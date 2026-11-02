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Picks and predictions for every Top 25 college basketball games this week

Here's who will end up coming out on top in every matchup featuring a Top 25 team for the first week of November.
ByMike Phillips
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Duke v Kansas
Duke v Kansas | Reed Hoffmann/GettyImages

A new college basketball season starts in earnest today and the road to the Final Four is going to be an exciting one. With a preseason poll out, the AP Top 25 voters have clearly stated that they feel Florida is the team to beat this season, although the likes of Duke, UConn, Arizona and Illiinois also have legitimate cases to contend for a national championship.

There were some intriguing decisions made in regards to the poll itself, which differed from our preseason projections at FanSided, but we'll find out who is right as the first wave of games is being played. The first week of the season features a few intriguing matchups, such as No. 14 Miami taking on No. 1 Florida on opening night and a heavyweight matchup in Boston between No. 4 UConn and No. 16 Michigan on Friday night, which could form some early fodder for discussion.

Throughout the course of the season, we will take a look at every Top 25 matchup after the poll is released and project winners for those games. Read on for a day-by-day breakdown of the Top 25 slate and some extra analysis of the week's most important matchups, with projected winners listed in bold.

Top 25 game predictions for Week 1 of the college basketball season

Monday, Nov. 2

Visiting Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

No. 14 Miami (FL)

No. 1 Florida*

6:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Oakland

No. 16 Michigan

6:00 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Army

No. 2 Duke

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Monmouth

No. 13 St. John's

6:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Quinnipiac

No. 6 Michigan State

7:00 p.m.

Big Ten Network+

Memphis

No. 18 Iowa State

7:00 p.m.

FS1

Jackson State

No. 19 Texas Tech

7:00 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Bellarmine

No. 24 Vanderbilt

7:00 p.m.

SEC Network+

No. 15 Gonzaga

Purdue**

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 3 Illinois

8:00 p.m.

Big Ten Network

Fordham

No. 17 Kansas

8:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Gardner-Webb

No. 4 UConn

9:00 p.m.

Peacock

Chicago State

No. 7 Texas

9:00 p.m.

SEC Network

La Salle

No. 10 Houston

9:00 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Chattanooga

No. 11 Louisville

9:00 p.m.

ACC Network

Ohio State

No. 25 BYU***

9:00 p.m.

FS1

No. 5 Arizona

No. 22 UCLA**

10:00 p.m.

TNT

Milwaukee

No. 21 USC

10:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network+

*Orion 180 Tipoff Classic In Tampa, FL
**Hall Of Fame Series In Las Vegas, NV
***Bad Boy Mowers Series In Salt Lake CIty, Utah

Game(s) of the Day - No. 14 Miami vs. No. 1 Florida snd No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 22 UCLA

Arizona player Caleb Holt
Arizona player Caleb Holt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a strong mix of games on Opening night but there are two highlight-worthy matchups to discuss. First up we'll look at the showdown in Tampa between No. 1 Florida and No. 14 Miami, which should be a much stiffer test for the top team in the land than we anticipate. The Hurricanes were a bit underrated here entering the season by pollsters and have a legitimate star in forward Malik Reneau, who averaged over 17 points per game last season for Miami.

The other game of note is the night cap of the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas between former Pac-12 rivals in No. 5 Arizona and No. 22 UCLA. These teams have met in the non-conference portion of the schedule in each of the previous two seasons, with the Wildcats snagging a key victory last November, so the Bruins will look to send an early message by taking down a Top 5 team early in the campaign.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Road Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

Wofford

No. 8 Tennessee

6:00 p.m.

SEC Network

Manhattan

No. 23 Kentucky

7:00 p.m.

SEC Network+

Drexel

No. 9 Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ACC Network

Sam Houston

No. 20 Alabama

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

No. 12 Arkansas

8:00 p.m.

SEC Network+

Thursday, Nov. 5

Road Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

Wake Forest

No. 24 Vanderbilt

6:00 p.m.

ACC Network

Bethune-Cookman

No. 19 Texas Tech

8:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Jacksonville

No. 1 Florida

8:00 p.m.

SEC Network+

Coastal Carolina

No. 2 Duke

8:00 p.m.

ACC Network

Toledo

No. 6 Michigan State

8:00 p.m.

Peacock

Gardner-Webb

No. 7 Texas

8:00 p.m.

SEC Network+

Pennsylvania

No. 3 Illinois

8:30 p.m.

FS1

Cal Poly

No. 5 Arizona

10:30 p.m.

truTV

Game of the Day: Wake Forest at No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington
Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only matchup of the day featuring two power conference teams on Thursday is No. 24 Vanderbilt and Tyler Tanner hosting Wake Forest, which is projected to finish in the bottom half of the ACC. Demon Deacons' head coach Steve Forbes enters the year on the hot seat and can release a lot of pressure on himself by stealing a road win against a Top 25-caliber SEC program.

Friday, Nov. 6

Road Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

Northeastern

No. 9 Virginia

5:00 p.m.

ACC Network

James Madison

No. 23 Kentucky

7:00 p.m.

SEC Network

Arkansas State

No. 20 Alabama

7:30 p.m.

SEC Network+

No. 4 UConn

No. 16 Michigan*

8:00 p.m.

TNT

Southern Miss

No. 18 Iowa State

8:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Wagner

No. 14 Miami (FL)

9:00 p.m.

ACC Network

Middle Tennessee

No. 17 Kansas

9:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Omaha

No. 25 BYU

9:00 p.m.

ESPN+

North Florida

No. 22 UCLA

10:30 p.m.

Big Ten Network

*Hall Of Fame Series In Boston, MA

Game of the Day: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 16 Michigan

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley
Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This showdown in Boston between two of the past three national champions is the unquestioned Friday night highlight of Week 1. While the Huskies appear set to be a juggernaut again on the back of a roster loaded with talent via retention, the reigning champion Wolverines have to prove themselves after their entire front line went pro alongside head coach Dusty May, leaving Mike Boynton on a prove-it deal to justify being the new face of the program.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Road Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

Morehead State

No. 11 Louisville

12:00 p.m.

ACC Network Extra

New Mexico State

No. 15 Gonzaga

5:00 p.m. ET

The CW

Sunday, Nov. 8

Road Team

Home Team

Game Time (ET)

How To Watch

Iona

No. 13 St. John's

12:00 p.m.

Peacock

No. 12 Arkansas

No. 9 Virginia*

1:00 p.m.

ESPN

No. 10 Houston

California**

8:30 p.m.

The CW

No. 21 USC

Wichita State**

11:00 p.m.

The CW

*Capitol Showcase In Washington, D.C.
**Lake Tahoe Classic In Stateline, NV

Game of the Day: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Virginia

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Casual fans may be locked into another NFL Sunday but we have a very good non-conference showdown in the nation's capital between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 9 Virginia. The Cavaliers rate as the ACC's biggest threat to Duke and have to deal with a strong Razorbacks team headlined by point guard Jordan Smith Jr, a potential lottery pick in next June's NBA Draft.

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