Ole Miss vs. Florida player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 4

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off one of the most satisfying victories in program history, but there's no rest for those who defeat the wicked. In Week 4, Trinidad Chambliss and the No. 4 Rebels travel to Gainesville to take on the No. 21 Florida Gators. Believe it or not, Florida is a 3.5-point favorite.

Both Ole Miss and Florida are 3-0, but the Rebels have wins over No. 16 Louisville and No. 10 LSU on their resume. Florida has beaten FAU, FCS Campbell and Auburn. The 44-39 win over the Tigers featured a standout performance from running back Jadan Baugh, with 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Gator offense will look to give Ole Miss more trouble than Lane Kiffin's LSU.

Ole Miss can point to their own offense as the difference maker in this matchup. Chambliss is a Heisman favorite and the Rebels have the No. 9 offense in FPI. However, star running back Kewan Lacy is dealing with an injury suffered against LSU. Even if he plays, the level he'll be able to reach is in question.

Saturday's most intriguing college football game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Keep track of the score, play-by-play and stats from start to finish right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Clemson vs. LSU player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary