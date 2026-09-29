John Mateer, Marcel Reed and college football's biggest letdowns this season

In some ways it's been a very good start to the season for the SEC. Texas is ranked No. 1 in the country behind a stirring win over Ohio State, Alabama looks all the way back with Keelon Russell at the helm and even also-rans like Mississippi State and Kentucky are looking much better than expected.

But it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows down south. When surveying the biggest disappointments of the year so far, it's hard to ignore that several of them come from the SEC — a list highlighted by Oklahoma's John Mateer and Texas A&M's Marcel Reed. Who has let us down the most through the first four weeks? Here are five stars we're side-eyeing.

1. QB John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer throws a pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, Mateer was supposed to be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and a big part of Oklahoma's push for the College Football Playoff. Last season, his play fell off after he suffered a broken bone in his hand, so the belief was that he'd be healthy and produce at a high level in 2026. Yet, that hasn't been the case.

Oklahoma is 2-2 at the quarter pole, with losses to Michigan and No. 2 Georgia. But it's not just the losses; it's how ugly this offense has looked. Mateer hasn't elevated the Sooners: In four games, he has gone 72-of-109 (66.1 percent) for 883 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He's not making plays with his legs as he did in the past, logging 76 rushing yards (1.9 yards per carry).

He also fumbled twice against the Bulldogs, taking his season total to six turnovers. He hasn't read the field well, has struggled with his accuracy and isn't dynamic with his legs. It's been a rough month of September for Mateer and the Sooners.

2. QB Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Reed runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M was expected to be a contender in the SEC, but those dreams all but vanished over the last few weeks. In Week 3, as the ninth-ranked team in the country, Kentucky came into their building and beat them 31-21. They followed up that performance with an even worse outing, losing 35-6 to LSU.

In both of those games, Reed was a non-factor, and that can't be the case for your starting quarterback — especially not a returning starter with CFP experience. He combined to throw 36-of-75 (48 percent) for 342 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions over the last two weeks.

He's not even picking up many yards as a runner, tallying 67 yards combined in those games. Reed has missed easy throws, is bailing out of the pocket too quickly and isn't trusting his eyes to let the football rip. Reed looks like a bottom-half QB in the SEC, and is a big reason why the Aggies are 2-2.

3. EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Stewart during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is there another player in the country who has tanked his draft stock more than South Carolina's Dylan Stewart? Probably not. He came into the year as one of the most highly touted defensive players in the 2027 class, but that's come crashing down quickly.

Following a loss to Alabama in Week 4 in which he threw a punch at Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford and then openly defied his coaches on the sideline, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said that Stewart was suspended indefinitely. There are some serious character concerns around Stewart, and his time with South Carolina seems all but over.

That sucks, as his talent and potential are through the roof. He has the raw ability to be one of the top pass rushers in the country, but he wasn't able to put that on tape this season.

In two games this season, Stewart had one TFL and zero sacks. And after his actions against Alabama, there's no telling when he'll even be back on the field.

4. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one may be a surprise to some, as the Longhorns are No. 1 in the nation, but quarterback Arch Manning hasn't played at an elite level just yet. There are many draft experts and analysts who believe that Manning entered the season with the chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Texas' offense is loaded with playmakers all around, yet Manning's numbers and play have been just fine. In four games thus far, Manning is 73-of-115 (65.5 percent) for 862 yards, seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions. After tossing 305 yards and four touchdowns in the opener against Texas State, Manning's production against higher competition like Ohio State and Tennessee left plenty to be desired.

He failed to eclipse 201 passing yards and throw more than one passing touchdown in either game. Even against UTSA, Manning completed 50 percent of his throws for 161 yards. For all the hype that he's received, his numbers are lackluster. Texas is still stacking wins, but it's not because Manning is carrying them to victory.

5. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Underwood throws a pass in the second quarter of a game against UTEP at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood was the No. 1 high school football player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class. While he didn't have a stellar freshman season in Ann Arbor, there was hope that he would progress and really take off in 2026.

Instead, Underwood has struggled as a passer. This season, he's gone 57-of-92 (62 percent) for 780 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. In three of their four games, the Wolverines have scored less than 20 points.

Michigan is 3-1 this year, but they are one second away from being 2-2. The offense has no juice, and the aerial attack has been inconsistent. There were even rumors a couple of weeks back about whether the Wolverines should bench Underwood.

While Michigan didn't do that, Underwood's play for the Wolverines hasn't been anywhere near what they need or what they expected.