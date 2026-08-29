San Jose State vs. USC live player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 0

The USC Trojans come into Week 0 of the college football season as the No. 14 team in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings. However, Lincoln Riley is aiming bigger than that as Jayden Maiava and the Trojans have their sights set on the head coach's first trip to the College Football Playoff since making the move out west from Norman. There are plenty of hurdles ahead, but the journey starts at the LA Colliseum on Saturday as they welcome the San Jose State Spartans to town for what should be a fun game.

In all honesty, an upset doesn't seem too likely in this one. However, we should see USC really get to put its foot on the gas in this matchup. Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan expect to have a big day at the office and put up big numbers, the same hope that freshmen Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt have in the passing game. You can follow along with all of the stats that the Trojans and Spartans put up in this college football clash on Saturday below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: San Jose State vs. USC player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary