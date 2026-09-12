Ryan Day vs. Steve Sarkisian: $120 million in buyouts won’t protect the loser from criticism

One of the biggest games of the college football season is set for Week 2, as the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns. The winner of this game will add a massive win to their resume and help them immensely in their College Football Playoff push.

But while either Ryan Day or Steve Sarkisian will be thrilled with a potentially season-defining victory, the other must be ready to face the heap of criticism bound to be thrown their way. Both coaches have plenty to prove in this outing, making this matchup a must-watch. Day goes into this game with less to prove after finally winning the big one two years ago, but that doesn't mean the spotlight has faded. For Sark, meanwhile, it might be now or never.

Why Ryan Day and Ohio State must defeat Texas in Week 1

Ball State v Ohio State | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Day has had plenty of success since taking over as the head coach in Columbus in 2019, logging an 82-12 record. Securing the 2024 national title was a huge weight off his shoulders, but it wasn't smooth sailing for Day in some of the biggest matchups.

Day is 16-10 against top-10 teams and 8-7 against top-five teams at Ohio STate. Prior to his 2024 College Football Playoff run, Day famously didn't produce well in high-profile games — he had the Buckeyes at 2-6 in top-five matchups through 2023. He's also 0-2 in true road games against top-five teams, displaying some problems he's dealt with even with a ring now on his finger.

Despite some persistent criticisms from certain corners of one of the most unhinged fan bases in the country (complimentary), Day has shown he can beat Texas. Just last season, Ohio State beat the Horns 14-7 to start the year. In a defensive battle, the Buckeyes were able to limit Arch Manning and Co. while playing mistake-free football.

In this rematch, Day has the upper hand against Sarkisian. He's beaten him once and knows he can do so again. While he can't come out and have his team lay a duck, there's far more pressure on Sarkisian's Longhorns. Day's team still made the College Football last year, while Texas is fighting to return there in 2026.

Why Steve Sarkisian and Texas must defeat Ohio State in Week 1

Texas State v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Sarkisian has been the lead man at Texas since 2021, and has spearheaded the revitalization of the program. That success led to him getting one year added to his deal in 2025, keeping him locked up through 2031. His annual raises will push his salary to $12.3 million by the final year of his current deal. The Longhorns believe in him, but his contract buyout is nothing to bypass.

Season Contract Buyout 2026 $36.5 million 2027 $27.5 million 2028 $18.4 million 2029 $9.2 million

Not only did the Longhorns make sure to pay Sark, but they put their money where their mouth is on the roster. Texas spent a whopping $23 million on the players they signed through the portal this offseason, a haul highlighted by receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown. The entire roster is getting paid a whopping $49.32 million.

The program hasn't held back in using resources on the roster and Sark. Yet, at some point, the results need to follow. Texas only has two College Football Playoff appearances under Sarkisian, neither of which resulted in a trip to the national title game. That's nowhere near good enough given how high the bar is here, and everyone knows it.

During Sark's time with Texas, he has a 4-8 record against top-10 opponents as a ranked team. Sarkisian also has a 2-6 record in top-five matchups. He needs to find ways to elevate in the biggest game; his buyout numbers give him more time, the protection isn't forever.

What Sarkisian must change to finally beat Ohio State

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have a highly talented roster, but there are some things that Sark needs to do differently to give his team the best chance of winning. Last year, in the loss to Ohio State, the offensive game plan was fairly conservative. It seemed like he didn't want to put too much on Arch Manning's plate, featuring more under-center and two tight-end looks. Sark wanted to lean on the ground game more than the pass game.

He also didn't seem to attack the middle of the field much or use the screen game enough in last year's loss to the Buckeyes. The Longhorns will need to open up their playbook and put their fate in the hands of Manning. Their pass catchers are loaded, with Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V and new transfer Cam Coleman on the outside. Texas has the players to win this game, and Sark needs to make sure he puts them in the best positions to succeed.

No matter how this games ends, either Day or Sarkisian will have some tough questions that must be answered.