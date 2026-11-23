Less than a month into the season, North Carolina's roster has already been shaken up, both positively and negatively. On the positive side, courts ruled for 7-foot-0 senior center Cameron Fens to be eligible for UNC. He made his season debut against Marshall, scoring nine points and adding in eight rebounds.

On the negative side, it was announced that Neo Avdalas underwent surgery for a fractured left wrist. The initial expectation is that he'll return sometime around mid-January this season.

It's been a rocky start to the season for first year head coach Michael Malone at the collegiate level. North Carolina needed a late run to pull away from Western Carolina on opening night, and after beating Wofford and Wyoming, North Carolina lost to Georgia at home. The optimistic outlook would be that this is a team needing to gel a lot of new players together, and they just got a bump in talent with Fens becoming eligible.

UNC projected starting lineup and rotation

PG SG SF PF C Terrence Brown Matt Able Maximo Adams Jarin Stevenson Sayon Keita Isaiah Denis Angelo Brizzi Jaydon Young Alex Samodurov Cameron Fens

With Neo Avdalas out, North Carolina has had to shift their backcourt rotation around a bit. Once he does come back, he would slide into the point guard spot, move Terrence Brown and Matt Able over, bumping Maximo Adams to the bench.

Cameron Fens could potentially end up starting, but it seems likely that he'll be in a 50-50 timeshare with freshman Sayon Keita. Keita has been an anchor on the glass and protecting the rim so far, so Malone may want to roll with him in his normal rotational spot.

UNC's front court now has real depth

North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Fens, North Carolin has a quality front court to give them some stability. Jarin Stevenson, Sayon Keita, and Cameron Fens give North Carolina good interior defense and rebounding upside. Stevenson hasn't shot the ball well from three this season, so the Tar Heels are hoping that'll turn around sooner rather than later. Alex Samodurov has been in a reserve role, but he provides potential floor spacing to the front court.

North Carolina's biggest strength so far this season has been their interior defense. Teams are shooting just 39 percent from two against the Tar Heels, the ninth best defensive rate in the country. On top of that, North Carolina is blocking 15 percent of opponent's shots, a top 25 rate in the country. With North Carolina now being able to have at least one of Keita and Fens on the floor almost at all times, North Carolina should consistently have a quality rim protector on the floor.

UNC has to figure out the backcourt

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-9, Neo Avdalas was acting as a lead facilitator for North Carolina. He currently leads UNC in both assists per game and assist rate. With his injury, other members of the backcourt are going to have to step up.

In their first game without Avdalas, both Terrence Brown and Matt Able stepped up. Brown ended with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, being a main facilitator of the offense. Able had 23 points and 3 assists while knocking down 5 threes as well. Those two players were already very important for North Carolina, but they've become even moreso with how much they will be asked to score and create.

Maximo Adams took Avdalas' spot in the starting lineup. Adams is more of a true forward, while Avdalas was a point forward, so there isn't an expectation that Adams will be able to replicate what Avdalas provided. However, Adams can bring high energy on the glass while also providing some versatility defensively on the floor. The concern with Adams is he hasn't shot the ball well from three on the season, something he'll need to get going.

What UNC is getting in Cameron Fens

South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Fens is now starting his fifth season of college basketball. Listed at 7-foot-0, 255 pounds, Fens is a big body who can be both a rim protector and rebounder at the high major level. During his stops at Illinois Chicago and South Dakota, Fens was an elite rebounder while being a quality shot blocker. On offense, Fens was post up big at South Dakota where he was consistently fed the ball down low. He's comfortable going over either shoulder, although he prefers to go over his right shoulder when he can.

Fens was given a few post ups in his first game in a North Caroline uniform. He made one of his two attempts, and had a turnover on the other post up in the game. He also had a pair of offensive putbacks and was used as a roller a bit.

It was only one game, but it does reflect how he'll be used. He may not be a major focal point of the offense, but he is someone North Carolina can feed down low when they need to on offense, and he'll be asked to crash the offensive glass hard.