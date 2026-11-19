What in the wide, wide world of sports was the College Football Playoff committee thinking with these ranking decisions? We have known for a long time that certain teams get preferential treatment from voters both in the AP Poll and in the playoff rankings. This has played out again this week as there are some head-shaking choices being made behind the doors of the conference room.

We saw last season that at the end of the season, the committee will attempt to fix all the ills they caused themselves in the previous weeks. Rather than cause the strife, they should just do it right from the start. But then ESPN would not have a captivated audience forced to tune in each week to see what hijinks this cast of characters will get into this week.

Will Reece Davis ask the chairman what they were thinking this week? Will Hunter Yurachek give an honest answer? And what room were the football minds like Wes Welker locked in to avoid shredding this field before it was made public? Tune in next week to find out!

The SEC Hokey Pokey

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know the Hokey Pokey dance from our youth. You put one foot in and take another one out. The committee is doing the same thing with these SEC teams to justify their rankings at the top.

Missouri losses their game to Georgia by a score of 48-21 so obviously, we cannot allow them to stay ranked. But wait, Florida won, let’s slide them into the rankings to make up for Missouri being out.

LSU drops a heartbreaking game to Texas on the final drive! We have Oklahoma who just been a mediocre Ole Miss team at home. Put them back in! They did beat that Texas team who is now at No. 5 in the rankings. Move’em up!

The complete bias for the SEC continues to be insanity. South Carolina is still ranked after getting drilled by Arkansas, Ole Miss is still ranked after taking their fourth loss of the season, and as much as I think Alabama is the second- or third-best team in the country, their resume does not show that they deserve that ranking right now. But don’t worry, to avoid any looks of shadiness, the committee dropped Tennessee behind Indiana, so the Volunteers were even further from Alabama in the ranks for the sake of comparison.

Dropping Tennessee behind Indiana for the sake of Curt Cignetti

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Curt Cignetti has some sway in this committee room.

I don’t know if he has now become Nick Saban, or if the committee really appreciated his support of Lincoln Riley after their game on Saturday. Either way, to have Indiana jump Tennessee due to a win over a USC squad who has failed over multiple seasons to compete at the highest level is a bit much.

Angry or not, Indiana was going to make the playoffs if they continued to win their games. This would put them in the Big Ten Championship Game and, with a win there, they would be ranked in the top three. Everything would have played out exactly as it was supposed to and Cignetti would have been ok.

I just hope that if Tennessee beats LSU this weekend by one point and Indiana drills Washington by 21 on the road that Tennessee jumps Indiana again for the No. 8 spot.

Is Louisville boosting Ole Miss, or is Ole Miss boosting Louisville?

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has a win against an LSU team who cannot beat any good team on their schedule and Louisville, although winning five straight games, has losses in all their important games as well. This includes a Week 1 loss to Ole Miss in a game which ended 41-38.

It is bad enough that Florida, another 6-4 team, is ranked where they are. But Ole Miss, who lost to Florida and is on a two-game losing streak, including a 42-7 home loss to Georgia, does not deserve to remain ranked in the top 25. Louisville is in the same boat.

The ACC and Big XII rarely if ever get any respect. The fact that the playoff committee is using Louisville as example for finally giving respect is strange. If the committee is doing so to boost Wake Forest, then I applaud it, but I still do not understand it.

The sentiment goes that 25 teams must be ranked in the top 25. After the first 15, it really does not matter unless chaos arrives in the final two weeks. But filling in the bottom of the bracket with teams like Ole Miss and Louisville rather than more deserving teams like Liberty, Memphis and Houston.