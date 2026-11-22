The Players Era Festival is taking over Feast Week but its ability to signal top contenders for the national championship may be an important development for college basketball. The 2025 edition saw Michigan announce their arrival with a string of blowouts that set the stage for their championship run, making Houston's dominance at the Players Era 8 very noteworthy.

The No. 8 Cougars took down both No. 1 Florida and No. 11 Kansas to win the tournament, building huge early leads that didn't look as impressive as the final scores would indicate. How high will Houston go in the next AP Top 25 poll after their dominant display in Las Vegas? Read on for a look at the latest AP Top 25 projections, which should look much different than last week's, as well as some analysis of the week's most important games.

Projected AP Top 25 rankings after Houston wins Players Era 8

1. Houston Cougars

2. Virginia Cavaliers

3. Florida Gators

4. Texas Longhorns

5. UCLA Bruins

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

7. Arizona Wildcats

8. UConn Huskies

9. Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Michigan State Spartans

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. Kansas Jayhawks

13. St. John's Red Storm

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

16. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

17. USC Trojans

18. BYU Cougars

19. Gonzaga Bulldogs

20. Louisville Cardinals

21. Nebraska Cornhuskers

22. LSU Tigers

23. Memphis Tigers

24. Indiana Hoosiers

25. Duke Blue Devils

Duke gets blown out at home by Illinois

Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's Wraparound went into deep detail on No. 5 Duke's latest debacle, which saw them suffer one of the worst home defeats in program history against No. 10 Illinois. Fighting Illini wing Andrej Stojakovic put up the greatest performance by a visiting player in the history of Cameron Indoor Stadium, which set the stage for a significant plummet by Duke in the next poll.

Winning by 4 against Washington State in Palm Springs when they had to hold on for dear life after leading by 13 at the half didn't instill much confidence that the Blue Devils are close to figure things out. This writer would leave Duke out of the Top 25 until they can demonstrate the form that made them a preseason title contender, but the allure of the Blue Devil brand will likely allow them to hold onto a ranking ahead of their showdown with UConn in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving Eve.

Michigan State's offense disappears against Tennessee

If you are a fan of good offensive basketball, the showdown between No. 2 Michigan State and No. 14 Tennessee on Tuesday was not for you. The Spartans put up an abhorrent offensive display, making only nine field goals in the entire game as they got blown out by the Volunteers, who easily put up their most impressive defensive performance of the season.

The win helped Tennessee extend a remarkable streak of seven consecutive home victories against Top 5 opponents, which could be a good spring board for Rick Barnes' team after a sluggish start to the season. While the poor shooting the Spartans had is likely an outlier, they did pick up a significant injury in the contest as wing Jordan Scott was limited by a right shoulder issue that inspired Tom Izzo to sit him on Saturday against Detroit Mercy for rest purposes.

Arizona continues its success against UConn

Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most significant results of the 2025-26 season came in Storrs as Arizona put themselves on the map with a road win over UConn that signaled their capability to reach the Final Four. The return game of the series came on Wednesday in the desert and the No. 12 Wildcats again had Dan Hurley's number, building an 18-point halftime lead and hanging on to win by 6 over No. 3 UConn to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Huskies had no answers for Arizona's starting five, which put up 84 of the Wildcats' 85 points and shot 52.9 percent from the floor in the contest. This victory should allow Arizona to leapfrog UConn in this week's rankings and return to the Top 10 for the first time since Week 1.

Houston wins the Players Era 8

After an easy win over Rutgers to start the Players Era 8, Houston faced a potential Florida-UConn gauntlet to cut down the nets in Las Vegas. That duo proved to be no problem for the Cougars, who beat the Gators by 10 and the Jayhawks by 9 to earn a very impressive Players Era 8 crown and announce themselves as the team to beat thus far.

Houston flipped a switch at halftime of the Florida game, where they entered the break trailing by 3, and outscored their opposition by 33 points over their next 40 minutes of basketball (the second half vs. Florida and the first half vs. Kansas). Different players stepped up in each game, with Dedan Thomas Jr. scoring 30 against the Gators while Mercy Miller led Houston with 21 against Kansas, showcasing the kind of depth that will make the Cougars a tough out going forward.

Indiana runs and hides from Kentucky in Indianapolis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A rare nationally televised Friday night regular season game on CBS put the Indiana-Kentucky rivalry back in the spotlight after the series resumed last year with a win at Rupp Arena. An emotional win over No. 20 Arkansas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday took an early toll on the Hoosiers, who trailed by a bucket at the break, but they found another gear in the second half and ended up winning by 14 to all but assure a return to the Top 25 this week.

Four different players chipped in at least 15 points for Indiana in the game, with Bryce Lindsay coming off the bench to lead the team with 20. The impressive win helped Indiana improve to 6-0 on the season and earn a ranking for the first time in nearly a calendar year.