Many coaches we thought would be on the hot seat after 2026 have already been let go. Other schools will have a tough time deciding just what to do: While their seasons were not up to their normal standards, they also weren't quite bad enough to make it an easy call to dismiss the coach and pay his massive buyout.

And then there is a third group of schools. They know, or should know, exactly what needs to be done. And they need to make sure it happens now. Not only will making the move immediately avoid any more damage to the roster or athletic department, but it will also give them the best opportunity to find the coach who fits best for them, rather than choosing from the leftovers after others make their choices.

This is a list of the latter — schools that need to pull the plug now and not look back.

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buyout: $24.75 million

Talk about being left on the tarmac, Whittingham should not even get to use the tarmac in Michigan. Rather, he should be left in Columbus after the 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday that left Michigan with a 5-7 record.

Bryce Underwood started what should be the final game in the Michigan tenure of both Whittingham and Underwood, and if Whittingham does return, it might be with a vastly different team, with many of the current players heading to the transfer portal to avoid another season like 2026. And rightly so.

Whittingham was a great coach for a long time with Utah. He does not fit in the Big Ten, and going elsewhere would be beneficial for him. As would just retiring, as he is 67. He is at that age and has plenty of money, even before the $24.75 million Michigan will owe him.

It seems like the only good things Whittingham has done this season have wound up helping schools in other conferences. Utah went 12-0 after he departed, rising to a No. 2 ranking as the only undefeated team in the FBS.

In a way, he also did a favor to Texas A&M. By reaching a memorandum of understanding with AD Trev Alberts, only to reject him later, Michigan is reportedly forced to pay the Aggies $4 million in buyout money over the deal. A person they wanted to keep so badly that when the Michigan job fell through, they were the first people to say, you don’t need to go home, but you are not coming back here.

Texas A&M was looking for a way to get rid of Alberts and the Aggies found it without even having to pay for it.

While Michigan is fuming, it is Texas A&M who made the smart decision. Imagine that turn!

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buyout: $19.2 million

Fickell finished the season on a good note. He got back to Wisconsin football and beat Minnesota in 28-3 for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers used their patented run game, although this time the quarterback was also involved. This win gave Wisconsin a record of 8-4 on the season and there was immense improvement shown throughout the year compared to Fickell's previous years in Madison.

The $7.8 million salary of Fickell is in the top 25 nationally, but middle of the pack in the Big Ten. His buyout of $19.2 million is also not extremely prohibitive, especially with Big Ten schools receiving media rights payouts from the conference that are approaching $100 million a season.

So why should they make a change? That revolves around Wisconsin's likely top target: Jason Eck from New Mexico, who is in demand. The former Badger lineman has taken the Lobos to the Mountain West title game and pushed Oklahoma to the brink in Norman. Eck certainly wants the Wisconsin job also. But, if Wisconsin does not make its move now, Eck will be snatched up by another school (TCU? Colorado, if it opens?) and it will be to late for Wisconsin to get the man it desires.

Tosh Lupoi, Cal

California coach Tosh Lupoi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buyout: $14.8 million

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Lupoi just signed his Cal contract in October. A month later, and he should be looking for a defensive coordinator job.

Had Cal known how it would go with their alumnus at the head coach position, they surely would not have hired him. But, even if they had, they would not have allowed him to sign this contract. Instead, they would have just paid him his salary for this season and given him an additional $5 million to step away.

Cal, who has consistently been in trouble financially, now should pay almost $15 million to part with a coach who was not ready to be a head coach when hired.

Cal became entranced by bringing in a former player as their new coach after letting go of Justin Wilcox. It turned out badly and with the likeliest path being that Ron Rivera just takes over as coach, Lupoi should be relieved of his duties before the conference championship games are played.

Lincoln Riley, USC

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buyout: Reportedly $70 million

Riley is a fine offensive coach. He is not a fine head coach and has never been able to build a full team in which the defense was as competitive as the offense.

Riley, like many offensive coaches, wants to run his offense his way. This is not always the best thing to do, but Riley does not care and is against the changes needed to build a cohesive team.

Recruiting has also never been a key feature for Riley. While this worked in the old Big 12, where Oklahoma and Texas still had a massive talent edge over everyone else in the conference, when you are competing with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Indiana, this does not fly and you only drop back further in the pecking order.

Riley should want out of Los Angeles as much as Athletics Director Jen Cohen wants him out. They should work out an agreement where USC gives him a lump sum to leave, much like the arrangement James Franklin reached after he was fired by Penn State and hired by Virginia Tech.

Even after Saturday's rout of UCLA, USC has hit its ceiling with Riley at the helm. If they want to get back into contention like they were in the early 2000s, the money needs to be paid, and the school needs to make a big splash with someone else.

Cohen has a track record of hiring solid coaches and she needs to be trusted to make the right decision for the Trojans.

Deion Sanders, Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buyout: $25.5-26 million

Deion Sanders was a fun hire for some when he went to Boulder.

He brought swag, charisma and Travis Hunter. He also brought turmoil, arrogance and a lack of self-reflection that has allowed everything to fall away since his best players graduated and he has been unable and unwilling to seriously recruit.

Sanders, who has been through several health challenges of late, needs to take a step away from the game to heal. He also needs to step away to realize what he was attempting to do was not the way things work in college football.

Rather than making it about the school and the athletes, Coach Prime makes it only about Coach Prime. This initially attracted attention for the school and helped them make some much needed money for the athletics department. Now, it has just become a circus, and people are turning away rather then being drawn to it.

Colorado blew out UCF on Saturday in its final game of the season. But even this game was a microcosm of his tenure. It started slow, featured a bench clearing brawl in the middle and ended with the Buffaloes winning the game. It was everything wrapped into one.

If Colorado wants any chance at a solid coach to replace a great promoter, Athletics Director Fernando Lobo needs to make the change now and avoid another season of deepening division between recruits and the school. It will also reduce Colorado's chances to hire Jason Eck. Lobo previously hired him at New Mexico.