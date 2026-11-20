As Feast Week fast approaches, all of the Big Ten teams have played at least four games, which comes out to 12.5 percent of the regular season. There have been some big wins and some upset losses so far in the conference, so it's time to give an updated power ranking.

1. Illinois (4-1)

Illinois has gotten off to a hot start to the season, having two wins of 40+ points, but most importantly, the Fighting Illini went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and beat Duke by 21 points.

Illinois has been fueled by their offensive output, having the number two offense in KenPom. They're shooting 72.2 percent on two point attempts, the best in the country. Andrej Stojakovic has been playing like a National Player of the Year early in this season, highlighted by him dropping 46 points against Duke,.

Illinois has looked very good this season, and they still don't even have David Mirkovic back yet, who could end up being their best player this season.

2. Michigan State (4-1)

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State put up a dud on the road against Tennesssee, making only nine field goal attempts and scoring a total of 46 points.

However, this is still an incredibly good team. Michigan State knocked off Duke in the Champions Classic, and they've dominated the mid-majors they've played. The Spartans have one of the elite defenses in the country that will allow them to be competitive in most games. On the other side, Jeremy Fears Jr. has been able to run the show, but he has more shooters on the perimeter to kick out to this season.

3. Nebraska (5-0)

Nebraska started last season 20-0, and they're currently a quarter of the way to repeating it this season. Nebraska's best wins have been a nine point win over Providence and a 27 point win against Boise State, both on neutral floors.

Pryce Sandfort has been everything Nebraska was hoping for with his ability to be an elite shooter and scorer. He's also elevated his facilitating for others this season.

The defense has been elite once again, consistently dictating what offenses have to do.

4. UCLA (5-0)

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from a scare against Cal St. Fullerton in which they only won by four points, UCLA has been dominant this season. They beat Arizona on opening night on a neutral floor, and then they beat three mid-majors all by at least 39 points.

Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty have been one of the best backcourts in the country, and Perry especially looks like he could be a major star in college basketball.

UCLA is pretty balanced between the offensive and defensive side of the ball, giving them multiple ways to win games.

5. Indiana (5-0)

Indiana has started the season 5-0, and they face off against Kentucky next. The Hoosiers have started to build a bit of momentum with wins against Syracuse and Arkansas.

Indiana isn't a very deep team currently, but their top seven can all be very impactful. The big man duo of Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell have been dominating the interior for the Hoosiers, something Indiana is relying on much more this season than last year.

Darren Harris, Markus Burton, Jaeden Mustaf, and Bryce Lindsay have all been impactful on the perimeter, and Indiana has four scoring threats in their backcourt.

6. USC (5-0)

USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many are anticipating USC to be good this season because of how much talent they have. Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas, and KJ Lewis offer a ton of talent in the backcourt while Jacob Cofie, Adonis Ratliff, and Darius Ratliff headline the front court.

USC has a lot of length on their roster, and they're using it to create pressure defensively and attack matchups on offense. Rodney Rice has score at least 15 points in all five games so far, and he's added in at least seven assists in three of those games as well.

USC still hasn't beaten a top-70 KenPom team, so there is a bit of waiting and seeing with this Trojans team.

7. Minnesota (5-0)

Nobody has really been talking about Minnesota, but they have a chance to change that over the coming weeks with games against Oklahoma State, Utah, California, Michigan State, Illinos, and SMU.

The Golden Gophers have looked confident on both sides of the ball in their early season games. They used their defense to get a two point road win at Cincinnati.

Isaac Asuma and Kyan Evans have given Minnesota great output from the backcourt. Minnesota had among the most retention in college basketball, and it's showed early in the season with how they fit together.

8. Michigan (3-1)

Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defending National Champions lost to UConn in their second game, but they've look solid in their other games. This roster doesn't have the talent of last season, but that doesn't mean they won't be competitive.

Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney give Michigan a strong 1-2 punch in the backcourt. Elliot Cadeau has had double-doubles in two of the games so far this season.

Michigan is still trying to clean up a lot of the little things with some new faces in the rotation, but they have the formula to succeed. Freshman Quinn Costello has been a real bright spot, shooting over 40 percent from three on eight attempts a game so far.

9. Ohio State (4-2)

Ohio State has beat who they're supposed to, and they've lost to BYU and UConn. The offense is once again the star of the show for the Buckeyes as they have five different players averaging over ten points per game.

The defensive side of the ball will continue to be the question for this team. WIth how good their offense is, they don't need an elite defense, but they have to be able to stop the ball more than they have so far.

