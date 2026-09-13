The top 25 things you missed from Week 2 in college football: Goalposts in the lake!

If Week 1 whet your appetite for college football, Week 2 gave you the full smorgasbord. Michigan went from a narrow escape against a MAC team to sending Oklahoma into an existential crisis. Oklahoma State went from losing to Tulsa to dropping 39 points on Oregon. Texas went from getting run out of its own building against Ohio State to a historic fourth-quarter comeback. It was an emotionally exhausting Saturday, to say the least.

And if you had to do something other than sit in front of your television for 72 straight hours, don't worry — we've got you covered with our weekly ranking of the top 25 moments you may have missed from the week that was. From mascot chaos to viral moments to shocking plays from every corner of this glorious sport, we'll be with you all season long to make sure you don't miss a minute.

1. Gus Johnson wasn't about to let a little blood slow him down

Be honest: If you had to rank every college football announcer by how likely they'd be to start bleeding live on air without missing a beat, you'd have picked Gus Johnson hands down. Honestly, I'm not even sure he noticed.

Did Gus Johnson slice open his finger before going on air?



Ouch. pic.twitter.com/0GVKHLDJS8 — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 12, 2026

That is ... a not-insignificant amount of blood! And the game hadn't even started yet! A true professional.

2. The University of Texas: Not huge on Ted Cruz!

Ted Cruz has represented Texas in the U.S. Senate for over a decade now. If you thought that might make UT a friendly audience for which to deliver his spiel urging fans to support the Protect College Sports Act ... well, you must not be very familiar with either Ted Cruz or college students generally.

Ted Cruz interrupted during ESPN appearance by fired-up crowd chanting, "TED, YOU SUCK!" pic.twitter.com/0RI4n2lbGq — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 12, 2026

College football's appeal to Congress for help is going great, you guys.

3. Akron's fan-led drive ended in predictably Akron fashion

Akron earned some much-needed offseason buzz by announcing one of the more unique giveaways in college football history, in which one lucky fan would get to serve as the Zips' offensive coordinator on the first drive of their home opener against Robert Morris. Things actually started off pretty well, with a quick first down to get the ball out near midfield. And then ... disaster:

The fan who won Akron’s play-calling promotion called the team’s opening drive against Robert Morris.



How it went:



12-yard run (no huddle)

2-yard pass (no huddle)

7-yard run (no huddle)

False start

Turnover (fumble, no huddle) pic.twitter.com/zCmcTq0iH9 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2026

Look, there's a reason why Akron is Akron.

4. Behold, the coolest pass you'll ever see

Kansas QB Isaiah Marshall struggled in the Jayhawks' loss to rival Missouri on Friday night completing just 13 of his 30 passes with two touchdowns and two picks. But he also pulled off quite possibly the greatest trick-shot throw the sport has ever seen, and really, isn't that what counts?

ISAIAH MARSHALL JUST HIT A 360 NO-SCOPE IN A FOOTBALL GAME pic.twitter.com/06HyyA91Ld — College Football Report (@CFBReport) September 12, 2026

I would pay an unhealthy amount of money to hear the audio from Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki's booth during that play.

5. Eric Morris' postgame interview will have you in tears, too

A week ago, Oklahoma State fans wanted Eric Morris run out of town after laying an egg against Tulsa in his debut with the Pokes. Now, after leading his team to a home upset of Oregon, he's the toast of the college football world. It's the sort of emotional swing that makes this sport so unique, and you can't blame the head coach for getting a little emotional afterwards.

Eric Morris with the Post-Game thoughts after the home win over no. 6 Oregon🤠@CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/d2cLHOQcp8 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 12, 2026

6. Oklahoma State fans knew exactly how to celebrate the Oregon win

And yet, that somehow wasn't the best piece of video from the aftermath of OSU's win. Cowboys fans not only took down one of the goalposts inside T. Boone Pickens Stadium, but they then carried that thing all the way down to a nearby lake on campus.

THE OKLAHOMA STATE FIELD GOAL POSTS ARE IN THE WATER pic.twitter.com/gDUtaBpjLv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2026

A+ technique there, everybody.

7. South Carolina fans weren't about to let a monsoon dampen the vibe

South Carolina fans have not had it easy in recent years (heck, they haven't had it easy ... really at any point in their program's history). And yet there they were, braving a downpour and packing out the student section at Williams-Brice Stadium for a walkover against FCS Towson. They're famous for Sandstorm in Columbia, but apparently any kind of storm will do.

