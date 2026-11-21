The top programs in college football spent tens of millions of dollars bringing top talent for this season. In some cases, those NIL deals have paved the way for transformative campaigns and championship dreams. But in these five cases, it's just been flushed down the toilet.

Cooper Barkate, WR, Miami Hurricanes

After Darien Mensah decided to flake out on Duke and go to Miami at the last minute, his top receiver at Duke decided to join him.

With Malachi Toney already entrenched as the best receiver on the team, Barkate was going to take a second chair to the talented sophomore. The season Barkate has had though would have been impossible to predict with just 45 catches for 581 yards and 6 touchdowns. Of this, 17 receptions, 2 touchdowns and 219 yards have come in the past two weeks when Toney was on the sidelines after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain before the Miami loss to Notre Dame.

It is good to see that Mensah still has a connection with Barkate. But it is also unfortunate that it took so long to get him involved.

When Toney returns for the playoffs, Barkate will go back to not being relevant, although he may be the only person in college who can say they went to three prestigious schools in Harvard, Duke and Miami. So, he has that going for him.

Jason Beck, Offensive Coordinator, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ok, he is not a player. But what he did with the Michigan offense deserves to be included among these bad moves.

After Kyle Whittingham took the Michigan head coaching position, the first thing he did was to bring in Beck and make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country. Beck lasted all of eight games before he was fired.

Under his control, Bryce Underwood was benched for Tommy Carr. Carr was then benched for Underwood, and Underwood was again benched for Carr.

In 2026, the Michigan offense has averaged 18.3 points per game, ranking 131 of 138 FBS teams. They have gained 300.2 yards per game and rushed for only 137.3 yards behind what is annually a top offensive line unit.

The only reason Michigan even has five wins is because the defense has been playing to their highest-level, saving the team against Oklahoma and Penn State. It cost Michigan $10 million to have Beck for eight games. It is going to cost them a lot more to undo the damage he caused to the offense.

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paying $2 million for Cam Coleman was supposed to unleash the beast which is Arch Manning.

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It has not.

Coleman was going to pair up with Ryan Wingo and fellow transfer running back Hollywood Smothers to create an unstoppable offense. The only thing it has stopped to this point is the ability of Texas to pull away in games.

Smothers is done for the season, Wingo has dealt with injuries, and Coleman has also missed game time with injuries nagging him throughout the season.

Coleman ranks outside the top 150 players in receptions, with 23, and yards, with 409, although his 7 touchdowns on those 23 receptions are an important reason the Longhorns only have two losses. I love the fact that these young athletes are finally getting money they should have been earning for years. But if this is what $2 million gets you, I am not impressed.

Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the season, Hoover looked like the quarterback Curt Cignetti wanted when he recruited him from TCU. But things have gotten bad enough tha he has been replaced as the starter by Grant Wilson.

While Indiana only has one loss this year, this is due to the defense and the miraculous receiving work of Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, who have saved Hoover on several occasions.

Although he only has 2 interceptions compared to 19 touchdowns for the season, Hoover has struggled and is ranked just 72nd in the country with 1,860 passing yards on just a 60.2 completion percentage.

Last decade, Hoover would have been called a game manager. Now that characterization has fallen out of vogue. It is also not what Cignetti was looking for after having Fernando Mendoza last season. While Indiana is alive for a playoff run, Hoover is still a disappointment both for Indiana and for Sonny Dykes, disappointing two schools in two years.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt has certainly had some good moments for LSU this season. But he has also had some throws which make you think that me — a blind guy — was throwing the ball.

LSU has been able to move the ball up and down the field in between the 20-yard lines. Inside the red zone is where the Tigers have struggled.

LSU paid Leavitt around $4.5 million to play for them this season. While this was not the worst of their purchases, it might be the most devastating and has led to the Tigers going into their 11th game of the season with four losses.

Leavitt, was turnover prone with Arizona State and has continued this with 12 interceptions and one lost fumble already this season. If he plays this way against Tennessee on Saturday, the Volunteers have a defense which can punish him and push LSU toward a 6-6 season.