The Big Ten is more than likely going to only have a single representative in the College Football Playoff. The selection committee's latest rankings indicate as much with two teams viewed as locks before Week 12 suddenly slipping onto the bubble and another threating to play intra-conference spoiler.

UCLA, which once sat as high as No. 4, was thrown down five spots to No. 9 after a triple-overtime loss to Michigan in which the Bruins lost their starting QB. The committee seems to be taking the harsh 2023 Florida State approach as No. 15 USC awaits in rivalry week, a defeat likely condemning UCLA to a two-loss finish outside the 12-team field.

Indiana, which was solidly in the field at No. 8 last week, tumbled to No. 14 after an overtime loss on the road to Washington (now ranked No. 24). A weird tiebreaker with No. 12 Oregon has the defending national champion Hoosiers outside not only the Playoff field but the Big Ten title game at the moment. Failure to reach Indianapolis would certainly lock them out of the bracket as well.

Mapping the Big Ten's path to getting more than one team in the CFP

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

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At the moment, the team with the most to gain is Oregon. However, if the Ducks do come out on top, they'd likely block the rest of their conference from making the CFP field entirely. Oregon has three losses but also three ranked wins, which gives them an impressive enough resume to be on the bubble in the first place. However, the committee has essentially stipulated that the Ducks need to beat No. 24 Washington in Week 13 and win the Big Ten title game to make the field. A fourth loss won't get them in even if it comes in Indianapolis.

Oregon winning the Big Ten championship would knock out UCLA and Indiana by virtue of either of them losing in Indianapolis or failing to qualify in Week 13. The Iowa Hawkeyes, currently ranked No. 13, need a lot of help in the final regular season weekend to get to the conference title game and have an outside shot at an at-large bid should they lose in Indy. In that scenario, it cannot be Oregon that lifts the league trophy.

So that leaves the burden on both UCLA and Indiana winning in Week 13, then Oregon losing as well. Iowa defeating No. 25 Nebraska would create more confusion but it would leave the committee with three Big Ten teams with fewer than three losses to deny while admitting at least one from the SEC — unless one of Alabama (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 5) or Texas (No. 3) upsets No. 1 Georgia in their respective conference title game.

The biggest (anticipated) losers of this situation would be Indiana. Head coach Curt Cignetti, who has actively criticized the selection committee for its decisions, seems to be getting punished for his dissent. By comparison, the Hoosiers have two wins against currently ranked CFP teams where as Alabama has none. Yet Indiana is ranked eight spots below the Crimson Tide for having a bye week and then beating USC and suffering a mere three-point loss in overtime on the road. Make it make sense.

The Big Ten will have a tough time fighting the SEC propaganda machine this time around. Even if the committee dropped Alabama three spots and finally put Tennessee (which thumped the Tide earlier in the year) above it, there's undeniable proof that the number of four-loss SEC teams in the rankings (four) is just to boost the resumes of their conference neighbors currently in the field. Like Doctor Strange in Avengers: Endgame, there may be only one timeline where the Big Ten manages to escape the SEC's CFP inevitability.