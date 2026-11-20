Plenty of college football teams will spend big in the transfer portal this season. Many more will get what they can and hope for the best.

The teams on this list just need to hit it the hardest.

Ohio State has as much money as it wants. Wake Forest is the smallest school in the Power Four. Both of them — along with Indiana, Virginia Tech and Utah, who are somewhere in the middle — need to find greater success in the portal in 2027, either to keep their momentum going or to reverse it following struggles.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana is old. And I don’t just mean their head coach — who is only getting better with age.

A full 55 percent of the Hoosiers' roster are fourth- and fifth-year players, and this will lead to massive turnover in the offseason.

Indiana's recruiting has picked up immensely through their success, but with so many players heading out after 2026, recruiting will not be enough, and coach Curt Cignetti will be forced to go back to the transfer portal.

To remain a contender in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers need a quarterback, running back and receivers to replace what they have lost over the past two seasons.

Getting Nick Marsh from Michigan State for this season was an elite move that has paid dividends. Indiana will need to make a similar move while attempting to beat Ohio State to the punch as the Buckeyes will be looking to replace Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Ennis.

Cignetti has done incredible things in Bloomington since taking over in 2024. To keep the momentum, he is going to have to hit the transfer portal harder than ever before.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State has seen a sharp decline in their trajectory after quarterback Julian Sayin was injured and forced to miss the rest of the season. It has exposed the Buckeyes' limitations at the position, as true freshman Luke Lahey has struggled yet still has not been replaced by five-star sophomore Tavien St. Claire.

On top of this, Smith will be a top-two pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and Chris Henry Jr. has not broken out as a freshman. This will leave the Buckeyes with a hole at their most reliable position going into 2027 and will be another room where coach Ryan Day and the staff will be forced to add talent.

If Day wants to get back off the hot seat and the Buckeyes want to get back to being the favorite to win the national championship as they were coming into 2026, they will need to get several key players out of the transfer portal and they need to go big game hunting rather than shopping at Wal-Mart.

Utah Utes

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Devin Dampier has been the entire Utah offense this season. With the likelihood that he will not be back next year — although he can return —the Utes and coach Morgan Scalley will need to find another signalcaller to take his place. On top of a quarterback, the coaching staff will need to get other weapons around him on offense to help.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Dampier is a once-in-a-decade player for Utah. With their top-two ranking and undefeated record in 2026, they need to pounce on the momentum built up and get players who want to go somewhere for a season, be coached up and get to the NFL.

Scalley is a great defensive coach, and he allows the offense to do what is needed, unlike many defensive-minded coaches who don’t want the offense to do anything to make the defense look bad.

It takes a certain type of player who can make it in Utah, much like BYU. But if a player is serious about making the league and playing in one of the best programs in the country, they will sacrifice for one year and make themselves a lot of money.

This is what Utah can sell, and something they need to market to transfer targets hard. If they do, they can be back in the same position next season heading into the final two weeks.

Virginia Tech Hokies

When James Franklin went to Virginia Tech and took many of his best Penn State players with him, the thought of them making the ACC championship game was reasonable. In the same vein, Matt Campbell replacing those players with his entire Iowa State roster was seen as foolish.

Both schools enter this week with 6-4 records, and Penn State is riding high while Virginia Tech is coming off a game where the Hokies gave up 40 points to Stanford —and not Jim Harbaugh's or David Shaw's powerhouse Stanford teams, folks!

At Penn State, Franklin always took care of the lesser teams on his schedule and had challenges with the Ohio State and Michigan-level teams. Now, he is losing to Stanford.

I do not know if Blacksburg is cursed or if he has an eye on another job (Florida State?). Either way, he is not having a good first year and it will take new blood to get the Hokies going in the direction they want to head.

Even if Franklin does leave for Tallahassee and a coach like Tech alum Shane Beamer comes in from South Carolina, the transfer portal will be an immediate need for the coach if they want to even compete next year in the ACC.

Miami is going to reload through the portal, and they currently have five industry-ranked five-stars in their top rated recruiting class. Wake Forest just re-signed Jake Dickert and have had significant success with less. It is now time for Virginia Tech to finally show they want to compete in the ACC and compete for a playoff berth — something they certainly should be in the running for with a 24-team field coming in 2027.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 9-3 finish in 2025, the expectation was that the Demon Deacons would fall off slightly in 2026. Instead, Wake Forest is 9-1 and just re-signed coach Jake Dickert to an extension to keep him from taking one of the big jobs that could come open this off season.

Now is the time for Wake Forest to cash in. Both in recruiting to an amazing school and in finding players in the portal who can help them to continue to compete in the ACC.

There is no better time then now for the team to go all in. Florida State is down, Clemson is awful and Wake Forest has already shown it can beat Louisville and SMU, schools a rung below them in the league standings along with rival Duke.

Wake Forest can score 50 on offense, hold teams down on defense and win by a wide margin. The Demon Deacons are beating teams by an average of 27.4 points — best in the country.

This is the perfect season to look for transfer-portal targets and show they can keep competing for playoff berths. Making it this year — a season ahead of the 24-team expansion — will also give them more proof of concept. And the school's high academic standards mean the players they recruit should clearly see the value of spending next year in Winston-Salem.