Hot coaching candidates emerge every college football season. Sometimes it's a coordinator, a young coach in a Power Four conference or a big name from the Group of Six.

There isn't one massive name this hiring season who is overshadowing all others. Glenn Schumann, the 36-year old Georgia defensive coordinator who never played college football but learned under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, is the new coach of the Florida State Seminoles. That was the latest domino to fall, after North Carolina State hired alum Philip Rivers. What names will be next? Here are some to monitor as TCU, Baylor and other schools are looking.

Jeff Traylor, UTSA Roadrunners

Since arriving at UTSA for the 2020 season, Traylor has taken the Roadrunners from a little known commuter school team to an annual contender in the American Conference and six bowl games.

With an overall record of 62-28, Traylor has done more with less and would do even more if given the resources of a power conference.

Traylor has been mentioned for jobs before, particularly those in Texas. This included when TCU opened before Sonny Dykes got the job and Texas Tech before Joey McGuire was hired. He decided against taking them. But with both Baylor and TCU open, this might be the year he finally decides to move north from San Antonio.

Jason Eck, New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico coach Jason Eck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

it is well established that if Wisconsin were to fire Luke Fickell, Eck would be the obvious call the athletic department makes. New Mexico is aware of this and so is the rest of the country.

If for some reason, Eck decided he does not want to return to his alma mater, there will be several teams bidding for him.

But, in all fairness, this looks like a Wisconsin hire. If the Badgers do not open, Michigan could sneak in and grab him away. If Iowa makes the playoff and Kirk Ferentz retires, that could be a fit.

Charles Huff, Memphis Tigers

Memphis coach Charles Huff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huff has been on lists like this all season long, by me and by others around the business. It is for good reason.

Having learned under Nick Saban in the Alabama machine, Huff knows how to get the most out of his players while being strict while also being able to recruit kids who want to be coached in that manner.

We also know, after leaving Marshall for Sun Belt rival Southern Miss, only to leave Hattiesburg after one season to go to Memphis, that he has no issue in leaving immediately after taking over a school.

In Year 1 with Memphis, he has the Tigers at 8-3 and in second place in the American. With a win this week and other scenarios, he will have the Tigers playing UTSA in the conference championship game.

With Memphis providing Huff with the largest NIL chest in the Group of Six, Huff can only go up to a power conference school. He might also think that a lower-tier school at that level is not good enough. That might make Maryland or California (if it opens) a poor fit for him. But should Michigan come open, or Wisconsin (if Eck decides against his alma mater), Huff would seemingly be in line for consideration at both schools as well as any other big job that might open.

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G.J. Kinne, Texas State Bobcats

Texas State coach GJ Kinne | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kinne has helped Texas State remain respectable enough to earn a promotion to the new Pac-12 Conference when it was reformed to start in 2026.

Texas State is 7-4 and ranked third in the conference. While they are not set up to go to the playoffs like Jeff Traylor might be able to do at UTSA, having the school in this position is impressive. So is his 30-20 record and 3-0 record in bowl games. Many of these coaches have connections in Texas and there are just two jobs open in the state. So, at least one might need to make a move out of state to find an upgrade. If a school like Michigan decides to make a play for Kenny Dillingham, Kinne would be perfect for Arizona State. While New Mexico would not be a power-conference upgrade, he would also make sense for the Lobos should Eck leave.

Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic Owls,

Kittley was the youngest coach in the FBS when Florida Atlantic hired him in 2024 at age 33.

He has done a wonderful job and looks ready for a step up in competition.

The Abalene, Texas, native was the architect of the Western Kentucky offense with Bailey Zappe and made enough of an impression to get his current position.

Having plenty of contacts in Texas (his father was a legendary track coach at Texas Tech), Kittley would fit perfectly with Baylor or TCU. But even at a job like Maryland, a school who needs to make a major departure from recent times, he would find a promising opportunity.

More of a fit in the south, look for the Texas schools to clamor for him if he were to be receptive. But either way, he will be getting a new job in the next few seasons.

Dan Mullen, UNLV Rebels

UNLV coach Dan Mullen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things we know about Dan Mullen. He is a great on-field coach, and he hates recruiting.

This era is perfect for him as recruiting is now about who has the most money, and those who will accept a bit less, is because they want a good on-field teacher.

If Mullen decided to look elsewhere after a challenging season at UNLV, he would have plenty of suitors. He already has Power Four experience at Mississippi State and Florida.

Mullen does not look like a fit in the SEC, and it does not look like an SEC job will be coming open.

Looking at the landscape, TCU would be a nice spot. So would an ACC school, should Bill Belichick leave North Carolina or Tony Elliott depart Virginia.

Look for him to also be a candidate for Maryland if he wants to get into the Big Ten.