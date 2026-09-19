Is DJ Lagway playing today? Latest on Baylor quarterback vs. Louisiana Tech

Hopes were high for DJ Lagway when the former five-star and Florida Gators phenom decided to transfer back home to Baylor for his junior season. Three weeks into 2026, though, the Bears are still waiting for things to get off the ground.

Lagway was equal parts maddening and brilliant — so basically the same as he's been throughout his college career — in Baylor's last-second loss to Auburn in the season opener. He also sustained an ankle sprain in that game against the Tigers, one that kept him out of the Bears' Week 2 romp over FCS Prairie View A&M.

Baylor hoped to get its QB1 back for Saturday's matchup with Louisiana Tech. But with conference play looming next weekend, it seems as though Dave Aranda and his staff might opt to play things safe for one more week in hopes of Lagway returning at 100 percent. Here's everything to know about his status entering Week 3.

Is DJ Lagway playing today? Latest update on Baylor QB

Aranda expressed some initial optimism at the start of the week, saying that Lagway had participated in the team's Monday walkthrough post-Prairie View and would be evaluated by how he practiced moving forward. It seems as though he's still on the mend, though, because the team's final injury report before Saturday listed Lagway as doubtful.

Sources: Baylor QB DJ Lagway is considered doubtful for the game with Louisiana Tech this weekend. This will mark the second-straight game he’s missed with an ankle injury. Nate Bennett is set to start again for Baylor. pic.twitter.com/9ExAotBVDl — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

The good news for Baylor is that it seems as though Lagway's injury isn't the sort that will sideline him for a month or longer, as some high ankle sprains can. While it's unclear whether he'll be an option in an emergency should the Bears need him, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Bears are hoping to have him back in the lineup for the Big 12 opener against Colorado next Saturday.

Baylor will need Lagway to reach at least some of his considerable upside to get where they hope to go this year. Getting him back for the start of conference play is huge, and the good news is that his backup showed that he should be more than capable of guiding the team to a win over a Group of 6 squad in Week 3.

Baylor QB depth chart with DJ Lagway still on the shelf

Position Player QB1 Nate Bennett QB2 Edward Griffin QB3 Quinn Murphy

Junior Nate Bennett is the backup QB for Baylor and will almost certainly get the start on Saturday in Lagway's absence. The former three-star certainly isn't Lagway's equal as an athlete, nor does he have much starting experience under his belt at the college level. But his debut against Prairie View went pretty well, all things considered: He completed 26 of 34 passes for 314 yards and three scores, while running for 13 yards and another touchdown.

There were also two interceptions in there, as you'd expect from an inexperienced player handed the starting job for the first time. But Baylor has more than enough firepower around him that he shouldn't have to be a superhero to get a comfortable win against a Louisiana Tech squad that got blitzed by LSU in its only game against FBS competition so far this season.