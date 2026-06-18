Shinnecock Hills scorecard: Hole names, yardage and par for the 2026 U.S. Open

Viewers can watch the tournament on USA, NBC and Peacock, with live streaming available through multiple platforms.

Only two winners in the modern era have finished under par, highlighting the course's difficulty.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, will host its sixth U.S. Open this June, playing to a par of 70 at 7,440 yards.

Founded in 1891, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York, is believed to be the oldest incorporated golf club in the United States and was also one of the five founding clubs of the USGA.

Originally just a 12-hole layout designed by Willie Davis, Shinnecock was expanded to 18 holes in 1894 by Scotland's Willie Dunn Jr., and two years later, it hosted the second edition of the U.S. Open, although it wasn't nearly the spectacle it is today.

For whatever reason, it took 90 years for Shinnecock to host the U.S. Open for a second time, with America's national championship finally returning in 1986. Since then, the club has become a semi-regular part of the tourney's rotation, hosting again in 1995, 2004, and 2018. And this week, of course, Shinnecock is set for a sixth edition, as 156 of the top players on the planet are set to attempt to take down what Rory McIlroy recently called "the best championship test in the country."

Shinnecock Hills hole names and yardages

In 1896, Shinnecock played at just 4,423 yards, but after acquiring some new land a few decades later, the club brought in William S. Flynn (who had assisted Hugh Wilson with the famed East Course at Merion Golf Club, which has hosted five U.S. Opens). While Flynn preserved some of the previous layout, he also made some massive changes and ultimately extended the course to roughly 6,900 yards, which was extremely long back then.

The course has been further extended since then, and there have been a few different restorations over the years, but the layout Flynn designed is essentially what's still in play today.

At the 2026 U.S. Open, Shinnecock will play to a par of 70 at 7,440 yards. Here's a quick look at the name, par and yardage for each of the 18 holes.

Hole No. 1 – Westward Ho: Par 4, 394 yards

Par 4, 394 yards Hole No. 2 – Plateau: Par 3, 252 yards

Par 3, 252 yards Hole No. 3 – Peconic: Par 4, 501 yards

Par 4, 501 yards Hole No. 4 – Pump House: Par 4, 476 yards

Par 4, 476 yards Hole No. 5 – Montauk: Par 5, 592 yards

Par 5, 592 yards Hole No. 6 – Pond: Par 4, 495 yards

Par 4, 495 yards Hole No. 7 – Redan: Par 3, 187 yards

Par 3, 187 yards Hole No. 8 – Lowlands: Par 4, 440 yards

Par 4, 440 yards Hole No. 9 – Ben Nevis: Par 4, 482 yards

Par 4, 482 yards Hole No. 10 – Eastward Ho: Par 4, 415 yards

Par 4, 415 yards Hole No. 11 – Hill Head: Par 3, 157 yards

Par 3, 157 yards Hole No. 12 – Tuckahoe: Par 4, 469 yards

Par 4, 469 yards Hole No. 13 – Roadside: Par 4, 371 yards

Par 4, 371 yards Hole No. 14 – Thom's Elbow: Par 4, 520 yards

Par 4, 520 yards Hole No. 15 – Sebonac: Par 4, 409 yards

Par 4, 409 yards Hole No. 16 – Shinnecock: Par 5, 614 yards

Par 5, 614 yards Hole No. 17 – Eden: Par 3, 176 yards

Par 3, 176 yards Hole No. 18 – Home: Par 4, 490 yards

Why Shinnecock Hills is one of golf's toughest tests

As world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler recently found out during his first-ever visit to the club, Shinnecock, to put it simply, is an extremely difficult golf course.

While the fairways are generous, if you miss one, the rough is no joke, with the primary cut sitting at about five inches before it transitions into deep fescue. The greens are absolutely diabolical. And did we mention the wind? Fairways will be missed often, as the winds coming off the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Peconic Bay can push even the best tee shots in any given direction,

Add all that up, and you've got...well, as said above, an extremely difficult golf course, one so difficult that of the four U.S. Opens played here in the modern era, only two winners and three players overall have finished under par.

In 1986, Raymond Floyd was the only player in red numbers, taking the title at 1-under. In 1995, Corey Pavin finished even. In 2004, Retief Goosen won at 4-under, with Phil Mickelson taking second at 2-under. And in 2018, Brooks Koepka was able to hoist the trophy after finishing 1-over. So, when you're watching this week, expect some carnage.

How to watch the 2026 U.S. Open

USA and NBC will handle television coverage, with Peacock, usopen.com, the USGA app, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Xfinity all providing streaming options. Here's a look at the full viewing schedule (all ET).

Thursday, June 18

TV: USA Network, 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; NBCSN, 5-8 p.m.

6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; NBCSN, 5-8 p.m. Streaming: Peacock, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Peacock, 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Featured groups: Available on Peacock, usopen.com and the USGA App beginning around 7:30 a.m.

Friday, June 19

TV : NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; NBC, 1:30-7:30 p.m.

: NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; NBC, 1:30-7:30 p.m. Streaming : Peacock, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

: Peacock, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured groups: Available on Peacock, usopen.com and the USGA App beginning around 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 20

TV : USA Network, 10 a.m.-noon; NBC, noon-8 p.m.

: USA Network, 10 a.m.-noon; NBC, noon-8 p.m. Streaming : Peacock, noon-8 p.m.

: Peacock, noon-8 p.m. Featured groups: Times to be announced.

Sunday, June 21

TV : USA Network, 9 a.m.-noon; NBC, noon-7 p.m.

: USA Network, 9 a.m.-noon; NBC, noon-7 p.m. Streaming : Peacock, noon-7 p.m.

: Peacock, noon-7 p.m. Featured groups: Times to be announced.