Why Tennessee is a bigger test for Arch Manning than Ohio State was

Through three games this season, Arch Manning has compiled stats which are good enough to lead Texas to a home victory over Ohio State and the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

He has 661 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on 59-of-96 passing. Although the stats are not amazing — ranking T-57 in yards and T-22 in touchdowns — they're good enough that with the Manning legacy he has the fourth best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, at +1200 odds. This places him behind Jeremiah Smith, Darian Mensa and current favorite Trinidad Chambliss, who sits at +300 odds.

These numbers for Manning went straight up after leading the fourth quarter comeback against Ohio State in Austin. But, this week in Knoxville, will be the true test for Manning and the Longhorns.

Tennessee is a whole different challenge for Arch Manning and the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is one thing to win a game at home. Even a game against the No. 1 team in the country. You have the home field advantage, the fan support and in this game, Texas entered as a 1.5-point favorite.

It is a much different thing to go into Knoxville, in front of 105,000 people in a road environment, and overcome the fanbase of Tennessee — not to mention the ghosts coming from the medical laboratory which lies under the stadium.

It is said that Neyland Stadium instantly becomes the third biggest city in the state on gameday. I assure you this will not be due to the presence of Longhorns fans. This is due to the region having no other professional teams to cheer for and SEC football being the biggest thing in the state. Yes, I am including the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators in that statement.

One thing which Manning has which neither of his uncles did is the ability to get out of the pocket and run when needed. As told by coach Steve Sarkisian in his weekly press conference, the team does not actively call plays for Manning to be the rusher. But, when called on, the ability is there. In 2026, this has come in the form of 21 carries for 86 yards. He does not have any touchdowns yet but, with a running back room which includes Hollywood Smothers from NC State, and Raleek Brown, another transfer, he could make things happen in the red zone.

The run game of Texas will be the key for Manning and the entire offense. If he can win in the Longhorns' first road game of the season, this will go a long way toward proving the Ohio State result was not a fluke. Instead, it was a trend which looks like it will continue through the season — something Texas will be hoping for with remaining games against Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Peyton Manning will be at the game and without a doubt, so will the rest of the Mannings family. In front of his whole family and the whole world, Manning will either sink or swim.

The Ohio State game was a strong comeback for Manning and the Longhorns. But as -5.5-point favorites at home, Tennessee is looking for their own signature win and this game could go in any direction. One path has Manning regressing in front of a sold out stadium. Another has Manning leading the team to another key victory on the field of play and cementing their claim for the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.