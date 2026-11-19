We all know the College Football Playoff is destined to become an SEC-Big Ten invitational tournament, and it looks like the groundwork is being laid for that to begin as early as this season. The selection committee's most recent rankings feature 15 teams from either of those conferences with roughly 10 in positions that could clinch playoff berths by the end of the regular season.

That would mean the other power conferences -- the ACC and Big 12 -- are in danger of being handed just the required single auto-bid for their respective champions along with the best Group of Six title holder. At the moment, undefeated Utah (No. 2) and ACC-leader Miami (No. 7) would be guaranteed positions in the 12-team bracket, but other contenders like No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Wake Forest and No. 12 Texas Tech could be standing on top of trap doors the committee is prepared to release, given the opportunity.

With Big Ten and SEC stragglers positioned behind that group — No. 13 Oregon, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 15 Iowa and No. 16 Kentucky — any pair of them could be elevated, under the right conditions. Let's explore how that could come to be across the final two weeks.

CFP committee ready to pounce on perfect scenario knocking multiple ACC, Big 12 schools out of bracket

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Ohio State was lifted an insane six spots for beating Northwestern in Week 11, and Oregon moved up three positions to just outside the 12-team field. Each has three losses but wouldn't require any of BYU, Wake Forest or Texas Tech to suffer multiple losses across the final two weeks to get in.

That's thanks to a new strength of conference metric the committee is now using that seems like it was designed to benefit the Big Ten and SEC rather than sort out the madness of conference schedules. Essentially, contenders from those two conferences are going to be given better scores simply because their opponents are from those leagues.

Let's say Wake Forest suffers a loss between now and the ACC title game. Because the Demon Deacons don't have a high-quality win (despite Louisville re-entering the rankings), their two losses will weight them down more than if Oregon or Ohio State manage to qualify for the Big Ten title game with three losses. If either the Ducks or Buckeyes manage to upset UCLA (presumably) then the committee now has to account for Indiana, which would miss the title game in this scenario but still would have a playoff-worthy resume. That knocks the ACC down to one team.

Additionally, BYU and Texas Tech have zero room for error. The Cougars must win out or risk outright elimination with three losses. The eye test and resume battle are two things they'd lose to a Big Ten contender. A second loss for Texas Tech wouldn't kill the Red Raiders immediately, but they'd have to win the Big 12 title game to secure a berth without drama. Otherwise, there's an argument to be made for, say, Oregon getting in over them with three higher-quality ranked wins compared to Tech's.

Don't forget Iowa (8-2) either. The Hawkeyes still have a shot to win out and jump into the last playoff spot with two ranked wins, should Oregon and Ohio State each drop another regular season game and BYU fails to make the Big 12 title game. That would be utter chaos and an entertaining watch to see how the committee justifies Iowa's placement, but we've seen crazier things happen.

So, the easiest way for this nightmare scenario to be avoided is for Wake Forest and the eventual Big 12 runner up to win out. Then, there's no good reason to slip a three-loss Big Ten or SEC team into the field without legitimizing fans' conspiracy theories.