If you wanted a list of the most disruptive possible injuries in college football, it would be extremely easy to go through the list of teams still alive to make the College Football Playoffs, write down all the quarterbacks and stop for the day.

While there are two quarterbacks on this list, I also wanted to make it more inclusive. Therefor, Arch Manning did not make this list and neither did Darien Mensah. Although both would hurt immensely, their teams are already dealing with other injuries who could do just as much damage to their hopes — Hollywood Smothers and Cam Coleman for Texas and Malachi Toney for Miami.

But there are plenty of other teams where one player can make a major change in whether a team will be competitive or not come December and January. Here are the biggest vulnerabilities.

Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Russell is so important to the Tide’s success that even when he was injured last week, the coaching staff still started him against an overmatched Vanderbilt team just to make sure they won the game. They chose Russell over Washington transfer Austin Mack, despite Mack being under the tutelage of Kalen DeBoer for four years.

Alabama has stars all over the field. While not as loaded as they traditionally were under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide are still a top five roster in the entire sport. But even so, they felt it was that important to have Russell against Vanderbilt and that is not something to be looked at lightly.

Russell, who has 2480 yards with 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, is far more then his passing stats. He also has the mobility needed to make plays and this ability keeps defenses jittery.

With 277 rushing yards after sacks are taken out and 5 touchdowns rushing, Russell is a dual threat. And with the talent of his surrounding team, defenses cannot singly focus on him, or he will dismantle them in other ways.

Mack is a solid backup. But when your coaches don’t want you in a game against a bad Vanderbilt team and put out their most important player injured, it is a sign that there is a big drop off in talent.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Charlie Becker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could have been Josh Hoover but, we already saw the Hoosiers play without him, and it turns out that backup quarterback Grant Wilson is better. He is going to get the start this week against Washington in an important game for Indiana. Losing Becker would be a different matter though.

Indiana was able to get Nick Marsh out of the transfer portal from Michigan before the season and he has been good. But Becker has moved extremely high into first-round discussion for NFL scouts, with many of them seeing him as WR 2 behind only Jeremiah Smith.

When Indiana was on the ropes against Nebraska and down 11 points, it was a one-play, 75-yard touchdown drive — a pass from Hoover to Becker, which deflated Memorial Stadium in Lincoln and allowed Indiana to walk out with a win. This has been commonplace for Becker who has compiled 53 catches for 950 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season in Bloomington. If Indiana were to lose him now, it would be extremely difficult for them to find the offense needed to repeat as the national champs.

DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Bishop is not the most important running back to his team in 2026, I don’t know who is.

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There are other great backs in the country. But none of them do the amount of lifting that Bishop does. Through 10 games, Bishop leads the country with 230 carries, ranks eighth with 1,163 yards, and is tied for ninth with 13 rushing touchdowns. He has also added an additional 61 yards on 11 receptions out of the backfield.

This has worked this season because the Volunteers defense has been incredible for much of the season.

Both strengths feed off each other as the running game working allows the defense to remain rested and fresh for the entire game, rather then being drained by a fast tempo offense not allowing them to catch their breath.

Tennessee has played far differently in 2026 then it has in previous seasons under Josh Heupel. It has gotten them to the brink of a playoff berth and a 16-point home win over Alabama. If Bishop goes down, it will be all for naught and the Volunteers will go out in spectacular fashion, the same way they did in 2024 when they ran into a buzzsaw in round one against Ohio State.

Wayne Knight, RB, UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it be Niko Iamaleava or Ty Dieffenbach, both starting quarterbacks for the Bruins this season are aware of their mission in life — get the ball to Wayne Knight and get out of the way.

Knight has averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season and has 146 carries for 845 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the passing game, he has caught 18 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The ability for the Bruins offensive line to create space for Knight, and the ability of Knight to find that space has been a major key to UCLA being undefeated.

At this point in the season, with UCLA being a 10-win Big Ten team, it is laughable to think they would be left out of the playoff field. But, if Knight were to become hampered between now and the start of the Bruins first game, it may be a repeat of Indiana in the first season under Curt Cignetti.

Devin Dampier, QB, Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier is the offense for Utah.

In the Utes biggest game of the season against BYU, Dampier ran for two touchdowns, threw for two more and even caught one pass for five yards. Surprisingly, he did not throw it to himself for that reception.

The defense for Utah is physical but, the heartbeat of the squad is Dampier and if he were not the quarterback this season, this team would be closer to 9-3 then they would be to 12-0.

Currently second place in the playoff standings, Utah has a lot to play for with Dampier. To lose him now would be devastating..