The most underrated player on every preseason Top 25 team

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and the excitement is through the roof. As every season goes, there will be plenty of upsets, thrilling matchups and jaw-dropping plays as we head into the College Football Playoff. And while each team's biggest stars will grab headlines from the jump, there are plenty of under-the-radar players who aren't getting nearly enough attention. That's who we're listing here.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: Devin McCuin, WR

Wide receiver Devin McCuin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes' offense is headlined by Jeremiah Smith, Bo Jackson, and Julian Sayin, and there is no doubt they are already stacked. However, Devin McCuin transferred from UTSA, and he's someone who will push for snaps in a jam-packed receiver room.

Brandon Inniss, LSU transfer Kyle Parker, and five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. are a few other names that will push for snaps, but McCuin shouldn't be discounted. He's a player who can line up in multiple positions and do damage with the ball in his hands.

Last season with UTSA, he posted career-highs in catches (65), receiving yards (726), and receiving touchdowns (8). His willingness as a blocker is massive and will help get him on the field. As time goes on this season, McCuin will prove to be an impactful player for the Buckeyes.

2. Oregon Ducks: Jeremiah McClellan, WR

McClellan is going into his junior campaign after starting 15 games for the Ducks as a redshirt freshman. Although he's behind Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart on the depth chart, McClellan is a weapon who showed he can make plays for this team.

Last season, he ranked third in catches (38) and receiving yards (557) with three scores. His ability to make difficult catches look easy is impressive, and fans should keep an eye on him and Dante Moore's connection in 2026.

3. Georgia Bulldogs: Ethan Barbour, TE

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Ethan Barbour | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia's tight end room is loaded with guys like Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, and Elyiss Williams all returning. Despite that, Ethan Barbour shouldn't be forgotten. He suffered an ankle injury in 2025 that forced him to miss 11 games, but the fact that he was on the field as a freshman shows the confidence the staff has in him.

Luckie said that Barbour is a "tone setter, but he's a leader as well." Mix in his toughness along with his raw talent on the field, and Barbour will find his way onto the field to be a factor for the Bulldogs.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB

Viliamu-Asa is rehabbing his way back from his second torn ACL. He suffered the injury back in November, but from all accounts, he's ahead of schedule. The linebacker is participating in fall camp without a massive brace on his knee.

That's massive, but you never know how a player will look coming off not one but two torn ACLs. Based on reports, he seems poised to be ready to start the season. If he can return to his former self, the 6'3", 230-pound linebacker has a chance to be one of the best in the nation and will give opposing running backs/tight ends fits. His health is the biggest question mark around him, which adds some doubt ahead of the season.

5. Texas Longhorns: Kosi Okpala, LB

Okpala is a four-star recruit out of high school, but he's wasted no time impressing during fall camp. He was classified as an edge rusher, but he's stood out playing some linebacker. He has the quickness to fill gaps on run plays.

Meanwhile, there's a world in which the Longhorns bump him down to the edge on clear passing plays. His versatility is intriguing and will allow him to have several roles on this team in 2026.

6. Indiana Hoosiers: Shazz Preston, WR

Indiana's Shazz Preston | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana's pass game will run through Charlie Becker and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh. Despite that being clear, Tulane transfer Shazz Preston is a player who can make an impact for this team.

Preston has a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage and can be a shifty player after the catch. Last season with Tulane, he compiled 43 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 16.8 yards per reception, displaying his ability to make plays downfield.

In the first round of the College Football Playoff last year against Ole Miss, Preston snagged five passes for 125 yards. With the lights the brightest, he delivered, and Hoosier fans should keep a close eye on him.

7. Miami Hurricanes: Justin Scott, DT

Scott is one of two players returning in the trenches for the defense. With the team looking for more leaders on that side of the ball, Scott is someone who could step up in that area. Meanwhile, on the field, his strength and power at the point of attack are evident.

Last season, he was a key contributor, suiting up in all 15 games, making nine starts. He finished with 26 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. With a pathway to more snaps, Scott could flourish on this defensive front.

8. Texas A&M Aggies: Anto Saka, DE

Saka transferred over to Texas A&M, and he wasted no time impressing his new coaching staff. He's extremely athletic, with the speed and size to cause havoc in the backfield. Across 33 games with Northwestern, he posted 41 total tackles, 14 TFLs, and 12 sacks.

