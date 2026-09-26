Is Kewan Lacy playing today? Ole Miss injury update ahead of huge trip to The Swamp

The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels go on the road to face the No. 21 Florida Gators in one of the biggest games on the Week 4 college football slate. The Swamp is an extremely tough place to play, and there are questions about whether the Rebels will have star running back Kewan Lacy in the backfield.

Lacy has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week's big win over LSU. On Friday, Lacy was downgraded to doubtful on the injury report, and then head coach Pete Golding told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday that his 1,000-yard rusher is not expected to play on Saturday.

And following the massive win over Lane Kiffin and company, Ole Miss is set to be without one of their top players in Week 4.

Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy set to miss game vs. Florida

LSU v Ole Miss | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Lacy was knocked out of the game against LSU with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Golding revealed that he went back into the locker room to get an X-ray, which came back negative. The team's medical staff padded up his shoulder but decided to keep him sidelined.

If Lacy does miss Saturday's outing against the Gators, JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier are set to split carries for Ole Miss. Both tailbacks transferred to the Rebels this offseason and will be leaned on in a hostile environment.

Lacy is no doubt one of the top running backs in the nation. Last season, he was an All-American pick and Doak Walker Award finalist. In 15 games, he set school records in carries (306), rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (24). And through three games in 2026, he's tallied 39 rushes for 191 yards and four scores.

The Rebels' offense still has Trinidad Chambliss at the helm, and that will always give them a shot on game day. Yet, oddsmakers have listed the Rebels as 3.5-point underdogs heading into the Swamp on Saturday. There are clearly some questions about how they will fare on the road, and Lacy's injury played a role in that.

Lindsey has logged 12 carries for 48 yards this year, while Frazier has nine rushes for 38 yards. The expectations are heightened in this one, but Ole Miss will need to find other ways to get production on the road.

The Gators are allowing 94.7 rushing yards per game, with 3.1 yards per carry this season. Context is needed, as Florida has played FAU, Campbell and Auburn to start the season. Last week against Auburn, they gave up 102 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per carry.

It'll be interesting to see if the Rebels can find some success on the ground. That will only open up things for the offense and make things easier for Chambliss. The Rebels will also likely lean on Chambliss' legs more in this contest.

It looks like Ole Miss will have to find ways to supplement the loss of Lacy, which is never an easy task. Regardless, they need to if they want to leave The Swamp with a win.