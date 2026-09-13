The top 25 things you missed from Week 2 in college football: Goalposts in the lake!

If Week 1 whet your appetite for college football, Week 2 gave you the full smorgasbord. Michigan went from a narrow escape against a MAC team to sending Oklahoma into an existential crisis. Oklahoma State went from losing to Tulsa to dropping 39 points on Oregon. Texas went from getting run out of its own building against Ohio State to a historic fourth-quarter comeback. It was an emotionally exhausting Saturday, to say the least.
And if you had to do something other than sit in front of your television for 72 straight hours, don't worry — we've got you covered with our weekly ranking of the top 25 moments you may have missed from the week that was. From mascot chaos to viral moments to shocking plays from every corner of this glorious sport, we'll be with you all season long to make sure you don't miss a minute.
1. Gus Johnson wasn't about to let a little blood slow him down
Be honest: If you had to rank every college football announcer by how likely they'd be to start bleeding live on air without missing a beat, you'd have picked Gus Johnson hands down. Honestly, I'm not even sure he noticed.
That is ... a not-insignificant amount of blood! And the game hadn't even started yet! A true professional.
2. The University of Texas: Not huge on Ted Cruz!
Ted Cruz has represented Texas in the U.S. Senate for over a decade now. If you thought that might make UT a friendly audience for which to deliver his spiel urging fans to support the Protect College Sports Act ... well, you must not be very familiar with either Ted Cruz or college students generally.
College football's appeal to Congress for help is going great, you guys.
3. Akron's fan-led drive ended in predictably Akron fashion
Akron earned some much-needed offseason buzz by announcing one of the more unique giveaways in college football history, in which one lucky fan would get to serve as the Zips' offensive coordinator on the first drive of their home opener against Robert Morris. Things actually started off pretty well, with a quick first down to get the ball out near midfield. And then ... disaster:
Look, there's a reason why Akron is Akron.
4. Behold, the coolest pass you'll ever see
Kansas QB Isaiah Marshall struggled in the Jayhawks' loss to rival Missouri on Friday night completing just 13 of his 30 passes with two touchdowns and two picks. But he also pulled off quite possibly the greatest trick-shot throw the sport has ever seen, and really, isn't that what counts?
I would pay an unhealthy amount of money to hear the audio from Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki's booth during that play.
5. Eric Morris' postgame interview will have you in tears, too
A week ago, Oklahoma State fans wanted Eric Morris run out of town after laying an egg against Tulsa in his debut with the Pokes. Now, after leading his team to a home upset of Oregon, he's the toast of the college football world. It's the sort of emotional swing that makes this sport so unique, and you can't blame the head coach for getting a little emotional afterwards.
6. Oklahoma State fans knew exactly how to celebrate the Oregon win
And yet, that somehow wasn't the best piece of video from the aftermath of OSU's win. Cowboys fans not only took down one of the goalposts inside T. Boone Pickens Stadium, but they then carried that thing all the way down to a nearby lake on campus.
A+ technique there, everybody.
7. South Carolina fans weren't about to let a monsoon dampen the vibe
South Carolina fans have not had it easy in recent years (heck, they haven't had it easy ... really at any point in their program's history). And yet there they were, braving a downpour and packing out the student section at Williams-Brice Stadium for a walkover against FCS Towson. They're famous for Sandstorm in Columbia, but apparently any kind of storm will do.
Just remember that the next time someone tries to tell you that college football is dying.
8. Love anything like this Penn State fan loves getting a free hot dog
No matter where you go in life, never forget that you were once a 19-year-old college kid for whom free food was worth its weight in gold:
9 ... Billy Napier back?
Okay, now that Florida fans have promptly left the room, let's talk this through. Napier did not cover himself in glory in Gainesville, but he was a darn good coach at Louisiana prior to making the jump to the SEC. Back in the Sun Belt at James Madison, he's got the Dukes rolling once again, following a season-opening win over Liberty with an 87-3 pasting of FCS Wagner. No, that's not a typo.
Gator Nation is taking this about as well as you'd expect:
10. Rivalry Trophy of the Week: The Border War drum
The Border War between Kansas and Missouri dates back to a literal war between the two territories in the 19th century. Since the 1930s, the winner of each year's football game has been rewarded with a drum — first a Native American tom-tom drum, and these days a bass drum, which Mizzou's players wasted no time snatching after Friday's victory.
11. Mascot of the Week: Run, Ralphie, run!
After a Week 1 escape at Georgia Tech, Colorado returned to Boulder for its home opener against Weber State on Saturday, and that can only mean one thing: It's time for Ralphie the Buffalo to run wild.
For the record, this is Ralphie VII — nickname Brandy — who took over the gig at the start of last season.
12. Lower Division Game of the Week: A top-five team goes down!
Sioux Falls hasn't made the Division II playoffs since 2019. So, when given a chance to either kick the PAT to force double-overtime or go for two and the win at home against a top-five Minnesota State-Moorhead team on Saturday, you know they chose the latter. And thanks to a heck of a call, they walked off with a win.
