ESPN's Unified Sports Challenge turned competition into celebration at the USA Games

Every athlete was celebrated, highlighting that belonging and participation matter more than scores.

Teams competed in drills and games ranging from football to gymnastics, all while celebrating inclusion and unity.

The ESPN Unified Sports Challenge brought together athletes and celebrity coaches at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis.

When you were a kid, maybe before you even fell in love with a sport or activity, you probably remember a moment where you simply wanted to be part of it. You wanted to be part of the game. That was all you wanted.

Maybe that might have meant a scenario where you watched some kids playing a flag football game at recess and they could’ve been a couple of years older than you. But you were out there at recess too, and you wanted to play.

And then, they smiled and shouted, "come on in!"

Moments like that, when you were not only included, but given the opportunity to truly participate ... those can be the moments that change somebody and leave a lasting impact.

In that same tone, unified sports is out to change the way we think about sports altogether. Thanks to the Special Olympics and ESPN, unified sports is changing the game.

The ESPN Unified Sports Challenge combined celebrity coaches and athletes to create the ultimate symbol of inclusion and sportsmanship

ESPN Unified Sports Challenge Special Olympics 2026 USA Games | ESPN Unified Sports Challenge Special Olympics 2026 USA Games

Like every other event at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, the Unified Sports Challenge was not short on energy, smiles and a crowd that was buzzing with excitement to watch as these incredible athletes dazzled at Allianz Field in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Only this time, the athletes were joined by a few extra friends. This was an experience for all, and to promote unity, equality and inclusion.

For those who may not know, Unified Sports is a movement and program run by the Special Olympics that combines both athletes with and without intellectual disabilities onto the same teams for shared training and competition.

The ESPN Unified Sports Challenge is an event that sees these teams compete in a series of on-field drills and games while each team is also often represented by celebrity coaches.

With this year's Special Olympics USA Games taking place in Minneapolis, each celebrity coach had some sort of ties to the state of Minnesota. So when someone like Joe Mauer’s team was announced and introduced, a big part of this Minneapolis crowd went crazy. Those in attendance got to watch the likes of an MLB Hall of Famer and Twins legend compete alongside these athletes.

ESPN Unified Sports Challenge celebrity coaches:

Special Olympics USA Games

Tim Shriver, Chairman, Special Olympics

Dakotah Popehn, Olympic Track & Field

Annie Kunz, Olympic Track & Field

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Harrison Phillips, NY Jets

Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings

Walter Rouse, Minnesota Vikings

Grace Zumwinkle, PWHL

Christina McHale, WTA

Danny Striggow, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rowdy Gaines, Olympic Swimmer

Bria Hartley, Conneticut Sun

Joe Mauer, MLB Hall of Fame

Mara Braun, Minnesota Gophers

Devin Padelford, Minnesota United

To open the festivities, we saw the Minnesota sports mascots enter the field to help hype up the crowd along with DJ Jimmy Jam, host Matt Iseman, and sideline reporter Carrie Tollefson before the athletes and their teams were introduced.

Those introductions set the tone. Music was blaring, the crowd was cheering, and as if the energy wasn't high enough, the stadium threw in a few fireworks as everyone took the playing field.

A Minnesota favorite, Vikings safety Josh Metellus, did a fantastic job leveling up the energy even more. As Metellus took the field with his team, he jumped around waving his arms up and down to get every single person in attendance on their feet -- and he succeeded. The Minnesota crowd followed Metellus' lead.

Throughout the night of competition, ESPN and the production team made these athletes the stars of the show. After each heat, Tollefson gave the athletes and coaches their own individual time to for post-action interviews ... but of course, not before the teams danced and celebrated in front of the cameras!

Athletes got to participate in mini challenges including, but not limited to: football, golf, long jump, powerlifting, basketball, soccer, pickleball, cornhole and even gymnastics.

Fans, family members, friends and supporters from all over the country continued their loud, boisterous cheers throughout the competition with many of them holding up custom-made signs to support the athletes.

It was all about the athletes. It wasn't about the celebrity coaches or pro athletes competing alongside, it wasn't about the venue -- although a gorgeous stadium -- and it wasn't even about the stage being brighter than ever thanks to ESPN.

It was about the athletes.

The most beautiful part of the night aside, of course, from all of the smiling faces and impeccable dance moves, was the fact that it really didn't matter what the score looked like in the end. Every single team, every single athlete ... everybody was celebrated and was shown that they belong.

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, everybody belonged.

Why We Play features stories about the power of sports to bring us together, overcome obstacles, make positive change and reach everyone. Read more here.