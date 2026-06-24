How 4 gold medals took a back seat to the best story at the USA Games

The athlete’s creative pursuits and dreams reveal a story that transcends medals, focusing instead on inner qualities and aspirations.

Her journey featured personal breakthroughs and a message centered on self-competition rather than rivalry with others.

The 2026 USA Games highlighted a powerlifting athlete whose passion and spirit went far beyond the competition itself.

The thing about the powerlifting community that most people wouldn't understand is that, despite it being a competitive sport sometimes featuring Goliath-sized athletes, the people are actually some of the most loving, encouraging and genuine you'll ever meet.

In fact, it isn't always necessarily about competing against others in your weight class. More often than not, powerlifters will tell you their biggest competition is only themselves. It's about giving your absolute best, not besting your peers.

It came as no surprise to me, then, as I experienced the powerlifting stage for myself at the Special Olympics 2026 USA Games, to see these athletes so passionate, so encouraging, and so elated for one another's success.

North Carolina's Rio Byrd stole the show (and our hearts) at the 2026 USA Games

Ryan Heckman

I had the privilege to sit down and speak with one of the stars of the week in North Carolina's Rio Byrd. Moments after she completed a 137.8-pound squad, setting a new personal record, Rio humbly offered some of her time before it was back to the stage to compete in the bench press.

Rio has thoroughly enjoyed her time at the 2026 USA Games and experiences in powerlifting.

"It's so amazing and I really have fun practicing with my coaches and other teammates. I've spent some time in the powerlifting community and just the people in it and I've loved it."

As for what she was able to accomplish in setting a brand-new personal best, and on the biggest stage yet:

"I was pretty impressed with myself. I remember having a little trouble back in the summer games, but I'm actually proud that I managed to put up the weight."

She walked me through some of the struggles she endured during her last competition, but was so proud of herself for coming back and doing her best here in Minneapolis -- and it paid off.

She dazzled the crowd on the powerlifting stage at the 2026 USA Games

At the end of this particular afternoon, Byrd would be awarded four gold medals. She swept her class in squat, bench press, dead lift and combination.

This is undoubtedly a magnificent achievement for an even-more magnificent human being, but Rio wants people to remember her for more than just being a powerlifting gold medalist.

"I'm a fun girl, an outgoing person and I really like trying new things and going to new places."

The affinity for trying new things and traveling is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Rio's love for adventure. Powerlifting is only one of her passions. In fact, she is also both a writer and illustrator.

Rio told me she loves to write stories -- stories in which she also illustrates herself.

The best story of the 2026 USA Games might be one being written by North Carolina's own Rio Byrd

Special Olympics USA Games

Of course, I had to ask her what she's been working on lately, and it sure sounded like the next great fantasy novel that begs to be turned into what would be the family-friendly film of the year.

"I'm currently working on a story about two main characters. One is autistic and has supernatural powers. The other one is a fairy who wants to understand humans. They live in this completely normal-looking city that actually has hidden secret realms. They are part of an abandoned kingdom."

My own eyes lit up from the enthusiasm in which she was describing her story. I told her we all needed to band together and call Netflix or Universal, because I have six kids at home who would be first in line at the movie theater for what sounded like pure imagination in its finest form.

As our time quickly came to a close and Rio had to go from taking me further into her world filled with magical characters and expeditions, to back behind the stage to get set for her next event, her coach walked with her through the doors after we said our goodbyes.

About five seconds after the door shut, though, it would reopen.

It was Rio.

She forgot one important detail when it came to her current story she was writing.

Rio had to let me know that these two main characters weren't just a person and a fairy. The two of them, together, were superheroes.

As endearing as it was to see her face pop right back through the door to make sure I knew the full story, it also sent one final message loud and clear.

Rio is much more than a powerlifter. And in that same vein, the Special Olympics USA Games are much more than competition between athletes.

Rio is a creative, bright and beautiful human being with dreams that go beyond the competitive stage. She wants to be remembered for what's inside of her, which is a consistent message that has been sent from athletes all over the country, this week.

We all have something special inside of us. It's our job to ensure the world remembers us for exactly that, above all else.

Thank you to Rio and Special Olympics North Carolina for the precious time you offered us here at FanSided. We are forever fans, and we're all excited to read that final product of hers.

Why We Play features stories about the power of sports to bring us together, overcome obstacles, make positive change and reach everyone. Read more here.