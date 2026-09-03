These bold predictions could actually happen in the 2026 college football season

There are college football prediction articles where someone throws everything they can against the wall to see what sticks. There are other articles that try to find the hottest predictions possible even though none could ever happen. Then there are those completely impossible ones like saying that half of the SEC will go undefeated and the other half will go winless. This is none of those.

Here, we are going to look at bold predictions that actually have a chance of coming true. A novel concept I know. But something that will allow the predictions to be tracked all season rather than being dead on the vine after a week or two.

North Dakota State will win the Mountain West Conference

The Mountain West Conference went through a major change this offseason. The conference brought in North Dakota State and Northern Illinois while they lost Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State and Fresno State.

All these moves will leave a crater to be filled at the head of the class. The Bison are in the best shape to fill the crater. Something started in Week 0 with a decisive 33-7 home win over Jacksonville State.

After winning 10 national championships from 2004-2025 in the FCS, North Dakota State comes into the FBS with a chance to win not just their conference, but a chance at the College Football Playoff in year one.

Originally, the Bison had nothing to play for. Now, with the NCAA changing the rules to allow newly elevated programs to play for conference championships, the motivation has returned. A Bison team with an easy schedule can take advantage of this rule change and their conference to challenge UNLV.

Only one Power 4 conference will have a repeat champion

In 2025, Duke, Indiana, Texas Tech, and Georgia were the conference champs in the Power Four conferences. Only one of these teams will repeat in 2026.

The easiest one of these to figure out is the ACC, where 7-5 Duke won the game due to tiebreakers even getting them to the game. Something that will not happen under the new rules implemented in 2026. Not only this, but the Blue Devils also lost QB Darian Mensah and top WR Cooper Barkate to Miami at the last minute. This did not give Duke the time to search for a replacement for either. Thus, Duke will take a step back as Miami takes another step up.

In the Big XII, Texas Tech is still the clear favorite. But, with Brendan Sorsby now ruled ineligible, the health of QB Will Hammond will be of utmost importance.

Coming off a serious leg injury, Hammond will be forced to come back healthy following the Red Raiders' easy start. If he does, Tech is clearly the best team in the conference and will win. If he is unable to perform like the team needs, BYU and even Houston are there to take the crown from the Red Raiders in Dallas.

In the SEC, Georgia has dominated like no other in recent seasons. The Bulldogs have made it to Atlanta eight times in the previous 10 seasons. Their biggest hiccup in these games has been against Nick Saban. Saban is no longer with Alabama, and it has led to two straight conference titles for Georgia. But Texas, which has a Georgia problem, has built one of the best rosters in the country on offense and defense. If Arch Manning continues his play from the end of 2025, Texas, not Georgia, will be the team coming through Atlanta to get a bye in the playoffs.

Finally, in the Big Ten, Indiana rolled through the conference and the playoffs last season.

The undefeated Hoosiers lose a lot from a team that was able to hold Ohio State down in the championship game in 2025. No longer is Fernando Mendoza there to save the Hoosiers. We must wait and see how new QB Josh Hoover can connect with WR Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker to replace the production.

The schedule for Indiana also does them no favors. Known for backing out of good games to schedule cupcakes, Indiana gets punished by the conference this season as they will be forced to play Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, USC, and Washington during conference play. If Indiana makes it through this schedule and gets to Indianapolis, they deserve to be there. If they lose even one of these games along the way, it might mean not getting there at all.

Penn State will make the College Football Playoff

Where Indiana has a challenging Big Ten schedule, Penn State and new coach Matt Campbell were gifted their schedule.

After non-conference games against Maine, Buffalo and Temple, Penn State will avoid Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State in the conference slate. Their most challenging games will be at Michigan and Washington and home against USC. With USC’s propensity to flame out on the road, and this being the annual White Out game, Penn State has a good chance to defeat the Trojans. However, Michigan, on the road, has always been a bugaboo for the Nittany Lions. If Penn State can finally go into The Big House and win against a revamping Michigan team, it will be the game that guarantees a playoff berth.

In the other challenging game, Washington is on the same level as Penn State heading into 2026. The Huskies finished 2025 at 9-3 and will look to build on this record. With Campbell bringing many of his best players over from Iowa State, the defense for the Lions can again be good and can shut down the Huskies offense in Seattle. Even if Penn State loses this game to Washington, a win against Michigan will give them the record they need to make the playoffs. Only a year late for James Franklin and right on time for Penn State fans.

The SEC will be shut out of the CFP title game again

The best chance for the SEC to break their streak of not making the NCAA championship game seems to be either Georgia or Texas finally fulfilling their destiny. Georgia has won the past two SEC championships in dominant fashion over Texas and Alabama. But, as the second seed in 2024 and the third seed in 2025, the Bulldogs lost their opening game. First to Notre Dame and last year to Ole Miss. Kirby Smart is in no danger of going anywhere, but fans will start becoming more restless if he continues the early exits from the playoff bracket. Yet another reason we need to expand to 24 or 48 playoff teams. I guess.

For Texas, it all comes down to how well Arch Manning can play in year two as a starter for the Longhorns.

He has an accurate and strong arm, and he already has more rushing yards than his uncles combined. We must now find out how the additions Steve Sarkisian brought in this offseason will meld with him on the offense. If Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers elevate their position rooms and if potential top five NFL draft pick Collin Simmons can continue his play on defense, the Longhorns may finally, and officially, be back.

CFP National Championship Game will be Oregon vs. Notre Dame

Oregon and Notre Dame are the most talented teams in the country this season. Their rosters are loaded and this is the season both must cash in.

Oregon has spent a lot of money on the roster, coaching staff and facilities. Phil Knight has not been funding this out of the goodness of his heart. He wants to see Oregon get their first national championship before he passes and this is his way to see it.

Dante Moore, who would have gone no worse than third in the 2026 NFL Draft, decided to come back to school to win the title. He did not do it for free. Oregon also went out and got a transfer QB in Dylan Raiola to back him up and to be the starter in 2027. This also cost a pretty penny.

With the offense set, the defense was also taken care of, as the school spent a reported $5 million or more to retain the four defensive line members who were starters last season and will be again in 2026.

Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander and Teitum Tuioti will anchor what can be the best defense in the country. At least in the front seven. If they can shut down teams in the Big Ten the way their talents should, Oregon will finally make it to the title game in Las Vegas.

For Notre Dame, this would also be a culmination of a journey. A journey that started when Brian Kelly left for LSU, stating that it is easier to win at LSU. It is also easier to get fired. Marcus Freeman, unlike Kelly, has embraced the challenge of recruiting to South Bend and the challenge of recruiting at all.

Enter CJ Carr and Leonard Moore. The leaders of the offense and defense for the 2026 season.

Carr, who finished with 2,741 passing yards in 2025 when he also had Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in the backfield, will increase this as both backs are now in the NFL after being first-round draft selections. Lucky for Carr, Notre Dame still has their traditionally great offensive line to protect him.

On defense, Moore, who is drawing comparisons to Patrick Surtain II and Jalen Ramsey, will be a lockdown corner in the few games where the Irish will take on a good opponent. Something the team will not face often.

The easy schedule, along with elite talent, gives Notre Dame a good chance to gain the top seed for the playoffs. If this happens and if no elite team shockingly stumbles into a matchup against them, Notre Dame will get back to the title game for the second time in the three seasons of the current format. Only this time, well, will they lose again. But they will have more fun going to Las Vegas rather than the Pop Tarts Bowl.