Oregon’s Tokyo trip shows the next version of college football marketing

Moore, already rated the top quarterback by EA Sports, is expected to draw even more attention as he builds on last season’s standout performance.

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks are having a bit of international innovation when it comes to the way they’re connecting with fans. Instead of starting a Heisman Trophy campaign here in the United States, the Oregon football team is advertising Dante Moore and his talents in one across the Pacific Ocean from Eugene, Oregon.

With the help of Godzilla and a giant inflatable duck, Moore’s face and the Oregon football program are visible in Japan. It’s worth remembering that part of this had to do with the Ducks being present in Japan for a football showcase that spanned a couple of days.

According to a press release from the Ducks ahead of their trip to Japan, this was done as part of a celebration of “the deep-rooted historical connection between Oregon and Japanese American Football,” which is really cool to see.

Along with that, the press release points to the fact that college football is growing in popularity in Japan, which is another reason why the Ducks were present. Theoretically speaking, their presence (as one of the most intriguing and talent-rich programs in the country) will help the sport’s popularity grow internationally.

But also this enabled for the perfect sort of marketing from the Oregon football program to take place.

Oregon Ducks put Dante Moore’s face on billboards in Japan

I mean, just take a look at all that Oregon has done with this marketing push in Japan. That’s going to be interesting to local fans present there, but it’s also going to attract plenty of attention from audiences on this side of the Pacific as well.

Also, what a way to get attention to all that Moore has accomplished so far. He hasn’t been a starting quarterback for all that long, but it’s more than clear that he’s talented and will be among the best quarterbacks in the country this season.

I mean, it’s early (the season hasn’t even gotten close to starting yet, folks), but EA Sports already has Moore rated as the best quarterback in the country. That’s above guys like Trinidad Chambliss, Arch Manning, and Julian Sayin.

During Oregon’s 2025 season, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3565 yards and 30 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions.

With the level of talent surrounding him, expect Moore to continue to dominate this year. And don’t be surprised if we start to see a few more billboards and a lot more attention cast his way over the coming months.

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