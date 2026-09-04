Will LSU risk the SEC's wrath by playing pros in Week 1? We’ve already got a big hint

On Thursday, the LSU Tigers received the court ruling they needed to play former pro players Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Yet the question remains, will they put those players on the official roster due by Friday night or put them in the game on Saturday when LSU takes on Clemson.

Louisiana state court Judge William Jorden approved a preliminary injunction on Thursday. It presumably stops the NCAA or SEC from punishing a school for playing players who had signed pro contracts this summer.

But the SEC plans to appeal that decision and has already filed a lawsuit against LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin in federal court. The conference asked the court to "[prohibit] the defendants from violating the conference's First Amendment rights by compelling the conference to associate with conduct that is contrary to the Conference's purpose and mission."

They are also seeking to "[bar] Defendants from seeking to deter, coerce, prevent, or punish the Conference for exercising its First Amendment rights."

To put it plainly, LSU got a court ruling from a state court barring the SEC from punishing them for playing pro players. The SEC is seeking a ruling from a federal court protecting their right to apply league rules. They're at an impasse and only one side can win.

What happens if LSU plays Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris?

That's the big question. The consequences could be significant if the SEC wins in federal court. They recently passed a rule barring member schools from using players who have previously signed an NFL contract.

Penalties include:

Suspension of head coach for up to 50 percent of the season

A fine equal to 50 percent of the team's annual operating budget

Loss of SEC voting rights

Additional penalties at the discretion of the commissioner

LSU has to decide if they're willing to risk those penalties, knowing that the courts will ultimately have to decide their fate.

Will LSU risk playing pro players against Clemson?

My guess is, absolutely. LSU is playing chicken with the SEC and it looks like they're going to be willing to hold their ground.

Frankly, Michigan is the perfect example for why they may feel confident in flaunting the rules on this. The Wolverines were caught stealing signs during the national championship run in 2023. The Big Ten gave them a slap on the wrist and the NCAA brought down mostly financial sanctions after the season. None of that took away Michigan's championship. Most Wolverines would say it was more than worth it.

That'll be the same calculation for LSU. If they win a national title with these players, it'll be well worth any penalties the SEC or NCAA brings down on them. Being the villain is just part of their vibe right now.

We got a hint as to what LSU plans to do on Thursday evening after the court ruling came down and the SEC's lawsuit in federal court became public. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that LSU is working on adding another player who spent the summer in a NFL training camp. Former Utah and Broncos cornerback Blake Cotton is the new target.

While Zenitz said it is not finalized, the fact that the Tigers are still actively pursuing recent pros says everything about where they stand. Cotton would need to be added to the roster by Friday evening to be eligible to play.