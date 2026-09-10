Ranking Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney and college football's best WRs after Week 1

There isn't any shortage of top-tier receivers in college football this season. We knew that even before everyone stepped on the field to get things going in Week 1.

Still, after one week of action — plus a few Week 0 bouts — who are the four best wideouts in the sport?

4. Nick Marsh, Indiana

A Michigan State transfer, Marsh didn't wait long to display what he brings to Curt Cignetti's reigning College Football Playoff national champions. Not even a minute and a half into the Hoosier's 52-16 win over North Texas, he reached down past cornerback Chase Canada with his right hand and snared Josh Hoover's back-shoulder pass.

"If you saw Nick Marsh's first touchdown catch, that was Heisman moment enough," On3's Andy Staples said Saturday night on "Andy & Ari On3." "He didn't need to strike the pose."

Marsh didn't pin up the gaudy numbers the rest of the three guys on this list did, but it's hard to believe he won't become a household name quickly.

3. Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman went viral recently for his ability to go up and get passes, showing off a ridiculous vertical jump. In an easy 59-7 win over Texas State, he showcased how productive he can be.

An Auburn transfer, Coleman pulled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning on the Longhorns' first possession of the season.

Coleman, who finished with three grabs for 70 yards, isn't hiding from the task in front of him and Manning, knowing a talented Buckeyes defense will line up opposite them on Saturday.

"We're coming," Coleman said, per On3'sTyler Horka. "We're coming."

2. Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toney's performance against Stanford landed him in the Hurricanes' record book. By posting 234 receiving yards, he surpassed Eddie Brown's 42-year-old program high-water mark for a single-game.

Toney finished the night in Palo Alto with 12 catches and three touchdowns. He had 10 grabs, 182 yards and two scores by the midway point.

Staples loved what he saw out of Toney, who switched to No. 1 this season after donning No. 10 as a freshman, the same go-round he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year after leading the nation with 109 receptions. He also established a new Miami standard with 1,211 receiving yards, along with pulling down 10 touchdowns.

"He was unbelievable last year, but he looked even more comfortable in the offense," Staple said. "I don't know that Shannon Dawson knew exactly how to use him until kinda midway through the season last year. Now Shannon Dawson comes into the season knowing exactly how to use him, and probably having invented several dozen new ways to use him."

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith, who's been exactly as advertised since showing up in Columbus, began his junior go-round by hanging up eight receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns against Ball State.

The first of those scoring grabs — in the opening quarter — was a 48-yard, one-handed, helmet-pinning, over-the-shoulder grab with Cardinals defensive back Sterling Smith on his hip.

Smith has collected a College Football Playoff national title trophy, but is still after a Fred Biletnikoff Award, which has gone to Colorado's Travis Hunter and USC's Makai Lemon over the past two seasons.

"Jeremiah Smith has more opportunity to show up in big moments on national television with the entire country watching," Staples' podcast cohost, Ari Wasserman said. "(It's) the hardest schedule that they've had in 20 years. If Jeremiah Smith goes for 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns this year, it's gonna be hard not to choose him."