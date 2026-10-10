Mike Elko needs to end Texas A&M's Marcel Reed loyalty before it's too late

No SEC quarterback has thrown as many interceptions since the start of the 2025 season as Marcel Reed. That includes the four picks he threw heading into Week 6, plus two more against Missouri. Reed’s decline has been stark, and this Texas A&M offense looks like a shell of what it was last year. Even though Reed was among the SEC interception leaders in 2025 with 12, he balanced it out by throwing for over 3,100 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Mike Elko is about to learn just how costly his loyalty to Reed will be if he doesn’t make a change under center. Two seasons ago, Elko made the tough call to bench Conner Weigman when he was holding the offense back. Now, he faces the exact same crossroad as Reed’s regression continues to drag the Aggies down in 2026.

Marcel Reed is PICKED OFF in the end zone 😬 pic.twitter.com/Y0OsbqtAo3 — College Football Report (@CFBReport) October 10, 2026

What has gone wrong for Marcel Reed in 2026?

There’s no secret mystery behind Reed’s 2026 struggles. The biggest factor is that former Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein is no longer running the offense, having taken the head coaching job at Kansas State. Klein masterfully crafted a scheme around Reed’s strengths. Reed isn't a traditional pocket passer who will sit back and dissect a defense — he thrives when improvising within the scheme and making plays on the move.

Elko promoted Holmon Wiggins from co-offensive coordinator to the lead role, but what should have been a seamless transition has turned into complete chaos. If Texas A&M wants any hope of salvaging its season and making a bowl game, Elko has to make a move. The Aggies entered the year ranked in the top 10 largely because of Reed's potential. Now, he's the main thing standing between them and postseason eligibility.

Through six games, Reed has managed just 1,034 passing yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and the offense looks completely lifeless. He hasn't topped 236 passing yards in a single game this year—a mark he hit twice in the first six weeks last season. To make matters worse, Texas A&M has failed to score an offensive touchdown in two of its last three games. While Reed isn't the only problem, Elko can't ignore how directly his quarterback's struggles correlate to the offense's collapse.

Who should Mike Elko, Texas A&M turn to with 2026 season in shambles?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles in the backfield against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M doesn’t have a magic fix waiting on the bench, but one intriguing option is Helaman Casuga, a true freshman from Hawai’i. With Reed running the current campaign into the ground, the Aggies have every reason to find out what Casuga or another young signal-caller can do rather than waiting on a turnaround that isn't coming.

The situation is eerily similar to how Reed took over as a redshirt freshman following Weigman’s struggles. Behind Reed on the depth chart are Eli Morcos, Paxton Land, and Brady Hart. Hart is the only one who has seen game action, appearing in two games last season, which only makes Elko’s decision more difficult.

The Aggies have dropped three of their last four games, with their sole win coming against Arkansas. Things are unraveling fast in College Station, and playoff hopes are completely off the table. Now, Elko must decide if Reed gives them the best chance to reach bowl eligibility — or if staying the course will doom the season entirely.

The Aggies have three losses in the last four weeks, with their only win in that stretch over Arkansas. Things aren’t in a great spot with Texas A&M and there are not many options to turn things around either. The CFP is out of the question, but they can still play in a bowl game. What Elko has to decide is whether Reed is good enough to keep them in bowl eligibility. After Saturday, that decision might be made for him.

Reed is no longer the solution he once appeared to be, and it’s time for Elko to pull the plug before it's too late. The alternatives may be unproven, but Texas A&M needs to see what it has in the QB room before building toward next season.