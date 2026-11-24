When the AP Top 25 poll for college basketball comes out every week, there are inevitably fanbases upset with where their team is ranked. A fanbase with a legitimate complaint right now is Kansas. The Jayhawks are ranked 12th in the AP Poll currently, but they started the preseason ranked 17th.

On the other hand, the Jayhawks currently sit fourth in the KenPom rankings. Based on KenPom's NetRtg statistic, which is offensive rating minus defensive rating, Kansas is in a clear tier by themsevles. There's a sizeable gap between them and the third ranked Florida Gators, but there's also a gap between Kansas and fifth ranked Vanderbilt.

So why is there such a major difference between the computer rankings and how people are perceiving the Jayhawks?

What wins matter?

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas currently sits at 6-1 overall with wins over West Virginia, Kentucky, UNLV, Fordham, Middle Tennessee, and Denver. Their lone loss is against Houston, who is ranked number one in both KenPom and the AP Poll.

UNLV, Fordham, Middle Tennessee, and Denver are all ranked worse than 100 in KenPom currently, but the Jayhawks handled business against them all. They beat Denver by 17, UNLV by 25, Middle Tennessee by 44, and Fordham by 40. Those wins may not mean a lot to college basketball enjoyers, but being able to dominate inferior competition can help within rankings to a degree.

Kansas also has a 20-point win over Kentucky. That win has become less impressive over time as Kentucky has really struggled to start the season, but that's still another dominant win over a high major team. A win like that can really boost metrics.

Kansas beat West Virginia by four and lost to Houston by nine. Neither of those games should really affect metrics much.

What this ends up looking like for KenPom is Kansas is dominating opponents worse than them by a lot while still hanging around with the best team in the country. On the other hand, AP Poll voters may look at Kansas and believe that Kansas hasn't proven themselves since their best win is against a solid, but not elite, West Virginia team, and they lost to the one great team they played.

Historical Iinfluence

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season progresses, historical success and failures lose weight within the KenPom rankings, but they are relevant early in the season. If a team and program has had a lot of success in the prior seasons, KenPom will take that into account within the statistical rankings. The thought process is that if a team and coach has done it in the past, they're more likely to be able to do it again.

AP Poll voters can use that some at times as well, but they're much more willing to get rid of prior season results when evalutaing the current team, especially in this era where there's consistently roster turnover.

The importance of Trey Kaufman-Renn

Kansas forward Trey Kaufman-Renn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Kaufman-Renn wasn't ruled elibile until October 9th, less than a month before the season. He didn't sign with Kansas until October 19th, less than two weeks before the season started.

The preseason AP Poll came out on Oct. 19, the same day TKR committed to Kansas. Voters simply didn't have the capability of factoring in what impact the star forward would have on the Jayhawks. He averaged 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season for Purdue, but by the time the votes were in, people were wondering whether the Kansas front court would hold up or not. The metrics were able to immediately take into account Kansas getting a highly impactful player and make their adjustments from there. KenPom had Kansas ranked fifth at the start of the season.

Once voters have a certain logic for their voting, we've consistently seen that it takes time for voters to be willing to change their minds. In the case of Kansas, even though the Jayhawks added TKR, voters still haven't felt the need to rank Kansas higher since there could still be doubts about what Kansas will do against the elite competition.