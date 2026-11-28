As Rivalry Week across the Southeastern Conference got rolling and instate rivals two key storylines emerged when instate rivals got together.

SEC matchups went to ranked teams. Out-of-conference matchups tended to go to the SEC’s way.

No. 3 Texas and No. 22 Mississippi earned double-digit wins over their cross-state rivals in the league. No. 20 Florida and Kentucky each took care of ACC teams Florida State and No. 19 Louisville.

There were still opportunities for chaos later Saturday night. Among other games, safe-bet College Football Playoff teams No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama were playing host to outmanned instate rivals Vanderbilt and Auburn, respectively.

Here’s how the league stacks up with those games still to come:

Updated SEC power rankings after Kentucky knocked off Louisville and LSU crushed Arkansas

LSU quarterback Husan Longstreet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Bulldogs Texas Longhorns Tennessee Volunteers Alabama Crimson Tide Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers South Carolina Gamecocks Missouri Tigers Florida Gators Oklahoma Sooners Auburn Tigers Arkansas Razorbacks Texas A&M Aggies Vanderbilt Commodores Mississippi State Bulldogs



Texas’ title-game-clinching win over A&M sent the Longhorns up a spot to No. 2 in the power rankings and set up a showdown with No. 1 Georgia, which was facing little resistance from outmanned instate rival Georgia Tech.

Alabama fell two spots to No. 4. After Texas’ move, it came down to Tennessee and Alabama for the No. 3 spot — and the Volunteers’ head-to-head win in Tuscaloosa was impossible to ignore.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Florida moved up a spot based on its victory at reeling Florida State.

Texas wraps up SEC title game berth

Texas linebacker Justin Cryer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas finished its third season in the SEC by earning its second title game berth. The Longhorns took the standings drama out of the final Saturday of the regular season by beating rival Texas A&M 16-6 on Friday night.

With league title games headed toward extinction next year when the playoff expands to five rounds and 24 teams, this fact stands out. Texas began playing in the SEC in 2024 and will finish with more championship game appearances than six longer-tenured schools. Mississippi State and South Carolina made it once apiece. Kentucky, Mississippi, A&M and Vanderbilt never made it. For that matter, neither did Oklahoma, which joined the SEC with Texas.

Kentucky finishes strong, but it won’t be enough for the CFP

Kentucky receiver Kenny Darby | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For much of the season, Kentucky was one of the league’s biggest surprises, vaulting into CFP contention before a three-game losing streak knocked the Wildcats off the pace — and made them one of the few four-loss SEC teams not to appear in the rankings.

Kentucky snapped that slide by polishing off ranked instate rival Louisville 24-21 on a 50-yard field goal at the buzzer. Kentucky led by 11 in the second half before the Cardinals rallied to tie it with 6:43 left, setting up the game-ending heroics from Adam Zouagui.

It probably won’t be enough to get the Wildcats (8-4) back into the CFP rankings, but it’s the kind of feel-good win that Big Blue Nation needs — especially with what’s been happening lately at Rupp Arena.