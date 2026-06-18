How much does a Shinnecock Hills membership cost? U.S. Open has golf fans wanting to play

Week after week we watch the world’s best golfers take on some world-class golf courses, and every week we as ourselves, “How can we play there? How much is a round? How much does it cost to be a member?” These are all valid questions, and with the U.S. Open this weekend, our queries turn to Shinnecock Hills, which also happens to be one of the most expensive and exclusive golf memberships in the U.S. Nonetheless, here’s everything you need to know about whether you can become a member, how much it might cost you and what it would take to play.

How much does a Shinnecock Hills membership cost?

It's estimated to cost about $200,000-250,000 for a membership at the storied course in Southampton, NY. It’s unconfirmed exactly where it ranks, but at a quarter-of-a-million dollars, it’s up there.

Can anyone join Shinnecock Hills Golf Club?

Like a lot of the golf courses on the PGA Tour, this is an exclusive golf club to join. Now, it’s not as exclusive as Augusta National, per se, but it is an invite-only golf club. As much as we might not like it, that type of exclusivity is what makes PGA Tour courses special. After all, if everybody could play on them, the courses wouldn’t be in nearly as good of shape for professionals.

Brooks Koepka | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Can the public play at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club?

In short, no. The only way for someone outside of being a member to play the course is if they’re accompanied by a member. On top of that, you may have to schedule months in advance. So yes, it’s highly unlikely we, as non-members, will get a chance to play Shinnecock. It would eliminate the exclusivity if it was open to the public.

Why is Shinnecock Hills so famous?

Shinnecock Hills is one of the most historic golf clubs in all of America. It was founded in 1891 and is one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA. According to their website, it’s also the oldest incorporated golf club in the U.S. A course with this much history on the PGA Tour will always get a lot of attention.

U.S. Open Winners Score (par 70) James Foulis +12 Brooks Koepka +1 Corey Pavin E Raymond Floyd -1 Restief Goosen -4

Above is a table of previous U.S. Open winners at Shinnecock Hills, and it shows you just how difficult the course is. These are the best golfers in the world, and they are struggling to drop low scores. The fact that Brooks Koepka, as the most recent winner, shot over par and won is incredible. The fact that the lowest score at Shinnecock Hills for the winner during the U.S. Open is 4-under par, is even crazier.

According to the Shinnecock Hills website, none of the tee boxes on the course has a rating lower than 70.8. The toughest course rating is from the red tees on the course with a 74.7 rating and a 145 slope rating. This is a tough course, even for a professional. Expect the scores to be high and the leaderboard to be close. Whether it’s Oakmont or Shinnecock, the course is always going to be a four-day test for any winner.

View of the fans gathered at the eighteenth green | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

How many U.S. Open tournaments has Shinnecock Hills hosted?

YEAR WINNER 1896 James Foulis 1986 Raymond Floyd 1995 Corey Pavin 2004 Retief Goosen 2018 Brooks Koepka

This weekend will be the sixth U.S. Open in Southampton, with a seventh scheduled for 2036. Shinnecock hosted the second ever U.S. Open championship in 1869. The last time the course hosted one of golf’s majors was 2018. Brooks Koepka won that with a 1-over par. No U.S. Open champion has won multiple times at Shinnecock Hills. With Koepka back on the PGA Tour, could he be the first?

Shinnecock Hills isn’t just a historic course, it’s a really tough one. That’s why when the U.S. Open goes to Southampton, it’s always one to appreciate. You know the golf is going to be good, challenging and the scores will keep anyone within a few strokes of the leader in contention.

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