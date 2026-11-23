Sonny Dykes is the newest member of the fired coaches club and it was about time. The most surprising this is that it took a 21-point loss to the No. 2, and only undefeated team left in the country to get it done.

With Dykes gone, here is the new list of hot seat coaches who need to watch their back and rent a moving company.

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Ohio State were to fire Day after this season, they would owe him $57.5 million. This is the remaining money left on his 100 percent fully guaranteed contract with the school.

If the Buckeyes head into “The Shoe” on Saturday and lose to a bad Michigan team for their fifth loss, it would not only mean that Ohio State would finish outside the top 25 in the AP poll for the first time since 2011, but it would also be the end for the Ryan Day era at Ohio State for many fans.

Many fans want him gone now, feeling that he has not performed up to the standards of the school — a standard which is rightfully higher than any other school in the country.

Ohio State does not go through downturns. Not the biggest athletics department in the country and one with the most money in it. They will throw as much cash as needed at the problem and if that means $75 million to get rid of Day and his staff, and another $100 million for the coach they want then, LSU’s spending spree this past offseason will look cute in comparison to what the Buckeyes will spend.

It will be ultra challenging to find someone who will do any better than Day has but, if you can go pull Kirby Smart from Georgia, then get him.

4. Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Great, Dabo Swinney led the Tigers to a 20-10 win over Duke as a 13.5-point underdog. Congratulations. The only problem is, Duke should only be a 13.5-point favorite over Clemson in men’s basketball, not football.

This makes abundantly clear that Clemson has fallen off the proverbial cliff and it is time for Swinney to go.

The money is enormous. It will cost the school $57 million to get rid of him and something tells me that Swinney is not the type of personality to let money go for the sake of compromise. The issue is — no matter when Clemson pulls the trigger, it will cost a lot.

There is a provision in Swinney’s contract where he automatically gets an extension after this season. This would mean that if it goes into next season, Clemson would then be on the hook for $60 million for a buyout.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Clemson does not owe Swinney anything. They have paid him handsomely for his success and he will get a statue and a field -naming ceremony in the future. But loyalty is not needed for Swinney. It is needed for the student-athletes, fans and members of the student body. It is time for a change in Clemson, SC.

3. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fickell helped himself by going to Purdue and beating the Boilermakers 42-10 on Saturday.

This does not entirely remove the sting of the previous week’s loss to Maryland, but it does show that the team has not given up on the season.

If the Badgers can win their final rivalry game against Minnesota, Fickell is more then likely safe. If they lose to a Gophers team who has struggled down the stretch, Fickell will be done in Madison, and the school will gladly welcome back Jason Eck from New Mexico.

2. Tosh Lupoi, Cal Bears

California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lupoi might become the first coach to be fired after year one from his alma mater. Unfortunately, this season has gone that badly for the Cal Bears. If there was any doubt on whether this needed to happen or not, it was put to rest Saturday when Cal lost to rival Stanford by a score of 44-28.

This was not the year the school expected when they brought Lupoi from Oregon to replace Justin Wilcox. Cal is not the level of school to be able to come back easily from a decline. The slide must stop now and ripping off the band-aid is the only way to make it happen.

1. Kyle Whittingham, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Win against UCLA aside — there is no way that Whittingham can return as head coach of Michigan next season.

New Athletics Director Trev Albert has experience firing coaches and making hires at the position. Him taking this job after leaving Texas A&M is a clear sign that Michigan is ready. Not even a win against Ryan Day and the Buckeyes on Saturday could save him from the inevitable ending.