The College Football Playoff Selection Committee's latest rankings offer an intriguing view at the possible 12-team bracket. Looking past the controversy surrounding alleged SEC favoritism, there's a lot of merit in the matchups they project.

Based on that bracket projection, let's explore the four first-round games and why fans should be glued to their television for each. The one thing the committee gets right is staging these contests on campus, rather than at neutral venues.

4. No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

Texas receiver Emmett Mosley V | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looks like the Broncos are just about locked in to being the Group of Six representative in the 12-team bracket. Facing the Longhorns in Austin won't be the blowout many may think it'll be. This is the same Boise State team that took Oregon to the brink and has won nine straight contests since then. Head coach Spencer Danielson has CFP experience and knows what to expect. His team faced a strong Penn State squad in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal as part of the 2024-25 playoff.

Texas isn't necessarily getting hot at the right time more so than it's getting lucky. LSU had the Longhorns dead to rights in Week 11 until the last seconds. If Boise State studies how to frustrate QB Arch Manning in the pocket and force him into mistakes, this could be a tighter game than folks realize. That was the same game plan for the Broncos against Oregon and Dante Moore, and it nearly worked. Texas still probably comes out on top just like Penn State handled business a couple years ago but it's still bound to be a wildly entertaining game.

3. No. 10 BYU at No. 7 Miami

Whether the Cougars manage to still qualify for the playoff is one question. What they'll do if they get there is another. Facing Miami after its harsh slide from No. 1 could go one of two ways. Either BYU comes out swinging and the Hurricanes are caught flat-footed, or Miami finds another gear with the anticipated return of star wideout Malachi Toney and the Cougars are toast on national television. There is no in-between.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

BYU still has a high-powered offense led by a capable QB in Bear Bachmeier. He's made some critical mistakes at poor times this season but he still managed to beat Notre Dame at home. Traveling east to humid South Florida could be the determining factor in how the Cougars fare. Miami is 5-0 at home and that home-field advantage could be the difference. Hurricanes QB Darian Mensah will finally have his first opportunity (with Toney) to play a top-10 team and it would probably go a lot differently than the Notre Dame game did.

2. No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Indiana

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This game is designed to pit two equally matched teams against one another. If this matchup comes to fruition, it would perfectly fit the bill. Now, hold on — SEC fans are already clamoring about having to travel to yet another cold Midwest campus. The Volunteers have a bad history of playing outdoors in December outdoors. Sure, playing in Bloomington, Indiana would favor the Hoosiers but this Curt Cignetti-led team is not the same dominant squad as the championship program from last year.

These Hoosiers are vulnerable, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has the tools to take advantage of their inconsistencies. Indiana QB Josh Hoover has Heisman Trophy-level talents but he's thrown two interceptions over his last two games and the team has needed overtime in each of those to emerge victorious. Indiana could easily be a two-loss team on the brink of elimination in Week 12 but they aren't. Should Tennessee find its own consistent passer — whether that be Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre — opponents should beware.

1. No. 11 Wake Forest at No. 6 Notre Dame

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This quasi-ACC matchup would pit last year's should-have-been-in team against this year's probable Cinderella. Call it the Sam Hartman Legacy Bowl sponsored by The Bachelor. Wake Forest's offense has scored a whopping 343 points in its last seven games (all victories) since falling to Miami (its only blemish). Notre Dame's defense has held opponents to fewer than 14 points three times in that same span. This could be an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object in South Bend, Indiana.

The Demon Deacons, if they win their final two regular season games and regardless of the outcome of the ACC title game, will be playing with house money. All the pressure is on Notre Dame to "leave no doubt" as head coach Marcus Freeman has repeatedly said. This game has the makings of an iconic CFP upset. Gold helmets clashing against gold helmets on the gridiron in the dead of a Midwest winter. What more could you ask for?