These SEC breakout candidates will be household names

It feels strange to even say for anybody who lived through the last 20 years, but the SEC finds itself dealing with a bit of a reputational crisis entering 2026. The conference that claims It Just Means More hasn't claimed a national title since the 2022-23 campaign, and this past season was particularly damaging, with only one SEC school reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals and Alabama getting pasted in the Rose Bowl by upstart Indiana. Armed with very recent ammunition, the doubters are growing a little bit bolder.

But don't get it twisted: As the most recent NFL Draft reaffirmed, this league still churns out talent better than anybody. And while established names like Texas QB Arch Manning and Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss are getting all the headlines ahead of the upcoming season, it's only a matter of time before a new crop of stars burst onto the scene. Here are eight players on the verge of a breakout sooner rather than later.

WR Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama

He's not the Alabama receiver grabbing headlines right now, but down the stretch of last season it was Brooks, not Ryan Coleman-Williams, who looked like the future of this passing attack. Despite sharing a room with three future pros in Coleman-Williams, Isaiah Horton and current Pittsburgh Steeler Germie Bernard, Brooks still posted a 32/441/2 line as a true freshman, including five catches for 79 yards and two scores in the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana.

Now Horton and Bernard are gone, and while Coleman-Williams still possesses immense upside, he's been awfully hard to rely on since bursting onto the scene two years ago. Brooks was an undersized three-star from New Jersey, but all he's done is produce in the SEC, and he seems to be seizing his opportunity if camp reports are to be believed. If the Tide offense is going to take off, Brooks will be a big reason why.

EDGE Jayden Woods, Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Texas at Florida | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Lord help me, I'm bullish on Florida in year one under Jon Sumrall. But players like Woods are exactly why: The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder was one of the better freshman in the entire country last season, notching 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble and a pick on a defense that was going it alone most weeks.

With a new and hopefully more competent coaching staff in charge — including DC Brad White, who crafted some awfully feisty units under Mark Stoops at Kentucky — Woods and the rest of this defense could take off. He was a top-100 recruit for a reason, and if he was able to hold his own in the deepest conference in the country as a true freshman, imagine what he can do in year two?

EDGE Chase Linton, Georgia

G-Day Game | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Death, taxes and Kirby Smart finding another ferocious pass rusher between the couch cushions. The Dawgs return a ton of proven production from last year's defense, but it's a player with exactly one career tackle who I'm most excited about entering 2026.

Of course, one look at Linton and it's easy to see why. He was a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, and while he didn't see the field much as a true freshman, that had more to do with injury issues than it did his own ability.

This Georgia defense was uncharacteristically poor at getting quarterbacks on the ground last season; just turn on the highlight reel from their College Football Playoff loss to Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss. Incumbents Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson are sturdy players, but neither are particularly explosive. Linton offers much more upside, at least if fall camp is to be believed, and if he clicks, this unit can get to a whole other level.

QB Kenny Minchey, Kentucky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Kentucky Spring Game | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

You'd be forgiven if you hadn't paid much attention to Kentucky football this offseason, but the Cats could surprise some people this season. Will Stein has come to Lexington after authoring some dynamite offenses at Oregon, and he's assembled a pretty interesting roster that could score some points in year one.

At the tip of the spear is Minchey, a former four-star recruit who transferred from Notre Dame after losing a QB battle to CJ Carr last summer. He was dynamic in a (extremely) small sample size as Carr's backup in 2025, and if he can live up to his billing, Stein's track record suggests a lot of fun in store. Don't be surprised if Kentucky springs at least one upset this fall.

RB Dilin Jones, LSU

Ohio State v Wisconsin | John Fisher/GettyImages

It wasn't too long ago that Jones was hyped as the next in a long line of great Wisconsin running backs, having committed to the Badgers as a four-star recruit out of high school and winning the starting job at the start of last season. But just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Luke Fickell's offense, and that included the running game — Jones rushed for 300 yards on fewer than four yards per carry before missing the final five games due to injury.

When he landed at LSU in the transfer portal, it seemed like an afterthought, a way for Lane Kiffin to shore up depth behind incumbents Caden Durham and Harlem Berry. A funny thing happened during spring camp, though: Jones just kept flashing, and flashing, and flashing, until most onlookers had him pegged as the Tigers' RB1. Combine those rave reviews with Kiffin's history at the position, Jones' hype as a recruit and what should be a pretty solid LSU offensive line, and we could have a serious breakout on our hands.

EDGE PJ Adebawore, Oklahoma

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Adebawore arrived in Norman as one of the most hyped recruits in program history, a top-10 player overall in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 EDGE according to 247Sports. Three years later, he's still yet to start a game for Oklahoma, limited to rotational snaps without a ton of production.

That could change in a big way this season. For all the talent that Brent Venables brings back on defense, the Sooners are still looking for a new pass rusher to emerge opposite Taylor Wein now that R Mason Thomas is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. There's no guarantee that it'll be Adebawore, but he's stayed healthy so far this offseason and drawn rave reviews for his play and work ethic. All the ingredients are here for a breakout season.

OT David Sanders Jr., Tennessee

2025 Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl - Tennessee v Illinois | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

On the one hand, it feels silly to list Sanders here. He arrived in Knoxville last season as one of the most ballyhooed offensive line recruits in recent memory, and he played well enough in year one to be named a Freshman All-American. And yet, it felt a little bit anticlimatic all the same: He didn't settle in as a starter until the back half of the year, and he battled nagging injuries for much of the fall.

Now, though, it feels like the sky is truly the limit. For starters, Sanders will be sliding from right tackle back to the left, where he played in high school. Add in a healthy offseason and the growth that should come from a year of experience (and a year in an SEC strength and conditioning program), and there wouldn't seem to be much stopping him from becoming one of the very best tackles in the country. The Vols will need it as they break in a new starting quarterback, whether that's George MacIntyre or five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon.

DT Justus Terry, Texas

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It's not easy to make a name for yourself when you're stuck amid what projects to be quite possibly the most talented defensive front in the entire country, a group headlined by Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson. Terry doesn't even project to start at defensive tackle for the Horns right now, stuck behind veteran Hero Kanu.

I'm willing to bet that's not a long-term arrangement, though. Kanu is a solid, veteran player, but he doesn't offer a ton in the way of upside beyond his ability to eat space. Terry was one of the most highly touted recruits in the 2025 class, with droolworthy physical upside, and everyone in Austin is raving about the camp he's having. He should see plenty of playing time, and if he can play up to his pedigree, this Texas defense will be ferocious.