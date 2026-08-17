Ranking Notre Dame's 5 biggest landmines on the Irish's soft schedule

Notre Dame enters the 2026 season under a lot of scrutiny. After being snubbed from the College Football Playoff with a 10-2 record -- and handling it poorly -- the Fighting Irish will be under pressure to prove the haters wrong. That bar is set higher than most may realize and it increases the likelihood of failure.

Let's take a look at Notre Dame's schedule. As an independent, the Irish can itinerate anyone they can get to agree to a home-and-home series and they typically maintain a high standard of opponents.

Notre Dame's schedule for the 2026 college football season

Week Opponent (Conference) Week 1 vs. Wisconsin (Big Ten) Week 2 vs. Rice (American) Week 3 vs. Michigan State (Big Ten) Week 4 at Purdue (Big Ten) Week 5 at North Carolina (ACC) Week 6 vs. Stanford (ACC) Week 7 at BYU (Big 12) Week 8 BYE Week 9 vs. Navy (American) Week 10 vs. Miami (ACC) Week 11 vs. Boston College (ACC) Week 12 vs. SMU (ACC) Week 13 at Syracuse (ACC)

This year, notably absent are the USC Trojans who backed out of the long-standing historic rivalry with Notre Dame earlier but came to an agreement to restart the annual contests in 2030. That's one high-quality opponent the Irish can't rely on to boost their strength of schedule this time. The rest of the opposition as it stands now is, well, Charmin soft by all standards.

To the program's credit, it is playing 10 of 12 games against Power Four foes. That's more than an SEC or Big Ten team can say with three weeks of mid-major or FCS competition. But take a closer look at the power conference representatives and you'll realize the Irish are unfortunate victims of the current college football landscape.

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Purdue finished with sub-.500 records last year and are projected to remain in the Big Ten basement again this season. Stanford, Boston College and Syracuse were the same and have little reason to expect to put up much of a fight against the Irish. Rice and Navy, well, those are self explanatory.

Ranking Notre Dames' biggest opportunities to suffer a season-imploding upset

Notre Dame has absolutely no excuse to not go 12-0 this year and that's probably what it's going to take to prevent another CFP snub. That being said, let's evaluate eachopportunity the Irish can ill-afford to be upset along the way.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick had a rough introduction to college football in 2025. His Tar Heels went 4-8 and finished tied for 13th in the ACC despite a supposedly NFL-run operation. It's highly unlikely he's turned things around enough to become a threat in the conference, let alone outside of it, but that may be exactly why Notre Dame underestimates North Carolina.

The Irish are going on the road to Chapel Hill, where it'll be early enough in the season for students and fans to still be hyped enough to attend the game. It may take just a couple of self-inflicted wounds to give Belichick and the Tar Heels an advantage they won't give up as easily as a year ago.

4. Wisconsin Badgers

Week 1 can be a rusty moment for top teams. This game is being played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin so it's going to have the feel of a playoff game. Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on the hot seat and may be in a position to pull out all the stops right off the bat.

Trick plays, wildcat formations, you name it — Notre Dame is going to have to be ready for the unpredictable. If Wisconsin catches the Irish off guard, it would be worse than their Week 1 heartbreaker at Miami last year.

SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. SMU Mustangs

This is where we enter the highest quality opposition Notre Dame's schedule has to offer. SMU nearly reached the ACC title game last year but fell short late in the year. The Mustangs are going to be a threat again this year and have their eyes set on a return to the CFP for the first time since 2024. Having this game as Notre Dame's penultimate of the regular season is risky.

Even if the Irish are undefeated, a loss in Week 12 to SMU — who certainly won't be undefeated themselves — is not a blemish they can afford to have on their resume. A season finale against Syracuse won't save them unless the rest of the at-large bubble is in worse shape.

2. BYU Cougars

The Big 12 runners-up from last season could be a wild card this year. All indications are they will be competitive again, but that conference — like the Pac-12 it mostly absorbed — is well-known for cannibalizing itself. The Cougars could welcome the Irish to Provo, Utah as a top-10 foe or a multi-loss trap game. Going on the road for this game will be a challenge for Notre Dame as it rarely heads west unless it plays USC.

The last time the Irish visited Provo, they went home 20-17 losers in 2004. A loss here would put Notre Dame into scramble mode just three weeks ahead of the first CFP rankings release.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Miami Hurricanes

This will be the game of Notre Dame's season. The Irish will be looking for sweet revenge after the Week 1 loss in 2025 that was cited as the main reason they missed the CFP. The Hurricanes went on to become the national runners-up, so there will be some bitterness, especially in November at South Bend.

This game will be played on Nov. 7, which will be the first contest for both teams since presumably being revealed as part of the initial CFP bracket on Nov. 3. The loser will probably get dropped out the following week but could recover without any more stumbles. Circle this one on your calendar, folks.