Saka was added to the Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List and was a member of Bruce Feldman's annual 'Freaks List'. The signs are there that the Maryland native will take a leap with the Aggies and be a force for them.

9. Ole Miss Rebels: Caleb Odom, TE

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caleb Odom | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels lost five of their top seven pass catchers from last year's team, which means there are plenty of targets up for grabs. Junior tight end Caleb Odom will have the runway to earn starter reps and make a bigger impact on this team.

Listed at 6'5", 245 pounds, Odom has a nice skill set as a pass catcher that will garner attention. Last season, he finished with 19 grabs for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Ole Miss will need multiple pass catchers to step up, and Odom will be on that list.

10. Oklahoma Sooners: Lloyd Avant, RB

Head coach Brent Venables sent a message to his running backs and revealed he wants them to be more physical and efficient as a group. Junior running back Lloyd Avant took that to heart and has been a standout during fall camp.

Tory Blaylock (hamstring) and Jonathan Hatton Jr. (undisclosed) have been limited this summer, but that has created more opportunity for Avant. Oklahoma running backs coach Deland McCullough has struggled to state anything that Avant has done wrong more than once. Avant transferred from Colorado State, where he finished with 417 yards and five touchdowns. With how productive he's been this offseason, he should have a role in this backfield.

11. LSU Tigers: Jayce Brown, WR

The Tigers brought in a ton of players as they look to reshape the program under Lane Kiffin. One of the new faces is receiver Jayce Brown. He transferred from Kansas State and provides this offense with a sound vertical threat.

Brown is a solid route runner with deep speed and quickness to do damage after the catch. Last season with the Wildcats, he posted 41 catches for 712 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In each of his three seasons with Kansas State, he averaged 16-plus yards per reception. In a better offensive system, his production should improve.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kenny Johnson, WR

Texas Tech's Kenny Johnson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders decided to bring in four receivers through the portal, and Johnson was one of them. He was with Pittsburgh, where he had 48 catches, 695 receiving yards, and five touchdowns last season.

While Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson will start at receiver, Johnson can be the third option in the passing attack. Not only can he help on offense, but he can also be an asset as a return man. Johnson can wear several hats for this Texas Tech team.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide: Luke Metz, LB

Sophomore linebacker Luke Metz has been a steady riser throughout the offseason. Junior linebacker QB Reese seemed to be the leader to start at off-ball linebacker next to Caleb Woodson, but Metz has had a strong camp.

During a recent scrimmage, Metz started next to Woodson and got some praise from head coach Kalen DeBoer. This comes shortly after getting love from defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. As the season gets closer, it looks like Metz will have a serious role in the Crimson Tide defense.

14. BYU Cougars: Roger Saleapaga, TE

Junior tight end Roger Saleapaga was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He spent his first two years with Oregon but was used more as a blocker. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 230 pounds. He'll get more chances to impact the game as a pass catcher.

This fall camp, he and quarterback Bear Bachmeier have connected several times, which is a positive sign entering the season.

14. USC Trojans: Tanook Hines, WR

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are looking for players in the receiver room to step up after Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane went to the NFL. Hines will be the No. 1 option in this offense. He has strong hands at the catch point, and his track speed translates onto the football field.

As a freshman, he posted 34 catches for 561 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With plenty of targets up for grabs, look for Hines to chew up a chunk of those and be Jayden Maiava's main target.

16. Michigan Wolverines: Hogan Hansen, TE

Junior tight end Hogan Hanses struggled to stay healthy in 2025, which was disappointing since he had moments as a freshman in 2024. During that campaign, he finished with seven catches for 78 receiving yards.

Even though senior tight end Zack Marshall has the edge over Hanses to start, that doesn't mean he won't have a role. Hanses is a talented player, and as the season goes on, his role within the offense could increase.

17. Washington Huskies: Xe'ree Alexander, LB

Senior linebacker Xe'ree Alexander transferred over to Washington last year, but he should make a bigger impact in 2026. He was a reserve for the first seven games of last season before being thrust into the starting lineup for the final five games. Alexander finished second on the team in total tackles (70), which was second on the team.

