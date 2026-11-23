We owe a thank you to college basketball’s schedule-makers for setting up so many showcase matchups three weeks into the season. It’s giving us a clear measure of how many of the top teams stack up against each other.

The picture will only come into sharper focus during Feast Week — one of the most fun weeks of the season. There’s something special about watching college basketball games during weekday afternoons — just like the first full days of the NCAA Tournament.

Many of the teams in this week’s power rankings will be on the floor this week, either in the Maui Invitational or the second big Las Vegas tournament, the Players Era 16. Several other teams listed have already played in that event’s sibling tournament, the Players Era 8.

1. Houston (6-0)

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No team has a better collective resume than Houston, which beat two other teams in our top five — Florida and Kansas — on consecutive days in Las Vegas to win the Players Era 8 title. LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 30 points in the double-figure win over the Gators and is averaging 20 so far in the young season, then added 16 with eight assists in the Kansas win.

2. Illinois (5-1)

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Houston may have the best overall resume, but Illinois has the single most impressive victory — handing Duke its most lopsided loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1983, a 99-78 beatdown. Andrej Stojakovic, Peja’s son, led the way with 46 points. In the history of the game, only one other player (Penn’s Ernie Beck in 1952) has scored more against the Blue Devils. Illinois is averaging 105.2 points, second-best in Division I. What’s even scarier: Brad Underwood started three freshmen. As good as they are now, they will only get better.

3. Florida (6-1)

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The Gators are tops in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency ratings and rank seventh nationally by hitting their 3-pointers at a 44 percent clip. Keep an eye on point guard Boogie Fland, who injured a shoulder in Florida’s Players Era 8 opener against Notre Dame, played against Houston but missed the West Virginia game.

4. Kansas (5-1)

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Kansas is back to doing what the Jayhawks do best, knocking down shots and finding ways to get to the line. They’re in the top 20 nationally in both field goal percentage (52.8 percent) and free throw attempts per game (32.5). Freshman star Tyran Stokes gave the Jayhawks a scare when he injured his leg in the Players 8 Era opener against UNLV but returned two nights later and scored 22 points in a losing effort against Houston.

5. Texas Tech (5-0)

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Grant McCasland has Texas Tech playing its typically tenacious defense. No team is giving up fewer points per game than the Red Raiders (51.2 ppg), and opponents are shooting just 34.4 percent against them, ranking seventh in Division I. They own a victory over Illinois, but their other four wins have come against teams with an average KenPom rank of 281 (out of 365). We’ll learn more about them when they face Louisville on Tuesday in the Players Era 16.

6. Arizona (4-1)

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Star freshman Caleb Holt is figuring things out. Held to seven points in his college debut against UCLA, Holt scored at least 17 in all four games since then, including 19 in an 85-79 victory over Connecticut. Ivan Kharchenkov has scored 20 in three of five, but the question about Arizona is depth: The Wildcats’ bench scored just one point against UConn.

7. Connecticut (4-1)

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Coach Dan Hurley’s team rallied against Arizona to get back in it, falling behind by 18 at halftime before turning to their defense to storm back and make that matchup of 2026 Final Four teams tense. Braylon Mullins was electric late, scoring 19 of his 29 points after halftime, but star Silas Demary Jr. missed 11 of his 14 shots. UConn can’t afford for that to happen too often.

8. Virginia (7-0)

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Keep an eye on Sam Lewis, who is emerging as a key leader for Virginia. He had two 20-point games in all of last season. Through seven games this season, he’s already had four, topped by a 28-point outing at Maryland. The Cavaliers have a top-25 offense, averaging 92.4 points.

9. Michigan State (5-1)

Michigan State has had five pretty strong performances this season, topped by a victory over Duke in the Champions Classic. But, oh my, that loss. In the Spartans’ 61-46 loss to Tennessee, their field goal percentage of 18.0 percent was the lowest by any Division I team this season and the lowest in D-1 in nearly three calendar years, according to Lukas Harkins of Basket Under Review . Michigan State also was the first top-five team to shoot worse than 20 percent since 2014.

10. Vanderbilt (6-0)

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KenPom loves Vanderbilt, ranking coach Mark Byington’s team fifth — ahead of UConn, Arizona, Virginia and Duke. Granted, the Commodores haven’t really been tested so far, but this team does a lot of things right: They have a top-35 offense (89.8 ppg), a top-20 defense (60.8 ppg), rank fifth nationally in rebounding margin (plus-16.7) and defend the 3-point line (25 percent allowed).

11. Tennessee (5-0)

In case you couldn’t tell from the Michigan State section, this Tennessee team has an elite defense. The Volunteers rank third in KenPom in defensive efficiency, have the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense (56.2 ppg) and are the toughest team in Division I for opponents to shoot against (27.1 percent). They haven’t allowed an opponent to shoot better than 32 percent.

12. Duke (4-2)

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Something feels off about this Duke team. That Illinois blowout was full of red flags, and following that up with a too-close-for-comfort, 78-74 neutral-site win over Washington State did little to soothe those concerns. Coach Jon Scheyer has to figure things out quickly because up next is UConn in the schools’ first meeting since that shot in the Elite Eight — and Florida lurks after that.

