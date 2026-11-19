The College Football Playoff selection committee has put the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 with two weeks left in the college football regular season and the playoffs around the corner.

The UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes are the only undefeated teams in the FBS, yet the committee believes that the Bulldogs are the best team. Playing in the competitive SEC helps their case, but at the same time, their resume may not be as strong as it may appear at first glance.

Georgia's ranking might not tell the whole story

Georgia's best win came against Alabama, which is No. 3 in the CFP rankings. But several of the Bulldogs' other wins have come against SEC teams that wound up being in the middle of the pack. They beat Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri — all of which were in the AP Top 25 at the time. In the CFP rankings, Florida is No. 24 and and Ole Miss is one spot behind the Gators. Earlier in the season, they beat Oklahoma, which entered the CFP rankings this week at No. 22.

The SEC schedule rotation meant they avoided playing Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Those schools are in third, fourth and fifth place in the SEC standings. They have a combined 23-7 record, are 15-7 in league games, and none has more than three losses. The Gators, Rebels, Sooners and Tigers are each 6-4 overall and have a combined SEC record of 15-15.

Of course, the Bulldogs had something to do with that. They were responsible for four of those combined losses. And you can't blame them for beating whoever is on their schedule. But that doesn't mean they've beaten anyone else that is tough. The only team they've beaten that will make the playoffs is the Crimson Tide, and in their own right, they are flawed.

Many people will look at the Bulldogs being in the No. 1 spot and will have questions about it.

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Alabama

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Miami (FL)

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Top-ranked Georgia has more to prove than its resume suggests

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You can see why the committee has put Georgia in the top spot. Utah plays in the Big 12, and the toughest team they beat was BYU. The Cougars have a real shot to make the playoffs while the other schools that rank among Utah's best wins (Arizona, Houston) don't.

As for UCLA, they are in the Big Ten but didn't have to play Ohio State, Iowa or Indiana. Both the Utes and Bruins remain undefeated, but their resumes aren't bulletproof, either. That's why you can understand why Georgia is No. 1. But that doesn't mean there aren't some doubts.

Many of Georgia's best victories have come against four-loss teams, and that trend could continue in Week 13 against South Carolina, which is also 6-4. Georgia is listed as a double-digit favorite on most sportsbooks and is expected to dominate the Gamecocks.

Odds are, the Bulldogs will face off against the Crimson Tide again in the SEC Championship, but that's another outing that doesn't do much for them. They already beat Alabama, so how much would they get out of doing it again?

Their biggest test will come in the College Football Playoff, and that will show how legit they are. The level of competition will increase, and it'll show how legit they are. Until then, there will be doubts about how good this Georgia team is. It's up to the Bulldogs to prove why they deserve that No. 1 ranking.