Meanwhile, in the student section... pic.twitter.com/WVwiinwnrN — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) September 13, 2026

Just remember that the next time someone tries to tell you that college football is dying.

8. Love anything like this Penn State fan loves getting a free hot dog

No matter where you go in life, never forget that you were once a 19-year-old college kid for whom free food was worth its weight in gold:

9 ... Billy Napier back?

Okay, now that Florida fans have promptly left the room, let's talk this through. Napier did not cover himself in glory in Gainesville, but he was a darn good coach at Louisiana prior to making the jump to the SEC. Back in the Sun Belt at James Madison, he's got the Dukes rolling once again, following a season-opening win over Liberty with an 87-3 pasting of FCS Wagner. No, that's not a typo.

Gator Nation is taking this about as well as you'd expect:

Billy Napier can score 87 points with James Madison, but not Florida 💀



Of course… 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mdq1twQxDd — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) September 12, 2026

10. Rivalry Trophy of the Week: The Border War drum

The Border War between Kansas and Missouri dates back to a literal war between the two territories in the 19th century. Since the 1930s, the winner of each year's football game has been rewarded with a drum — first a Native American tom-tom drum, and these days a bass drum, which Mizzou's players wasted no time snatching after Friday's victory.

Mizzou players now have a Kansas drum and they’re banging it in front of their players 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nEdgJkiT2k — Top Tier (@TopTierStateX) September 12, 2026

11. Mascot of the Week: Run, Ralphie, run!

After a Week 1 escape at Georgia Tech, Colorado returned to Boulder for its home opener against Weber State on Saturday, and that can only mean one thing: It's time for Ralphie the Buffalo to run wild.

She was OUT that gate 💨 pic.twitter.com/hgdNCiBf82 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 12, 2026

For the record, this is Ralphie VII — nickname Brandy — who took over the gig at the start of last season.

12. Lower Division Game of the Week: A top-five team goes down!

Sioux Falls hasn't made the Division II playoffs since 2019. So, when given a chance to either kick the PAT to force double-overtime or go for two and the win at home against a top-five Minnesota State-Moorhead team on Saturday, you know they chose the latter. And thanks to a heck of a call, they walked off with a win.

13. Upset of the Week: Illinois State topples Northern Illinois

Really, "upset" is a bit strong here. Illinois State came within a point of an FCS national title last season, while Northern Illinois projects to be one of the worst teams in FBS this season. Still, the Redbirds hadn't taken down an FBS opponent since 2018, and they did so in style in Dekalb on Saturday night.

TOUCHDOWN ILLINOIS STATE!!!!! REDBIRDS WIN IN DEKALB!!!



FCS OVER FBS WIN…. BUT CAN WE EVEN CALL IT AN UPSET? pic.twitter.com/lKxEJ36kQa — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) September 13, 2026

We highlighted Kamario Taylor in this space last week, and all he did was go on the road and toy with a pretty staunch Minnesota defense on Saturday. But not even Taylor could touch what Sheppard did to Illinois this weekend, carrying Duke to a come-from-behind win with 188 total yards and three total TDs. He's now up to 374 rushing yards and five scores on the year after a monster Week 1 performance against Tulane, and the Blue Devils have no choice but to keep feeding him if they want to stay competitive in the ACC.

15. Who says punters aren't athletes?

There's calling for a fake punt, and then there's asking your punter to execute a pop-pass like he's Florida Tim Tebow. Syracuse opted for the latter, and ... somehow it worked?

UNHINGED Fake Punt 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qkRbruM66K — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) September 12, 2026

16. Tennessee fans turned Atlanta into Knoxville South

Watch the zoom out to the crowd reaction after this pick-six, and keep in mind that this is ostensibly a road game for the Vols.

Tennessee gets the pick-six off Alberto Mendoza 😮 pic.twitter.com/JL2QF4RHey — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2026

Sure, caveats about Georgia Tech apply, but still: Tennessee fans mean business.

17. Reminder: Doing pushups in a giant mascot suit is hard!

Last week, the internet was in an uproar over Kansas State's mascot's inability to bang out 71 pushups while wearing an enormous Wildcat head to honor his team's 71 points. This week, they roasted Hook 'Em for losing his pushup contest to Brutus on College GameDay.