13. UCLA (5-0)

The Bruins built up a ton of goodwill in that season-opening win over Arizona. They squandered a significant chunk of it in nearly losing to 31.5-point underdog Cal State Fullerton. UCLA closed the game on a 9-1 burst and won by four, avoiding what ESPN Research determined would have been the largest betting upset on record by a Division I team.

14. St. John’s (5-0)

St. John's coach Rick Pitino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

St. John’s has won five games by an average of nearly 30 points but how much can you really tell from a schedule that includes Monmouth, Iona, Colgate, Siena and a Syracuse team with a first-year coach? We’ll learn more about the Red Storm this week in the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. Among the numbers in their favor: They play disciplined defense, ranking eighth nationally in fouls, and both share and value the ball, ranking fourth with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.25 to 1.

15. Nebraska (6-0)

Nebraska got a scare from Butler on Sunday, escaping with a 76-74 victory on Cale Jacobsen's bucket with 0.4 seconds remaining. Credit to the Huskers for continuing to find ways to win. They defend well (allowing 60.8 points per game) and shoot at a high clip (53.5 percent) — ranking in the top 20 nationally in both.

16. Gonzaga (3-1)

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The only thing separating Gonzaga from a perfect record is a late LSU 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs a one-point loss. But relatively close games have marked their early season schedule thus far — three of their four games have been decided by 12 or fewer points, including a 78-72 win over Purdue in the opener. We’ll learn more about them this week in the Players Era 16.

17. Memphis (3-1)

You can’t accuse Penny Hardaway of ducking anyone. Three of the five teams Memphis has played has been ranked, and we reward that kind of ambition around here. The Tigers started the season by knocking off then-No. 18 Iowa State, and stormed back to blow out No. 10 Louisville by 20. The only blemish is a 105-81 loss to a Vanderbilt team that’s top-10 worthy.

18. Texas (6-0)

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Hard to know what to truly make of Texas through six games because the Longhorns have five blowouts of low majors and a three-point neutral-site win over Baylor. No team shoots as well as the Horns, who lead the nation by making 56.2 percent of their shots. But they don’t defend the 3-point line particularly well (they are tied for 208th, allowing their opponents to shoot 32.7 percent from long range). Keep an eye on their visit to Louisville on Dec. 1.

19. Alabama (5-0)

What we said about Texas also goes for Alabama: The Crimson Tide are 5-0 but four of those wins came against teams ranked 115th or lower in KenPom. They can certainly fill it up: They rank sixth in scoring (99.4 ppg), fifth in made 3s (12.8 per game) and they get to the line, ranking ninth with 32.8 free throw attempts per game. There’s room for improvement at the other end of the floor, where they are 290th in scoring defense (79.0 ppg) and 300th in defending the 3-point line (39.3 percent).

20. Miami (5-1)

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Jai Lucas’ Hurricanes have reeled off five straight blowout wins since their 10-point loss to Florida in the opener. Miami is another elite defensive team: The Canes are fourth in defensive efficiency in KenPom, rank sixth nationally in scoring defense (56.5 ppg), fourth in field goal percentage defense (33.6 percent) and third with 32.67 defensive rebounds per game.

21. LSU (6-0)

At least the fight over RJ Luis Jr. is over. The former St. John’s star went undrafted, signed with the Utah Jazz and played in three preseason games before jumping back to the college ranks and signing with LSU. Over the SEC’s objections, he was added to the roster last week and played 15 minutes against Louisiana-Monroe before university president Wade Rousse said in a statement that he instructed coach Will Wade not to play Ruis. That turmoil has overshadowed what LSU has done on the basketball court. The Tigers own one of the best wins of the season, the aforementioned last-second win over Gonzaga in Spokane.

22. Southern California (6-0)

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USC boasts a pair of 20-point scorers in its backcourt: Alijah Arenas (son of former NBA player Gilbert) is averaging 22 points and Rodney Rice is adding 21.4. They scored 18 apiece in a rout of Louisiana-Lafayette, the Trojans’ fourth straight double-figure win. What’s interesting about them is how selective they are in the 3-pointers they shoot: While USC is tied for 268th nationally in the number of 3s attempted (21.8 per game), they make 41.3 percent of them, ranking 22nd in Division I.

23. BYU (5-0)

AJ Dybantsa might be gone to the NBA, but BYU is still winning by big margins. The Cougars have won their first five by an average of 25.4 points, are making 54.7 percent of their shots (fifth-best in Division I) and are a top-20 team from beyond the 3-point arc, making 41.8 percent of their 3s. The schedule has been suspect so far, but that changes this week at the Maui Invitational.

24. Indiana (6-0)

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Coach Darian DeVries’ Hoosiers have three Power Four victories, including an 81-76 win over then-No. 20 Arkansas in New York and a 90-76 thumping of Kentucky in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers may not defend particularly well — ranking lower than 230th in field goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage defense and defensive rebounding. Their path to victory can involve getting to the free throw line at a high rate (No. 16 nationally in free throws attempted) and knocking them down (15th in free throw percentage).

25. West Virginia (4-2)

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Remember what we said earlier about rewarding ambitious scheduling? West Virginia is the perfect example of that. The Mountaineers took on Kansas and Florida on consecutive days at the Players Era 8 and had opportunities to beat both but let them slip away. Still, one of the top takeaways from that tournament was that West Virginia — specifically, speedy freshman point guard Miles Sadler — is for real. They get another chance for a marquee win Friday when they take on North Carolina in Charlotte.