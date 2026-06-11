How long would it take A'ja Wilson to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer?

Current projections show she would need between 186 and 233 more games to pass the current all-time leader, depending on her scoring average.

Just last season, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to win a championship, Finals MVP, league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year all in the same season. Plus, her 2025 MVP honors made her the first player in the league to win the award four times. GOAT isn't quite a strong enough word to describe what we're watching right now.

In 2024, she set the record for most rebounds in a single season with 451. Although she's not just a rebounding machine, Wilson gets to the bucket with ease. On Monday, June 8, Wilson became the fastest and youngest player to reach 6,000 career points in WNBA history. She hit the milestone in just 278 games. That has to make you think she has a pretty strong case to be the league's all-time leading scorer before she retires, right? It might seem far away now, but let's take a closer look.

WNBA all-time scorer leaderboard — Top 20

*As of June 11*

PLACE PLAYER TOTAL POINTS 1. Diana Taurasi 10,646 2. Tina Charles 8,396 3. DeWanna Bonner (Active) 7,915 4. Tina Thompson 7,488 5. Nneka Ogwumike (Active) 7,484 6. Tamika Catchings 7,380 7. Candice Dupree 6,895 8. Cappie Pondexter 6,811 9. Sue Bird 6,803 10. Candace Parker 6,574 11. Katie Smith 6,452 12. Sylvia Fowles 6,415 13. Lisa Leslie 6,263 14 Breanna Stewart (Active) 6,231 15. Jewell Loyd (Active) 6,088 16. Brittney Griner (Active) 6,031 17. Seimone Augustus 6,005 Tied-17. Lauren Jackson 6,005 19. A'ja Wilson (Active) 6,004 20. Becky Hammon 5,841

Of course, Diana Taurasi's legendary number of 10,646 seems untouchable. Taurasi played 20 seasons — 565 total regular-season games — in the WNBA before retiring at the end of the 2024 season. She's the only player to pass the 10,000-point mark and just by looking at this list, it might stay that way for a little while longer

The only active players who could get close in the next few seasons are 38-year-old DeWanna Bonner and 35-year-old Nneka Ogwumike. It's unclear how much longer Bonner will play, but if this year is her last, her current statistics suggest she will close out the regular season right under the 8,200 total career point mark. Ogwumike hasn't given any indication of retiring after this season. With her current statistics, it would take her around 155 more games — 3.5 seasons — to reach 10,000 points.

A'ja Wilson is the youngest active player on the leaderboard. At this point, with the trajectory she's on, she has the greatest chance of surpassing Diana Taurasi as the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.

When could Wilson surpass Taurasi?

Only 11 games into the 2026 season, Wilson is already sitting at 285 points. She leads the league, averaging 25.9 points per game this year. At this pace, she could finish 2026 with around 854 points — bringing her career total up to 6,858.

Let's say starting in the next game, Wilson averages 25.0 points per game for the next few seasons. I know that sounds a little unearthly, but so is A'ja Wilson — so stick with me. On that trajectory, she would pass Taurasi's 10,646-point mark in around 186 more games.

Wilson hasn't averaged under 22.0 points per game in a season since 2022. But even if she averaged only 20.0 points per game for the foreseeable future, she would surpass Taurasi in just 233 more games — during her 511th career regular-season game. We can likely expect the number of games per WNBA season to increase in the coming years. But if it were to stay at 44-games per regular-season, based on this math, we could be seeing Wilson's name at the top of that leaderboard at some point during the 2031 season. This would be her 14th WNBA season.

Now, of course, this is purely statistical. It doesn't take into account Wilson possibly missing future games, hitting scoring slumps, or any sort of other factors. It's also putting quite a bit of pressure on Wilson. Regardless of when, how, or even if she becomes the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, she's given us countless performances that we've been lucky enough to witness and there are undoubtedly plenty more to come.

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