Brutus just EMASCULATED the Texas mascot in a push-up contest on national television pic.twitter.com/bmaXZV3iOk — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) September 12, 2026

Is it funny to watch mascots try and fail to do normal human stuff? Of course. But please remember there are actual college kids in there, doing real workouts in summer heat while wearing pounds of plastic and fabric. It's not easy!

18. One of CFB's best traditions has made it all the way to Europe

Remember that German guy Freddy, who won hearts and minds in the States as he experienced American traditions during the World Cup? He's still around for college football season, and he was in Iowa City on Saturday night to take in the Cy-Hawk game. That also meant he got to take in one of the sport's coolest traditions: the wave from the Kinnick Stadium crowd to the Iowa Children's Hospital after the first quarter.

After the first quarter everyone is waving to the Children’s Hospital that’s next to the stadium and the kids watching the game from their windows are waving back. Literal goosebumps.🥹 pic.twitter.com/7wpTNkrBB6 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) September 13, 2026

19. Welcome to the full Lane Kiffin Experience, LSU

Tigers fans felt like they'd live forever watching their team boatrace Clemson in Week 1. But that was just one side of the coin that is Lane Kiffin. The other side came in Week 2, when the head coach walked into Tiger Stadium alongside Lil Wayne ... only to watch his team turn the ball over four times in the first half of a sloppy win against Louisiana Tech.

LANE PULLED UP TO THE STADIUM WITH LIL WAYNE 🔥🔥



(📸 @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/3w3CZFSXsQ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 12, 2026

This is the ride you signed up for, everybody. There will be a lot of points and a lot of wins, but also a lot of stuff that leaves you scratching your head — and, it must be said, a lot of question marks when it comes to facing top competition in the SEC.

20. A humble plea: Not all FCS opponents are worth scheduling

I understand and in some ways support the economics of buy games, in which FBS powers pay FCS schools a healthy portion of their yearly athletic budget to come get their brains beaten in. The little guy gets some much-needed cash, while the big guy gets a break in the schedule.

But there comes a point at which we all need to stop and ask ourselves what we're doing here. That point came on Thursday night, when Miami could have easily cleared 100 points in a 77-7 win against Florida A&M that featured a shortened fourth quarter. It's impossible to overstate how non-competitive this game was, and I can't imagine it was at all useful for the Hurricanes. Can we set our sights just a little higher next time?

21. Mother Nature is not to be trifled with

Weather wreaked havoc on several FBS games on Saturday, causing lightning delays everywhere from Stillwater to Columbia. But all that paled in comparison to Washington and Jefferson's game against Keystone in Pennsylvania, which was called due to ... well, this:

Game called on account of this. pic.twitter.com/ektQ04qZqN — Alex Wiederspiel (@theradiospiel) September 12, 2026

22. We salute you, lone Minnesota fan

This is not an easy time to be a Minnesota fan. The Gophers appear to have plateaued a bit under PJ Fleck, and with a golden opportunity against an SEC foe in Mississippi State on Saturday, they instead got blasted by a score of 38-13. But while just about everybody else cleared for the exits early, one lonely fan was not willing to abandon his team so easily:

It's just that kinda day for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/Glmff0AKV6 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 12, 2026

23. Resolved: There is nothing cooler than a high-five into the end zone

Florida receiver Vernell Brown III set a modern-day record with over 200 punt return yards and two scores in the Gators' win over Campbell on Saturday. But while all that's well and good, I want to celebrate him for something more specific: During the first of those return TDs, he high-fived a teammate in stride while waltzing into the end zone.

Vernell Brown III just entered the Top-5 WR conversation for the 2028 NFL Draft.



The Gators WR receives comparisons to Percy Harvin for a REASON 😳🕹️ pic.twitter.com/h8dQD9DnoS — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 12, 2026

I'm not sure anything looks cooler on a football field.

24. Kamden Sixkiller? Kamden Sixkiller

Speaking of Campbell: Yes, they really do have a quarterback named Camden Sixkiller.

Kamden Sixkiller ladies and gentlemen. Now that’s a hell of a last name. pic.twitter.com/FGxJbWm2pw — Triple Comma | Sports Investing (@TripleComma) September 12, 2026

Make the jersey available, Camels.

25. And now, your weekly moment of zen

Just your every-day "interception off a defender's helmet that is then picked up, fumbled into the end zone and recovered". Exactly how Kirby Smart drew it up.

Ummmmm… We don’t know what just happened either 😅



The wildest touchdown of the college football season just happened in Athens 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EJfe7N8kEc — SEC Country (@SECcountry) September 12, 2026

College football, everybody.