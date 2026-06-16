Kelsey Plum could finally break A'ja Wilson's stranglehold on the scoring crown

A'ja Wilson led the WNBA in scoring in 2024, then did it again in 2025. At the moment, she's on her way to three-peating as the scoring champion, with her 25.6 points per game leading the league. But there's a player lurking who might be able to dethrone Wilson: her former Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum.

At the moment, Plum sits just 0.6 points per game behind Wilson in the scoring race. Could she actually beat out Wilson?

What does Kelsey Plum need to do to win the scoring title

Plum definitely has a chance to beat Wilson out in the scoring race, but she has to find something that she's still lacking a bit: consistency.

Wilson Plum Most Points 45 43 Fewest Points 18 9 Games With 30+ Points 3 2 Games With Under 20 Points 3 4 Total Games Played 14 11

Wilson hasn't scored below 18 points in any game yet. Plum has three games below that mark, including Monday's game against the Valkyries where she scored just nine points. And that's kind of the biggest hurdle for Plum if she wants to beat Wilson for the crown: she can't have games like that,

The last time A'ja Wilson was held to single digits was last July against the New York Liberty, but she exited that game early with a wrist injury, The last full game with under 10 points? You have to go back to August 2023, another loss to New York. Wilson simply isn't going to have bad games that massively drive her scoring average down.

For Plum to get the title, she has to avoid bad games, but she also has to have a few more of the explosive games to make up for the fact that an average Plum game isn't as good as an average Wilson game. Early in the season, she's shown that she's capable of stepping up at times, but can she do so consistently?

Because it's not like Wilson will suddenly stop having big games either. In fact, she already has more 30-plus point games this year than Plum and has the highest scoring game between the two.

One thing working in Plum's favor is the lack of big-time scoring threats on the Sparks roster. Nneka Ogwumike isn't the player she once was, and with Ariel Atkins really struggling, there's no one else who can take over games on the perimeter. That will continue to lead to high volume for Plum. Wilson, though, is basically playing in an offense where she only has three teammates on the floor who are threats to score instead of four, as Stephanie Talbot starts for the team but averages just 4.1 points per game.

Playing beside Kiah Stokes for a few years was an underrated secret weapon as far as Wilson's individual scoring numbers go, and while Talbot plays a different position, she still occupies the same role, in a sense. And with Jewell Loyd barely scoring off the bench, there's plenty of touches available for Wilson.

So yeah — Plum could win the scoring title, but it's unlikely. There's just too much working in Wilson's favor and too many things that have to go perfectly right for Plum.

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