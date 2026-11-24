The College Football Playoff selection committee's next rankings, set to be revealed Tuesday evening, will say a lot about how much it wants to sneak as many SEC teams in the field as possible. Week 12 contained much bubble drama — mostly focused in the Big Ten — which opens the door for some potential bid stealers (more like fillers) from teams previously counted out.

Those would come from the SEC, and for weeks now, there have been folks wearing tin-foil hats peddling the conspiracy theory that the committee was always planning to shove a four-loss team from that league into the playoff. Well, they aren't looking too crazy at the moment.

“When you have this much bias towards one conference you are alienating a lot of college football fans who are starting to take notice.”@dannykanell is disgusted with the latest CFP rankings and tries to understand the reasoning behind them. pic.twitter.com/XUENq2Dyr9 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 19, 2026

Exiting the weekend, the Associated Press elevated four SEC teams with as many losses in their Week 13 rankings. No. 19 Oklahoma, No. 20 Florida, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 24 Missouri won't care about their positioning on that list, but it's an indicator as to what the committee may do in the wake of multiple Big Ten teams earning critical losses on Saturday. If the committee moves any of those four up higher than the No. 19 the AP limited itself to, especially above any of the three-loss Big Ten squads, then there's something fishy going on.

CFP Selection Committee is manufacturing SEC schedule strength with inflated rankings

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The SEC is only in the position its in as the most "powerful" conference because AP voters for decades kept telling fans its teams were the best and, therefore, artificially strengthening the quality of its schedules. The committee continually reinforces that strength by giving multiloss SEC teams places in the Top 25; it doesn't deserve any more than non-SEC teams with the same record.

The committee did this in Week 12 by sliding four-loss South Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss into the bottom of the rankings. That was designed to strengthen No. 3 Alabama's resume — the highest-ranked two-loss team in CFP history. For some reason, good losses just mean more than wins in the SEC.

If you're Oregon (8-3), USC (8-3) or Iowa (9-2) you're constantly looking over your shoulder in the final week of the regular season because losing here while the SEC teams finish strong will definitely mean your downfall and their ticket into the 12-team dance. The committee seems to believe a conference like the SEC cannibalizing itself means the league just contains all the best teams in the nation, and therefore, losing to any of them isn't that big of a deal.

Well, the committee never afforded that same benefit to the Big 12 over the last two seasons or the original Pac-12 in its final days. Those two conferences were considered lesser for having leaders or champions with multiple losses. This year, that's potentially going to get an SEC fourth- or fifth-place finisher into the national championship race.

The new rankings will either confirm or dispel these fears. But the previous concerning patterns of the committee this season suggest the displeasing path is the one likely to be taken. After that, there's just one more week for the football gods to deliver justice by handing down fifth losses to the creeping programs.