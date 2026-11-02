Picks and predictions for every Top 25 college basketball games this week

A new college basketball season starts in earnest today and the road to the Final Four is going to be an exciting one. With a preseason poll out, the AP Top 25 voters have clearly stated that they feel Florida is the team to beat this season, although the likes of Duke, UConn, Arizona and Illiinois also have legitimate cases to contend for a national championship.

There were some intriguing decisions made in regards to the poll itself, which differed from our preseason projections at FanSided, but we'll find out who is right as the first wave of games is being played. The first week of the season features a few intriguing matchups, such as No. 14 Miami taking on No. 1 Florida on opening night and a heavyweight matchup in Boston between No. 4 UConn and No. 16 Michigan on Friday night, which could form some early fodder for discussion.

Throughout the course of the season, we will take a look at every Top 25 matchup after the poll is released and project winners for those games. Read on for a day-by-day breakdown of the Top 25 slate and some extra analysis of the week's most important matchups, with projected winners listed in bold.

Top 25 game predictions for Week 1 of the college basketball season

Monday, Nov. 2

Visiting Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch No. 14 Miami (FL) No. 1 Florida* 6:00 p.m. ESPN2 Oakland No. 16 Michigan 6:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Army No. 2 Duke 6:30 p.m. ESPNU Monmouth No. 13 St. John's 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Quinnipiac No. 6 Michigan State 7:00 p.m. Big Ten Network+ Memphis No. 18 Iowa State 7:00 p.m. FS1 Jackson State No. 19 Texas Tech 7:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network Bellarmine No. 24 Vanderbilt 7:00 p.m. SEC Network+ No. 15 Gonzaga Purdue** 7:30 p.m. TNT Fairleigh Dickinson No. 3 Illinois 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Network Fordham No. 17 Kansas 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Gardner-Webb No. 4 UConn 9:00 p.m. Peacock Chicago State No. 7 Texas 9:00 p.m. SEC Network La Salle No. 10 Houston 9:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network Chattanooga No. 11 Louisville 9:00 p.m. ACC Network Ohio State No. 25 BYU*** 9:00 p.m. FS1 No. 5 Arizona No. 22 UCLA** 10:00 p.m. TNT Milwaukee No. 21 USC 10:30 p.m. Big Ten Network+

*Orion 180 Tipoff Classic In Tampa, FL

**Hall Of Fame Series In Las Vegas, NV

***Bad Boy Mowers Series In Salt Lake CIty, Utah

Game(s) of the Day - No. 14 Miami vs. No. 1 Florida snd No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 22 UCLA

Arizona player Caleb Holt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a strong mix of games on Opening night but there are two highlight-worthy matchups to discuss. First up we'll look at the showdown in Tampa between No. 1 Florida and No. 14 Miami, which should be a much stiffer test for the top team in the land than we anticipate. The Hurricanes were a bit underrated here entering the season by pollsters and have a legitimate star in forward Malik Reneau, who averaged over 17 points per game last season for Miami.

The other game of note is the night cap of the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas between former Pac-12 rivals in No. 5 Arizona and No. 22 UCLA. These teams have met in the non-conference portion of the schedule in each of the previous two seasons, with the Wildcats snagging a key victory last November, so the Bruins will look to send an early message by taking down a Top 5 team early in the campaign.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Road Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Wofford No. 8 Tennessee 6:00 p.m. SEC Network Manhattan No. 23 Kentucky 7:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Drexel No. 9 Virginia 7:30 p.m. ACC Network Sam Houston No. 20 Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC Network+ Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 12 Arkansas 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+

Thursday, Nov. 5

Road Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Wake Forest No. 24 Vanderbilt 6:00 p.m. ACC Network Bethune-Cookman No. 19 Texas Tech 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Jacksonville No. 1 Florida 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Coastal Carolina No. 2 Duke 8:00 p.m. ACC Network Toledo No. 6 Michigan State 8:00 p.m. Peacock Gardner-Webb No. 7 Texas 8:00 p.m. SEC Network+ Pennsylvania No. 3 Illinois 8:30 p.m. FS1 Cal Poly No. 5 Arizona 10:30 p.m. truTV

Game of the Day: Wake Forest at No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only matchup of the day featuring two power conference teams on Thursday is No. 24 Vanderbilt and Tyler Tanner hosting Wake Forest, which is projected to finish in the bottom half of the ACC. Demon Deacons' head coach Steve Forbes enters the year on the hot seat and can release a lot of pressure on himself by stealing a road win against a Top 25-caliber SEC program.

Friday, Nov. 6

Road Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Northeastern No. 9 Virginia 5:00 p.m. ACC Network James Madison No. 23 Kentucky 7:00 p.m. SEC Network Arkansas State No. 20 Alabama 7:30 p.m. SEC Network+ No. 4 UConn No. 16 Michigan* 8:00 p.m. TNT Southern Miss No. 18 Iowa State 8:00 p.m. ESPN+ Wagner No. 14 Miami (FL) 9:00 p.m. ACC Network Middle Tennessee No. 17 Kansas 9:00 p.m. ESPNU Omaha No. 25 BYU 9:00 p.m. ESPN+ North Florida No. 22 UCLA 10:30 p.m. Big Ten Network

*Hall Of Fame Series In Boston, MA

Game of the Day: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 16 Michigan

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This showdown in Boston between two of the past three national champions is the unquestioned Friday night highlight of Week 1. While the Huskies appear set to be a juggernaut again on the back of a roster loaded with talent via retention, the reigning champion Wolverines have to prove themselves after their entire front line went pro alongside head coach Dusty May, leaving Mike Boynton on a prove-it deal to justify being the new face of the program.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Road Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Morehead State No. 11 Louisville 12:00 p.m. ACC Network Extra New Mexico State No. 15 Gonzaga 5:00 p.m. ET The CW

Sunday, Nov. 8

Road Team Home Team Game Time (ET) How To Watch Iona No. 13 St. John's 12:00 p.m. Peacock No. 12 Arkansas No. 9 Virginia* 1:00 p.m. ESPN No. 10 Houston California** 8:30 p.m. The CW No. 21 USC Wichita State** 11:00 p.m. The CW

*Capitol Showcase In Washington, D.C.

**Lake Tahoe Classic In Stateline, NV

Game of the Day: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Virginia

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Casual fans may be locked into another NFL Sunday but we have a very good non-conference showdown in the nation's capital between No. 12 Arkansas and No. 9 Virginia. The Cavaliers rate as the ACC's biggest threat to Duke and have to deal with a strong Razorbacks team headlined by point guard Jordan Smith Jr, a potential lottery pick in next June's NBA Draft.