13. Upset of the Week: Illinois State topples Northern Illinois
Really, "upset" is a bit strong here. Illinois State came within a point of an FCS national title last season, while Northern Illinois projects to be one of the worst teams in FBS this season. Still, the Redbirds hadn't taken down an FBS opponent since 2018, and they did so in style in Dekalb on Saturday night.
We highlighted Kamario Taylor in this space last week, and all he did was go on the road and toy with a pretty staunch Minnesota defense on Saturday. But not even Taylor could touch what Sheppard did to Illinois this weekend, carrying Duke to a come-from-behind win with 188 total yards and three total TDs. He's now up to 374 rushing yards and five scores on the year after a monster Week 1 performance against Tulane, and the Blue Devils have no choice but to keep feeding him if they want to stay competitive in the ACC.
15. Who says punters aren't athletes?
There's calling for a fake punt, and then there's asking your punter to execute a pop-pass like he's Florida Tim Tebow. Syracuse opted for the latter, and ... somehow it worked?
16. Tennessee fans turned Atlanta into Knoxville South
Watch the zoom out to the crowd reaction after this pick-six, and keep in mind that this is ostensibly a road game for the Vols.
Sure, caveats about Georgia Tech apply, but still: Tennessee fans mean business.
17. Reminder: Doing pushups in a giant mascot suit is hard!
Last week, the internet was in an uproar over Kansas State's mascot's inability to bang out 71 pushups while wearing an enormous Wildcat head to honor his team's 71 points. This week, they roasted Hook 'Em for losing his pushup contest to Brutus on College GameDay.
Is it funny to watch mascots try and fail to do normal human stuff? Of course. But please remember there are actual college kids in there, doing real workouts in summer heat while wearing pounds of plastic and fabric. It's not easy!
18. One of CFB's best traditions has made it all the way to Europe
Remember that German guy Freddy, who won hearts and minds in the States as he experienced American traditions during the World Cup? He's still around for college football season, and he was in Iowa City on Saturday night to take in the Cy-Hawk game. That also meant he got to take in one of the sport's coolest traditions: the wave from the Kinnick Stadium crowd to the Iowa Children's Hospital after the first quarter.
19. Welcome to the full Lane Kiffin Experience, LSU
Tigers fans felt like they'd live forever watching their team boatrace Clemson in Week 1. But that was just one side of the coin that is Lane Kiffin. The other side came in Week 2, when the head coach walked into Tiger Stadium alongside Lil Wayne ... only to watch his team turn the ball over four times in the first half of a sloppy win against Louisiana Tech.
This is the ride you signed up for, everybody. There will be a lot of points and a lot of wins, but also a lot of stuff that leaves you scratching your head — and, it must be said, a lot of question marks when it comes to facing top competition in the SEC.
20. A humble plea: Not all FCS opponents are worth scheduling
I understand and in some ways support the economics of buy games, in which FBS powers pay FCS schools a healthy portion of their yearly athletic budget to come get their brains beaten in. The little guy gets some much-needed cash, while the big guy gets a break in the schedule.
But there comes a point at which we all need to stop and ask ourselves what we're doing here. That point came on Thursday night, when Miami could have easily cleared 100 points in a 77-7 win against Florida A&M that featured a shortened fourth quarter. It's impossible to overstate how non-competitive this game was, and I can't imagine it was at all useful for the Hurricanes. Can we set our sights just a little higher next time?
21. Mother Nature is not to be trifled with
Weather wreaked havoc on several FBS games on Saturday, causing lightning delays everywhere from Stillwater to Columbia. But all that paled in comparison to Washington and Jefferson's game against Keystone in Pennsylvania, which was called due to ... well, this:
22. We salute you, lone Minnesota fan
This is not an easy time to be a Minnesota fan. The Gophers appear to have plateaued a bit under PJ Fleck, and with a golden opportunity against an SEC foe in Mississippi State on Saturday, they instead got blasted by a score of 38-13. But while just about everybody else cleared for the exits early, one lonely fan was not willing to abandon his team so easily:
23. Resolved: There is nothing cooler than a high-five into the end zone
Florida receiver Vernell Brown III set a modern-day record with over 200 punt return yards and two scores in the Gators' win over Campbell on Saturday. But while all that's well and good, I want to celebrate him for something more specific: During the first of those return TDs, he high-fived a teammate in stride while waltzing into the end zone.
I'm not sure anything looks cooler on a football field.
24. Kamden Sixkiller? Kamden Sixkiller
Speaking of Campbell: Yes, they really do have a quarterback named Camden Sixkiller.
Make the jersey available, Camels.
25. And now, your weekly moment of zen
Just your every-day "interception off a defender's helmet that is then picked up, fumbled into the end zone and recovered". Exactly how Kirby Smart drew it up.
College football, everybody.
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