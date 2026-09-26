Wisconsin vs. Penn State player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 4

Two head coaches who could very much use a big win collide on Saturday evening — just for very different reasons. Matt Campbell guided Penn State through a perfect non-conference slate, but the jury is still very much out on these Nittany Lions, especially with James Franklin already revitalizing Virginia Tech in year one. Luke Fickell, on the other hand, is on one of the hottest seats in the country at Wisconsin, and a win in Happy Valley would go a long way toward lessening the search interest around his contract buyout at the moment.

Penn State comes in as 9.5-point home favorites. The defense has been as stout as you'd expect and Rocco Becht has played pretty mistake-free football, but easy wins over Marshall and Buffalo sandwiched around a slightly nervy road trip to Temple just don't tell us all that much about whether this team can contend in the Big Ten in year one of the Campbell era.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, hung tough in their season opener against Notre Dame before ultimately fading in the second half. New QB Colton Joseph got his feet under him in consecutive wins over Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan, but suffice to say that the competition level will ratchet up considerably on Saturday. And given how much Fickell has struggled to build competent offenses during his time in Madison, we'll believe this year is different when we actually see them hang with a ranked opponent on the road.

These conference foes haven't met as often as you might assume, just 21 times total. Penn State leads that all-time series 12-9, with wins in each of the last six — including a 28-13 victory in Madison back in 2024 in their first matchup with Fickell.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. You can keep track of the score, play-by-play and stats throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Wisconsin vs. Penn State player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary