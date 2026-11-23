The 2026 college football season has been unusually chaotic but fans and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee shoud be prepared for it to become more of the norm, especially with the effects of NIL and the transfer portal impacting schedules. That means fewer undefeated teams and also the death of the undisputed national champion, as the 24-team playoff is set to debut in 2027.

The CFP and ESPN decided that more parity means more teams should get into the national title chase. In theory, that sounds fun. College football but March Madness style. However, that will come at the expense of losing conference title games and admitting teams that are only just bowl eligible. Is that really a product pitting elite teams against one another?

The latest example against the expansion from 12 teams, which only got three years to try and spread its wings, to 24 teams was Saturday's chaotic crescendo of upsets. Two Top 10 teams went down but also the bottom ten teams are in line to slush around and swap out with a number of previously unranked programs (again). If this were next season, that portion of the playoff field would be a question mark until Week 13.

The chaos of the 2026 CFB season is proof the 24-team playoff won't crown an undisputed champ

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the 2027 regular season ended after Week 11, the CFP rankings would have admitted a whopping 10 teams with three losses or more. In the entire CFP era, only two programs have ever made the playoff period.

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The 24-team era would be a severe departure from the original intent of eliminating complaints from the BCS and AP poll eras that national championship-worthy teams were excluded from a chance at the title because of conference favoritism. Well, that same bias is still alive and well but its now going to benefit teams that never would've (nor should be) in the discussion to begin with.

Six Top 25 teams lost in Week 12, three of them earning their fourth loss or worse. All three are likely to get dropped from the rankings entirely for Week 13, but that means replacing them with more three or four-loss teams. Just because a team avoids falling to as bad a record as one that was in the rankings (outside of upsetting a ranked team) doesn't mean that team is deserving of being among national title contenders.

Fans could be entertained by the prospect of a No. 24 Florida knocking off a No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville, just as Cinderellas in college basketball earn credibility for winning tournament games over top seeds. The only difference is that those Cinderellas were actually really good in their conferences and earned a bid that way. In football, these "Cinderellas" would just be the sixth-place finishers in the SEC and Big Ten.

Fans would also have to trust the committee to follow the Associated Press' example of ranking multiple Group of Six teams in the Top 25 in order to sort out a true Cinderella (or two). That would cost spots for the bigger branded teams that will undoubtedly have more losses than, say, the top team in the Mountain West or Sun Belt.

More teams in the playoff means more games and more revenue. That's where the motivation to expand came from. But the product on the field will not be befitting of a national title race. College football is not college basketball. March Madness works for an entirely different reason than it theoretically would for the CFP. Nobody should be subjected to a four-loss team being blown out on the road by a two-loss conference runner-up just because it's branded as the first round of a playoff.