10. Iowa (2-2)

Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben McCollum | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa is only a couple bounces away from starting the season undefeated. They lost in overtime against Virginia Tech and followed it up with a one point loss to Creighton.

Although Iowa retained a lot from last season, they lost Bennett Stirtz, and he's not an easy player to replace.

However, Ben McCollum is probably more upset with the defense than the offense. Iowa has struggled to defend without fouling and also stopping teams in the paint. McCollum is one of the best coaches in the conference, and it's not like Iowa is very far off from finding success, but it seems like Iowa is still trying to figure out what their best lineups are.

11. Maryland (2-2)

Maryland almost got a big home win against Virginia, but they ultimately lost by four. Maryland is currently 0-2 against top 300 KenPom teams, and they're 2-0 against teams ranked below 300. Granted, both losses have been to high-major programs.

It's still early in the season to truly tell what this team will be, but this roster does feel much more like a Buzz Williams roster. Maryland leads the country in offensive rebounding percentage while getting to the free throw line a lot. That formula found Williams with success when he coached at Texas A&M.

12. Purdue (3-2)

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers had a lot of questions to start the season, and the start of the season didn't treat them kindly. After putting up a solid effort against Gonzaga, only losing by six, Purdue lost to Valpo at home in double overtime.

After not being able to shoot to start the season, it's started to come around, but the defense is once again a major concern. 7'4" Daniel Jacobsen has been a revelation on offense while providing some rim protection, but Purdue has struggled to guard on the perimeter.

Purdue does seem to have found their perimeter trio of Antione West Jr., Gicarri Harris, and CJ Cox who can lead this Purdue team to some major offensive performances.

13. Wisconsin (4-1)

Despite their record, it hasn't been a great start to the season for Wisconsin. The Badgers lost to Seton Hall, their only game against a high major opponent so far. Outside of beating Fairfield by over 50 points, Wisconsin hasn't beaten any of the other mid-majors they've played by more than nine points.

Owen Foxwell has been the lead guard for Wisconsin, and he's been able to put up some quality numbers. Nolan Winter hasn't quite had the success many were hoping to start the season, but he's still someone who can really impact games. Wisconsin currently doesn't have a lot of production out of their depth, and it's really hurt their offense.

14. Rutgers (4-2)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers went only 1-2 in The Player's Era Eight, but they still put some people on notice. This was a roster with many questions coming into the season, but they were able to hang around with Houston, force overtime against Notre Dame, and comfortably beat UNLV.

Surprisingly for a Rutgers team, the offense has been good while the defense has really struggled. Lino Mark and Christian Gurdak have been good in their sophomore seasons while Tariq Francis has provided some of the scoring punch he did last season.

15. Washington (4-0)

It's difficult to judge Washington so far as they've beaten three mid-majors and a non-D1 team. Steele Venters has shot the ball incredibly well, shooting 50 percent from 3 so far. Nikola Dzepina has also taken a big jump and may be productive out of the front court.

This Washington team still has struggled defensively as teams have shot well from three against them. This is a roster with more offensive talent than defensive talent, but the question becomes can the offense overcome the defense in games against quality competition.

16. Oregon (3-1)

Oregon men’s basketball coach Dana Altman | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dana Altman stepped down from the head coaching position late in the off-season, and Tony Stubblefield was named interim head coach. The Ducks beat their first three opponents, all of whom were mid-majors. They lost to Oregon State by eleven on a neutral floor as well.

This Oregon roster never seemed to quite fit on paper, and in their first true test, it didn't really on the court either. Oregon has had one of the worst 3-point shooting defenses in the young season, and teams have been able to score. On the positive side, Oregon has also been one of the best shooting teams in the country.

17. Penn State (5-1)

Penn State has followed their formula from the last few seasons in which they beat up on bad mid-major competition while losing to the high majors they play. So far, Penn State's best win is against Chattanooga while their lone loss is against Pitt.

Roko Prkacin and Ivan Juric have given Penn State real front court scoring as the two have scored in double figures in nearly every game. This is a defense that really struggles, especially guarding on the interior. Opposing offenses have been able to consistently get into the paint and find success.

18. Northwestern (3-2)

Northwestern Wildcats guard Jake West | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bright spot? Jake West looks like a star. Outside of West, Northwestern hasn't looked the part of a competitive Big Ten team. The Wildcats lost to DePaul by 20 at home before following it up with a 22 point loss at home to Columbia.

If West isn't creating on offense, it's been very difficult for the Wildcats to score. On top of that, they've struggled to defend on the interior, a task that could become even more difficult as they get into Big Ten play.