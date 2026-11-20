Certain things get taken for granted in the college basketball world, such as Duke being a national title contender year after year. A close loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic was concerning, but the talent that the Blue Devils assembled surely meant that effort was a blip on the radar.

We've now hit five-alarm territory for Duke after they were blown out at home by No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday, with Andrej Stojakovic delivering the best offensive performance for a visiting player in the history of Cameron Indoor Stadium. What's gone wrong for Duke and what else did you miss in college basketball this week?

What You Missed

Duke has a long way to go to get back to respectability

Name brand value carried a lot of weight with the Blue Devils, who were given a very light penalty for the loss to the Spartans in the latest AP poll. Illinois, which got hit with a stiffer invoice for their road loss to Texas Tech, took Duke to the woodshed from the opening tip and never let up.

Winning by 20 despite shooting only 6-of-32 from three-point range speaks to physical domination, which is exactly what the Fighting Illini did to Duke. Illinois was +20 in rebounding, including an astounding +8 on the offensive glass, which is a stat that speaks to effort level more than anything else on the box score.

The big difference between this year's Duke team and previous iterations is that it doesn't have the lock lottery pick that can carry their offense such as Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer. The depth that Duke has still can coalesce into a solid team, but we have to lower their ceiling considerably and expect the potential they lose both of their upcoming showcase games against UConn and Florida before things start to get better.

Indiana is back

Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sneaky good game of the week came at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, when Indiana and No. 20 Arkansas traded haymakers at the World's Most Famous Arena. The end result saw the Hoosiers get the last laugh, winning 81-76 when a late three from Bryce Lindsay put Indiana up for good.

The victory saw Indiana improve to 5-0 in the second year of Darian DeVries' tenure and anyone who watched the game could tell you how fearless the Hoosiers looked in crunch time. A strong starting five carried the day for Indiana, scoring all but nine of the Hoosiers' 81 points while all playing at least 25 minutes.

A thin rotation is a risk come March, but for now the Hoosiers have a good thing going with their fearless group of veterans, whose top seven players in terms of minutes are all juniors and seniors. Friday night's nationally televised showdown against Kentucky on CBS is a real opportunity for the Hoosiers to have a coming out party.

LSU is the center of the latest eligibility controversy

The Tigers avoided playing with fire with the SEC in a football eligibility dispute, but Will Wade's team has received much more legal help so far. The big win came when a judge ruled that RJ Luis, the former St. John's star who has been enrolled at LSU this year, must be allowed an opportunity to play and forbid the SEC or NCAA from taking punitive actions against the Tigers for rostering him.

That decision quickly saw Luis' profile go up on the Tigers' website and he made his season debut on Wednesday night, chipping in 11 points in an easy win over Louisiana-Monroe. In what could be seen as a very passive-aggressive posture, LSU released a statement justifying their decision to roster Luis, who had spent time in several NBA training camps, ahead of his first game.

A statement from LSU System President Wade Rousse. pic.twitter.com/m76EFtzRo6 — LSU President Wade Rousse (@LSUpresident) November 17, 2026

This fight is far from over as Luis' attorneys argued that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference should be placed in contempt of court for what they perceive as a threat towards LSU for rostering their client. Given their status as the villains of the SEC, LSU is more than happy to keep playing a controversial player in order to win basketball games, which could lead to more drama as the season goes on.

The Players Era Festival's environment is lackluster

Many of college basketball's traditional Feast Week staples, including the Battle 4 Atlantis and Maui Invitational, are becoming endangered thanks to the arrival of the Player's Era Festival. The heavily corporatized event throws millions of NIL dollars at programs to participate, but it has become clear to anyone watching the games on ESPN that the environment in the arenas is completely soulless.

Game 1 of @Players_Era is underway (Rutgers vs Houston). @TonyCaridi and I will be with you for @WVUhoops vs Auburn at 11pm ET tonight on @WVUMSN pic.twitter.com/1M7LcCIAmt — Brad Howe (@bradhowe07) November 17, 2026

The above image, courtesy of West Virginia radio voice Brad Howe's X account, shows how ridiculous the court looks with advertising and logos slapped all over the floor. The games themselves have played in front of half-empty arenas most of the time, a far cry from the electric atmospheres we've seen at traditional MTEs like the Maui Invitational or on-campus clashes between power conference foes.

One of the quirks of college basketball's Feast Week has been how ecletic some of the environments for these games are, especially with destination trips right around Thanksgiving. No one is pumped up to watch these games, and fields skewed towards power conference teams means we're getting league games early on, with Kansas playing West Virginia and Houston in the Players Era 8 despite the fact that they will see both again in Big 12 play, taking some fun away from getting non-traditional matchups.

What's On Tap

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky vs. Indiana: Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS

The first nationally televised game of the season on CBS is a renewal of the classic Indiana-Kentucky rivalry, which is back in Indianapolis for the first time in 15 years after the teams renewed their series last season. Lucas Oil Stadium figures to be rocking for this matchup, which could ratchet up the heat under the seat of Wildcats' head coach Mark Pope if Kentucky is embarrassed again.

No. 18 Michigan at Villanova: Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX

This is an early statement game for Villanova, which dropped its other major non-conference opportunity with a loss to Notre Dame in Rome in the season opener. Michigan looks solid so far under new coach Mike Boynton but they aren't as invincible as they were a year ago, creating an oportunity for Kevin Willard to score a signature win early in his second season with the Wildcats.