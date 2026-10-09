College football games that could reshape the Heisman race this weekend

The Heisman Trophy race is starting to heat up a bit, folks. While some teams are hitting their bye weeks allowing their Heisman hopefuls to rest a bit (Mississippi State and Kamario Taylor certainly need it after last week’s loss to Alabama and Keelon Russell), others are getting set for some great opportunities to shine (like Alabama and Russell this week).

And interestingly enough, we’ve got three games in the midafternoon slot that will require you to get a little creative. Either break out an extra tv or two, take a trip to your local sports bar, check out a streaming service that allows multiple games to be watched at once, or get your DVR set. Or, hey, just use your remote and flip back and forth between channels.

Because Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss, and CJ Carr will all be playing around the same time in three different games.

Arch Manning will be playing in Dallas at 2:30 CT on ABC

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of college football’s greatest rivalries, it’s a shame this particular meeting isn’t one with bigger stakes. The Oklahoma Sooners are off to a rough 2-2 start on the season and will be trying to slow Arch Manning and the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

Manning has been really, really solid so far. Not perfect, but solid. He’s completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions. Manning has also run for 82 yards on 32 carries.

He will be tested by an Oklahoma defense that does limit opposing passing attacks to just 122.5 passing yards per game, but that may not be fully representative of everything going on. OU has played UTEP, Michigan, New Mexico, and Georgia. The only truly good passing offense from a team that is at least as talented as Oklahoma was against Georgia, but there was no need for the Bulldogs to throw much as that game was over in a hurry.

Trinidad Chambliss will face Vanderbilt at 2:30 on ESPN

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the same time block as Manning’s game, Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels will be in Nashville facing off against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be the first game for Chambliss and the Rebels since that deflating road loss to Florida in Gainesville.

Vandy isn’t as impressive as it was a season ago with Diego Pavia, but this is still a fascinating opportunity for a talented quarterback to operate an exciting offense on the road in the SEC.

So far this season, Chambliss has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 1222 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Pair that with 28 carries and 108 yards on the ground along with four rushing scores and the Rebels have a really productive leader for their offense.

Notre Dame’s CJ Carr will take on Stanford at 2:30 on NBC

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okay look, a third game happening at the same time window featuring a Heisman hopeful with plenty of talent. It’s a good thing sports bars have multiple TVs and streaming services allow for you to watch multiple games on the same screen. Oh, and DVRs still exist. So, be sure to take some time and watch the Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up with the Stanford Cardinal.

It might be because I live in East Texas (or that I’m a Mississippi State alum), but I just haven’t heard many people talking about CJ Carr lately. And that’s a shame. Carr has looked really, really efficient and just hasn’t made many mistakes. He’s completed 71 percent of his passes for 1197 yards and 13 touchdowns. Oh, and just one pick this season.

What will make this game particularly interesting is that Stanford’s pass defense isn’t really configured properly to slow down Notre Dame’s passing attack. The Cardinal allow just shy of 300 passing yards per game. Carr could have some fun on Saturday.

Does Maryland’s defense have a chance vs Jeremiah Smith at 3:15 on Big Ten Network?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right now, it’s hard to imagine anyone else having a real shot at winning the Heisman this season. Not with the way that Jeremiah Smith is playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He’s played in just five games so far this season and has an astonishing 823 receiving yards on the season. By the time the regular season is over, if things hold up at this pace, Smith could be looking at 1975 receiving yards before the Big Ten Championship Game.

Again, yes this is a midafternoon game, but it’s a good thing that there’s technology that allows us to watch multiple games at a time.

Gunner Stockton and Keelon Russell will meet up at 6:30 CT on ABC

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okay look, assuming a literal hurricane doesn’t somehow derail things for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, then we’ll get the chane to watch two Heisman hopefuls meet up in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Gunner Stockton, the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, has managed to throw for 1049 yards and 13 touchdowns (with just one pick) while completing 75.5 percent of his passes so far this season. And then there’s Russell, who just bested Mississippi State’s Heisman hopeful Kamario Taylor in Starkville last week. Russell has completed 71 percent of his passes for 1414 yards and 11 touchdowns against two picks to go with 184 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

This is going to be a fascinating matchup that absolutely is one to be watched for anyone interested in the Heisman Trophy race this season.