Any USC fans that think their Trojans have a shot at sneaking into the 12-team College Football Playoff can go ahead and settle down. They were eliminated from the race well before Week 13.

Their 45-10 bashing of cross-town rival and former Big Ten favorite UCLA was mighty impressive on paper but there are multiple outside factors that worked against them. For one, USC has three losses and entering the final two weeks of the regular season the Selection Committee was clearly indicating it only was debating between whether to position Oregon or Iowa on the inner edge of the bubble.

As Rivalry Week kicked off, the 9-2 Hawkeyes smothered the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday. That meant no matter what chaos occurred on Saturday, including a win over the No. 9 Bruins and a loss by the No. 12 Ducks, USC would still be on the outside looking in.

USC's upset over UCLA actually dooms the Big Ten more than it helps the Trojans' CFP hopes

USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Because USC handed UCLA its second consecutive loss, the Bruins were knocked out of the Big Ten title game. That's all the Selection Committee needed to justify its further disdain for the conference and likely drop UCLA out of the Top 11 spots. It also means the loser of the title game is at risk of being left out of the playoff entirely because any of Iowa, Oregon or Indiana would incur a third or worse loss.

USC furthered the possibility of the Big Ten's one-bid nightmare with no hope of getting itself into the playoff. That doesn't mean the Trojans should've let UCLA win but any argument citing the win as proof they deserve the final spot in the bracket should be automatically dismissed.

An additional factor working against USC was No. 10 BYU securing its at-large berth with a 42-10 drubbing of Cincinnati. Despite the Cougars not qualifying for their own conference title game, the committee would have to break precedent and drop a two-loss BYU out of the field in the championship week rankings or drop a two-loss Texas Tech off the bubble in the final rankings in order to elevate the Trojans without merit.

USC likely secured three bids for the Big 12 which would've been extremely surprising to hear at the start of the season. However, the Big Ten hasn't had its strongest brands be the most successful teams this year. That's given the committee some (unfair) leeway in promoting more SEC teams into the rankings in order to strengthen that conference's resume.

So, per usual, USC has ruined everything again. Okay, that's harsh, but you get the point. The Big Ten needed UCLA to win, but the Bruins came up short. That's created a chain reaction that could ultimately prevent the Big Ten from having the best chance at winning a fourth consecutive national championship.