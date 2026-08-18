Why Kentucky football might be a surprise team in the SEC in 2026

Kentucky has a brutal 2026 college football schedule. It could either be the type of schedule that helps them look like a legitimate contender or one they absolutely implode with. Either way, Will Stein will certainly get acclimated really fast to SEC football. The Wildcats play Alabama in the second game of the season and while the Crimson Tide won’t be an easy opponent, it could be the game that sets the stage for the Stein era.

Either way, this season should be fun in Lexington and you should buy into the Stein era, whatever the first season has in store. Having your first head coaching job be in the SEC will come with its challenges, but if he survives year one, it could very well lead to a changing of the guard in the SEC power rankings. Here’s why you should believe in Kentucky football this year.

Will Stein, Joe Sloan and the perfect recipe for offensive success

You don’t have to believe in Will Stein if you don’t want to give a lot of credit to a first-year coach. But you should believe in Joe Sloan. His track record includes turning Jayden Daniels from a Pac-12 star into a Heisman winner at LSU. Sloan alone knows all about what it takes to compete in the SEC and his next project is Kenny Minchey. Minchey transferred from Notre Dame after losing the starting job to CJ Carr and now he can write his own legacy in Kentucky.

It won’t be easy, but with Stein and Sloan coaching him, Minchey could very well look like a dangerous quarterback in the SEC. Kentucky overhauled this offense through the transfer portal. Of the 30 new faces coming in via the transfer portal, 16 of the players are offensive players. This won’t be the same offensive firepower he had at his disposal at Oregon. But it’s a great start considering he’s essentially starting from scratch in Lexington.

Kenny Minchey’s legacy begins in Lexington

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minchey ended up in the transfer portal last winter and almost landed at Nebraska to replace Dylan Raiola. He then flipped to Kentucky. While he doesn’t have a lot of game experience, he has a lot of potential still to be tapped into. He doesn’t even have 30 career passing attempts in games over his first three years. The fact that he’s experienced and is with a coaching staff known to develop quarterbacks, it’s hard not to see how Kentucky can have some success with him.

This will be his first real shot at leading a team, which is why Kentucky fans should be excited to see him play. He got to learn behind Riley Leonard and then Carr and was also part of the Notre Dame team that made a run to the national championship. That type of experience is invaluable and exactly why Stein and his staff pinpointed Minchey this past winter. The coaching staff are excited to work with him, he’s excited to finally start and Kentucky is ushering in a new era.

It’s the perfect environment for him to thrive in. The only caveat is the SEC is a monster. That doesn’t mean he can’t succeed either. It will be a learning curve, but he has all the potential to lead Kentucky to one of its better seasons in recent history.

A defensive approach that’s proven to be successful in college football

Florida safety Jordan Castell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If 16 new players on this Kentucky team are on the offense that means the other 14 new transfers are defensive players and they landed some gems. One of the big names to know is Jordan Castell at safety. At Florida last season, he had a career-high two interceptions. He was all over the field in Gainesville and should have another big season. He’s familiar with SEC football so landing in Kentucky should be a seamless transition. As for the rest of this defense, they made some big upgrades as well.

The Wildcats turned to former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman and the one thing he prided himself on was getting big bodies up front and having a lethal pass rush. That’s Kentucky’s potential and it’s obviously going to take some time to mold together. The focus of their transfer portal was getting interior defensive lineman, though they did land a couple of depth pass rushers.

This defense will be the weaker of the two sides for now, but that shouldn’t hold this team back. You should believe in Kentucky because of what this offense will be and how fun they will be to watch. You stay because the defense just might surprise you.