Not only can Alexander play linebacker, but he has the ability to be a stand-up edge rusher for this group. That flexibility can't be understated. That has caught the attention of the coaching staff, and that should allow him to be an impact player in multiple areas for Washington in 2026.

18. Penn State Nittany Lions: Jeremiah Cooper, S

Former Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt senior safety Jeremiah Cooper transferred to Penn State after spending four years with Iowa State. Last season didn't end well, as he tore his ACL in practice. Before going down, he was moved to cornerback for emergency purposes but held his own. He allowed five catches across 14 targets.

Before moving to corner, he was a solid safety. Between 2022 and 2024, he amassed 125 total tackles, 19 pass breakups, and seven interceptions. Playing safety in this defense will give the Nittany Lions an experienced and effective defender. Cooper should have a sound season for this group this fall.

19. SMU Mustangs: Tyren Polley Jr., S

Polley is going into his sophomore campaign yet seems poised to take a step in his development. He started just six games last year due to a broken hand. Polley still managed to suit up with a club on his hand and snag two interceptions, but being fully healthy should help him continue to grow.

As a freshman, he finished with 20 total tackles and two pass deflections. With Isaiah Nwokobia and Ahmaad Moses gone, snaps are available in the safety room, and Polley should take a chunk of those. Head coach Rhett Lashlee said several times last season that he wanted Polley to start if he didn't break his hand. Fans should keep a close eye on Polley.

20. Tennessee Volunteers: Javin Gordon, RB

The Volunteers have senior DeSean Bishop as the lead tailback in the backfield, but the RB2 spot is up for grabs. And that's where sophomore Gordon comes into play. He transferred in from Tulane, where he was impactful as a freshman on that College Football Playoff team.

Gordon had 516 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He'll need to beat Daune Morris and Justin Baker for the role, but Gordon has looked good this summer. During that Orange and White scrimmage, Gordon had a 62-yard touchdown run. He already showed he can be productive at the college football level, and he'll have a role for this offense.

21. Utah Utes: Byrd Ficklin, QB

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Devon Dampier is the clear QB1 and was named a captain, Ficklin's role will be one to watch. As a freshman in 2025, he showed some serious athleticism and big-play ability. He logged 513 rushing yards, 10 rushing scores, and a whopping 8.4 yards per carry. That was the highest mark of a Big 12 QB since Vince Young in 2003.

He had three carries for 60-plus yards, being one of just eight players in the FBS to do so last season. The coaches will find a way to get him on the field, and whenever he does, there's a chance something huge could happen.

22. Iowa Hawkeyes: Cam Buffington, LB

The Hawkeyes' linebacker room will look different. Last season, Buffington was used as a depth piece, but that's set to change. He's going to be a starter from day 1 and has earned the trust of his teammates already.

The sophomore was named to the 2026 Leadership Council. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 234 pounds. Buffington has the tools needed to stand out, and he gave a glimpse last year. Look for more consistency from him in 2026.

23. Houston Cougars: Paris Melvin Jr., RB/DB

Freshman Paris Melvin Jr. is a four-star recruit and looks to be someone who will make an impact for this team. Whether that comes at running back or at defensive back remains to be seen. He got reps during fall camp at both positions, but it's clear his athleticism is intriguing.

That kind of talent can't be kept on the sideline, and head coach Willie Fritz will find a way to get him into the action. In his high school career, Melvin Jr. racked up 1,927 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns. How much he plays remains to be seen, but he'll get some action on gameday.

24. Louisville Cardinals: Jaleel Skinner, TE

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jaleel Skinner and quarterback Miller Moss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are going to need players to step up in the passing game. Their top three receivers from last year are no longer on the team, and that's where fifth-year tight end Jaleel Skinner comes into play.

Last year, he had 21 catches for 204 receiving yards. Freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will need a safety valve, and Skinner could provide that in the middle of the field. With plenty of targets up for grabs, Skinner could be in line to take a nice bulk of them.

25. Missouri Tigers: Caleb Goodie, WR

Senior receiver Caleb Goodie transferred from Cincinnati and provides this team with a true speed threat. Over the last two seasons with Cincinnati and Colorado State, he's gone over 400 receiving yards.

Last season with the Bearcats, he posted a career-high 484 receiving yards. Goodie can stretch the field, and that should come in handy with Austin Simmons now under center.