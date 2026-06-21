Special Olympics 2026 USA Games Opening Ceremony: 'What joy looks like'

Athletes from every state showed unwavering sportsmanship, cheering for competitors and embracing the spirit of the games.

The ceremony highlighted vibrant dancing, unifying moments, and powerful speeches that reminded attendees of the value of joy.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games opened in Minneapolis with thousands of athletes celebrating together.

I found it.

The news has tried to tell us all it didn't exist. Social media does a standup job trying to hide it.

After all, fear sells.

But I found it. The very thing this world so desperately needs more of, I found a complete and total abundance of it.

Joy.

The Special Olympics 2026 USA Games opened in dramatic fashion

Special Olympics athletes entering the Opening Ceremonies | Dan Galken | Special Olympics

As the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games opened up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there was no shortage of that key component so many of us may forget to practice in our everyday lives.

The Opening Ceremony began with every state's individual group of athletes being introduced with upbeat and vibrant music blasting through the speakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Family, friends and supporters gathered in the stands to watch as this initial portion of the ceremony took its time to make sure every single state was honored and had the time to shine on its own.

One after another, groups of excited athletes from different states entered the stadium floor and filled out the seating. Each state was represented by its own uniquely-designed uniform and, by the end of the introductions, that stadium floor looked like a dazzling mosaic of colors from above.

The introductions would last about an hour, in total, to ensure each state and nearly 3,000 athletes were given their deserved time ... to dance.

Oh, the dancing.

It was one of the best parts of the night. Athletes from all states made sure to stop in front of the main camera -- which broadcasted on the jumbotron screen -- to show just how thrilled they were to be there.

Many times, athletes would stop in front of the camera to let out a loud cheer with their teammates. Others would flex their muscles. But most of the time, the athletes would bust a move with gigantic smiles on their faces.

And even then, some athletes were crying tears of joy as they walked in and realized the magnitude of these events.

Joy.

There's no other way to describe it.

Special Olympics athletes entering the Opening Ceremonies | LAllen | Special Olympics

Marlana VanHoose sang the National Anthem. Before she began, it was silent. You could hear a pin drop. And then, her voice rang loudly and beautifully throughout the stadium. All eyes were on the stage to soak in one of the most enchanting National Anthem moments I've ever been witness to.

When Demi Lovato hit the stage, Huntington Bank Stadium was transformed into one giant dance party.

For a moment, as an adult with six children of my own, I was taken back to moments when I too was a kid, knowing what it felt like not to care what a single person around me was thinking; not worrying about what anybody else was saying, thinking or who might be watching.

The energy, the dancing, the smiles, the genuine display of happiness … it was moving. It was a reminder that, in today’s unpredictable world where we hear and see more negativity than positivity, whether we ask for it or not … we can choose joy.

It is our God-given right and ability to choose joy in any circumstance. No matter where we’re at, what life has dealt us or who might be watching, it’s not only our choice to act and live in joy, but I believe it would do all of us some good. Soaking in the moment during this powerful ceremony was a gentle reminder that, even though many of us might be dealt different cards, we are still given the same opportunity: we can choose joy. And, if we all get nothing else but one thing out of the USA Games, that’s just it: joy.

As Christy Soveriegn, Chief Executive Officer for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, took the stage, she only cemented what was already going through my head as she gave a and elegant charge to the athletes ahead of their competition:

“You will remind us what strength looks like and what joy looks like ... you belong here. This is your moment.”

With nearly half the ceremony over and trying to put it into my own words, Soveriegn said precisely what had already been on my heart and mind.

This is what joy looks like.

Special Olympics opening ceremonies | Mike Koleth | Special Olympics

Following Soveriegn was Timothy Shriver, the Chairman of the Board for the Special Olympics. His speech was just as meaningful with the main takeaway being another sentiment directed towards the athletes:

"You all are the embodiment of what we want to be as a country.”

In a society that seemingly invites division and chaos, at times, it could not have been said any better.

Before his time was up, Shriver had everyone in attendance chanting "U.S.A.!"

I'd venture to guess not a soul was without chills in that very moment.

Later, Huntington Bank Stadium would be mesmerized by another musical performance accompanied by spoken word, more dancing, acrobatics and the entire stadium waving their rally towels as the ultimate symbol of unity.

In a tradition at the USA games, time was taken for a few groups of people to recite their oaths.

Officials recited their oath which essentially was a promise to officiate with integrity and impartiality.

Coaches recited their oath to abide by all rules and policies in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Athletes recited their oath which was a promise to be brave and show courage.

Family and supporters pledged to cheer with enthusiasm and to honor and celebrate each participant.

Oh, how different the world of professional sports might be if all took the time to remember such principles.

Hazel Rakowski from Special Olympics Team Vermont | Mike Koleth | Special Olympics

Then, it was the Flame of Hope's time to shine. After the crowd saw a video which showed the Flame being passed around all 50 states and carried by law enforcement, it was time to light it in person.

As the Flame of Hope was passed from one representative of past USA Games to another, it finally reached the opposite side of the stadium before the main torch was lit. Fireworks and cheering ensued.

Musical artist Jon Batiste had the honor of closing the show with a touching performance that invited only love, and the athletes were on their way.

Maybe one of the most powerful moments that could have gone unnoticed, about the entire ceremony, wasn't even something that took place during the ceremony itself.

As I walked out of the stadium and through the streets of Minneapolis, I saw groups from different states cheering each other on. You might have seen a family sporting Arkansas colors walk past a group from Tennessee, to which was accompanied by lots of smiles and well wishes.

"Good luck this week!" was heard being shouted from one state's squad to another, over and over again.

Innocent, pure and heartwarming. What a display of true sportsmanship.

These athletes are going into maybe the biggest few days of their lives after weeks, months and years of training. And yet, they are able to look their competition in the eyes, smiling from ear to ear, and wish them nothing but the very best.

Now that's joy.

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