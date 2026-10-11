Week 6 college football overreactions: LaNorris Sellers is back in the draft conversation

We’re halfway through the college football season and there’s a lot to dive in. There’s also a lot to overreact about. LaNorris Sellers lit up Florida on Saturday and now college football fans are questioning whether they should have booted him out of the 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class. Speaking of, John Mateer outdueled Arch Manning, adding more drama to the upcoming draft. The draft talk, though, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to overreactions. Dylan Raiola played terribly and now he looks like he’ll be forced into the transfer portal at the end of this season and Oregon as a whole, well their season is just about over.

Marcel Reed and Texas A&M are in shambles. Florida is overhyped and, well, the list goes on. Here’s everything we’re overreacting about as we’ve finally made it to the midway point.

LaNorris Sellers is back in the 2027 NFL Draft conversation

South Carolina is finally looking like the team people expected them to look like two years ago. They still have a lot to prove, but had a dominant road win against Florida and Sellers looked like a top quarterback prospect again. He threw for 279 and four touchdowns in the 38-19 win in Gainesville and flipped his draft stock back in the right direction. Now it’s not a surprise how talented he is, but consistency is key. That’s been one of his biggest problems. For now, he should be back on NFL scouts’ radar.

Kentucky is a legitimate contender in the SEC

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For consecutive weeks, Will Stein and Kenny Minchey have led Kentucky to overtime wins. At some point, we have to accept that Kentucky is good this season. It shouldn’t be a surprise when they knocked off ranked teams. They beat Texas A&M when it was a top 25 ranked team and now they have a top 10 win under their belt as well. This isn’t to say that the Wildcats are good enough to take down the SEC heavyweights either. Kentucky did hang with Alabama for a half before the Crimson Tide pulled away. It’s fair to say this team has grown since that loss and should be taken seriously.

Dylan Raiola is washed

What a difference two games make. When Dylan Raiola came in to relieve Dante Moore after he suffered a concussion against USC, he looked like the perfect incumbent to Moore, who delayed his NFL career for a season. After getting benched against UCLA, throwing for less than 50 yards and two interceptions, he looks far from a respectable option for Oregon right now. It could just be one bad game, but the stark differences between his last outing and this one proves maybe there was a reason Nebraska was fine letting him walk.

Indiana won’t win the Big Ten title this year

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana has a 22-game win streak, but it’s clear this Indiana team isn’t as dominant as last year’s was. The Hoosiers needed two explosive plays from Nick Marsh to beat Nebraska. At one point, Nebraska led 17-6. That’s not to say Nebraska isn’t a good team, but Indiana struggled in that game. With Ohio State next week, the Hoosiers are going to get humbled if they play like that again. Indiana is still a good team, but Josh Hoover and this offense's flaws were exposed. It could be an anomaly; it could also be a sign the Hoosiers aren’t a dangerous team.

Oregon State is the most dangerous Group of 6 team

Boise State has proved to be the best team in the Group of 6 bunch, but Oregon State very much feels like the most dangerous team out of the G6. They have two losses — both to ranked Big 12 teams — and have dominated in the last two games. They’ll play Boise State later this year. There probably won’t be two G6 teams to get into the CFP. Oregon State makes a strong argument and truthfully could sneak in if they win out.