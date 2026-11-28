This is the last week of the college football season, and teams are looking to end on a high note. The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the season with national championship aspirations, but that won't happen.

That's what makes Ohio State's 45-0 beatdown of rival Michigan all the more frustrating. Where was this during those losses to Oregon and Nebraska?

The 21st-ranked Buckeyes (8-4) went into their final week with their most losses in the Ryan Day era,

From the opening snap, Ohio State was ready to play and dominated the Wolverines. In the first half alone, they were up 21-0. They were outgaining Michigan 245 to 93. Ohio State had 139 passing yards and 106 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Wolverines only had 45 passing yards and 48 rushing yards.

They kept their foot on the gas as they cruised to that shutout victory. They ended up outgaining them 484-150. The offensive line dominated in this tilt en route to 231 yards rushing and three scores from Bo Jackson. Jeremiah Smith made his Heisman campaign stronger with a three-touchdown performance.

But again. With such a dominant outing, it makes you think. Why couldn't they do this over the past month?

Ryan Day's Ohio State blowout of Michigan makes 8-4 season harder to accept

Entering this game against Michigan, Ohio State lost three of its last four games. They fell to USC, Oregon and Nebraska, all Big Ten opponents. Those losses effectively eliminated them from playing in the Big Ten championship and, more importantly, erased them from the College Football Playoff picture.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At the time Ohio State played USC and Nebraska, those opponents were unranked; meanwhile, Oregon was ranked 23rd. The Buckeyes were ranked higher than each of them at the time, while also being the betting favorite. Despite being viewed as the better team, the Buckeyes weren't able to answer the call.

They came into this bout against the Wolverines and turned up the notch. Playing against your hated rival is easy to get up for. Especially since Michigan won the last two games they played at the 'Shoe. In 2024, the Wolverines won 13-10, and players attempted to plant their school flag at midfield. It led to a scuffle between players and Ohio State made sure to not allow that to happen again.

They came out hungry, but why couldn't they play at this same level against USC, Oregon, or Nebraska?

Ohio State showed how dominant they could have been

It was a tough hurdle to overcome with Julian Sayin sidelined, but this roster was far too talented to have these losses this year. Earlier in the year, they beat Texas, Iowa, and Indiana, all of whom were ranked.

If Ohio State were able to beat even one of Oregon, USC or Nebraska, its chances of making the playoffs would have been drastically different. That's what makes this win against Michigan satisfying, but also frustrating.

They didn't handle business over the last four weeks, effectively ending their playoff hopes. Yet instead of fighting for the title, they will qualify for a bowl game, and the top players likely will opt out of playing.

That isn't the kind of season Ohio State expects, but the Buckeyes have only themselves to blame. What they did against Michigan proved they had the ability to dominate, but they weren't able to do so in the other games that mattered.